Advertisement
Sports

MMA at the White House is ‘going to happen,’ UFC’s Dana White says as July 4 Fight Night plans solidify

Dana White points toward President Trump while both stand near the audience for a UFC fight
UFC‘s president and chief executive, Dana White, visits with President Trump this past April at a fight in Miami.
(Jeff Bottari / Zuffa LLC)
By Steve Henson
Staff Writer Follow

A mixed martial arts fight card to be held next summer at the White House is “absolutely going to happen,” Ultimate Fight Championship Chief Executive Dana White said Tuesday.

White said the UFC will stage the event July 4 to celebrate America’s 250th birthday. He added that he spoke to President Trump on Monday and is scheduled to meet with him and his daughter Ivanka in two weeks to solidify the plan.

Trump mentioned last July 4 during a kickoff of events centered on the country’s 2026 birthday celebration that he wanted to stage a UFC match on the White House South Lawn with 20,000 spectators.

Advertisement

“We have a lot of land there,” said Trump, who has attended several UFC matches and considers White a friend.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 14: (L-R) Merab Dvalishvili of Georgia trades punches with Sean O'Malley in the UFC bantamweight championship fight during the UFC 306 at Riyadh Season Noche UFC event at Sphere on September 14, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Hollywood Inc.

Paramount lands UFC rights in $7.7-billion streaming and TV deal

TKO Group Holdings’ mixed martial arts fights will move to Paramount+ and CBS under the seven-year deal.

Now it has gone from a notion into the planning stages, which is the second thrill of the week for White. On Monday he announced that the UFC has finalized a seven-year streaming agreement with Paramount worth an average of $1.1 billion a year. The deal represents a departure from UFC’s traditional pay-per-view model.

Thirteen marquee UFC events and 30 fight nights will be televised on the Paramount+ streaming platform, with some events also planned to simulcast on CBS. Plans for UFC events in other countries are also on the table, according to Paramount.

Advertisement

“You have the NFL, the NBA, the UFC and soccer globally,” White told the Associated Press. “We’re coming. We’re coming for all of them.”

White, 56, has been the driving force behind the enormous growth of the UFC, which he purchased in 2001 for $2 million. He negotiated broadcast-rights deals with Fox and ESPN, then spearheaded a $4-billion sale in 2016 to TKO Group Holdings, a group led by the Hollywood talent agency WME-IMG. White remained as president and retained a stake in the new company.

Hollywood, CA - June 05: Paramount Pictures studio lot at 5555 Melrose Ave. on Wednesday, June 5, 2024 in Hollywood, CA. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Hollywood Inc.

Paramount Skydance board to include David Ellison, Sherry Lansing, Oracle’s Safra Catz

Former Paramount Pictures chairwoman Sherry Lansing and Oracle Chief Executive Safra A. Catz join David Ellison on Paramount Skydance’s 10-member board of directors.

The Paramount-UFC deal came on the heels of Skydance and Paramount closing their $8-billion merger — a complicated negotiation that resulted in the creation of an entertainment giant. White said he was impressed with Skydance Chief Executive David Ellison’s vision for UFC and how the plans could be activated now that Ellison is chairman and chief executive of Paramount.

Advertisement

“Live sports continue to be a cornerstone of our broader strategy — driving engagement, subscriber growth, and long-term loyalty,” Ellison said in a statement. “The addition of UFC’s year-round must-watch events to our platforms is a major win.”

The debut Paramount fight card is in the planning stages, with UFC officials meeting this week to arrange bouts. White said it is too early to discuss a main event for the White House card.

More to Read

SportsBreaking NewsTrump Administration
Steve Henson

Steve Henson is a breaking news and enterprise reporter at the Los Angeles Times. He previously served as an editor and reporter in the Sports department. Henson was a leader in digital-only newsrooms from 2007-19 as a senior editor and columnist at Yahoo Sports and as senior editor at the USA Today Sports Media Group. This is his second stint at The Times, having covered the Dodgers and UCLA as well as doing enterprise, investigative and features writing from 1985-2007.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Sports

Advertisement
Advertisement