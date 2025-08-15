Don't Miss
Your morning catch-up: Rite Aids are closing, Newsom calls for a special November election and more big stories
Two arrests made after violent brawl between Angels and Dodgers fans at Angel Stadium

General scene at Angel Stadium on Aug. 13.
Mike Trout of the Angels faces his former teammate Shohei Ohtani of the Dodgers in the fourth inning at Angel Stadium on Aug. 13.
(Kyodo via Associated Press)
By Steve Henson
A dispute over a cap triggered a violent brawl in the stands at Angel Stadium on Wednesday night during a Freeway Series game between the Angels and Dodgers.

Two men identified by the Anaheim Police Department as being 26 years old and from Tustin were arrested. The primary attacker was charged with felony assault and the other man with misdemeanor assault.

A portion of the brawl was recorded on video and posted on social media. A fan wearing a Mike Trout jersey and sitting in a seat was punched and kicked in the head from one row above him by a man wearing a Dodgers jersey. The video had 350,000 views on X as of early Friday morning.

A police spokesperson said the fight started because someone was accused of stealing a hat. The victim declined to be taken to a hospital by stadium personnel.

Steve Henson

