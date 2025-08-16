Letters to Sports: Dodgers can’t hit, can’t pitch, what can they do?

Newsletter
Lately, the only thing the Dodgers excel at is losing games they should win. When they hit they can’t pitch and when they pitch they can’t hit. They can’t move runners over or get a clutch hit and, of course, the relievers still can’t throw strikes. It all adds up to a good year ... for the Padres.
Alan Abajian
Alta Loma
To paraphrase the old adage, you can put lipstick on the Dodgers — for example, so and so is coming back ... or recovering.
But any team that has played as inconsistently as they have at the plate, in the field, and on the pitcher’s mound is very unlikely to survive in multiple playoff short series. It’s virtually certain that type of team will get tripped up along the way. Especially one predicted to win 120 games.
Kip Dellinger
Santa Monica
Mr. Plaschke is saying that the Dodgers’ failure to trade for bullpen help is the problem with the bullpen. Maybe he should point the finger at the guy (mis)using them.
John Vitz
Manhattan Beach
Re: Bill Plaschke’s column on Dodgers at trade deadline — The Dodgers didn’t have an “inability” to improve their bullpen, it was an “unwillingness.” With the talent in their system, the Dodgers could have easily put together a package to get Mason Miller, David Bednar or similar. Impossible to know if there was any meaningful undisclosed trade talk to get better bullpen help, but it sure looks like the Dodgers simply decided not to do it. It also looks like it could be a big mistake.
John Merryman
Redondo Beach
Truth be told, the story was about the incredible Angel comeback/sweep of the Dodgers. Once again the columnist focuses on the Dodgers’ injuries instead of the Angels’ mind-blowing bottom of the ninth rally. Will the “Summer Bummer” continue when the Padres invade Dodger Stadium?
Patrick Kelley
Los Angeles
Who ARE these people and what have they done with our Dodgers?
Sarah Tamor
Santa Monica
Most of Clayton Kershaw’s career he has been a very successful power pitcher. As he has aged, and his velocity has dipped, Kershaw has become more of a crafty left-hander. Whichever version pitches on the mound, I’m just glad that Clayton Kershaw continues to have success and win for the Dodgers.
Chris Sorce
Fountain Valley
In response to Ben Bolch’s suggestions on how to increase Bruin football attendance, many fans will say, “just win, baby.” Our alumni group of eight purchased season tickets in 1976, the same year that Geof Strand began his magical cheerleading run. For a generation, every home game, win or lose, was pure fun. Eight-claps punctuated the fall afternoon days with “every man, woman, and child” on their feet. The Bruin Marching Band provided the music, no amplified DJ production required. It is nearly impossible to return to the past, but hopefully Martin Jarmond, et al., will give Mr. Bolch’s ideas serious consideration.
Dave Sanderson
La Cañada
Ben Bolch’s analysis for the lack of attendance was very good and covered most points; the long drive, helping the students and fans with costs, and the late start times and late setting of start times all have an influence, but there is one other BIG problem, the seats are extremely uncomfortable. They are 100 years old. I am under 6 feet and when I go I have to sit sideways. There is no room for my knees with the seat in front of me. VERY UNCOMFORTABLE!. Also a comment on the start time for the games. Ben was right on that one too. Games with a 7 p.m. start time and we get no coverage on the East Coast, not even on the late news there. It hurts recruiting and image. Start the games no later than 4 p.m.
Marty Meltzer
Reseda
Ryan Kartje writes that college football preseason polls are useless. That may be true for teams in the middle and below in the rankings but not at the top. In the 11-year history of the College Football Playoff no team outside the preseason top six has won the championship.
Gerry Swider
Sherman Oaks
Just the Chargers’ luck. Constructing a top-10 offense takes a big hit with Rashawn Slater going down for the season. What’s next?
Mitchell W. Cohen
East Windsor, N.J.
