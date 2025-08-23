Letters to Sports: Dodgers’ problems are more than Teoscar Hernández’s defense

Newsletter
When will the Dodgers’ hierarchy finally come to the same conclusion as everyone else in Dodger nation? Teoscar Hernández is a hack in right field, Michael Conforto needs a one-way ticket to the waiver wire and the Dodgers are a better team with Mookie Betts in right field.
Ron Yukelson
San Luis Obispo
Everyone is blaming Teoscar Hernández for the Monday night loss to the Rockies. It’s not Teoscar’s fault. A manager’s job is to put his players in the best position to perform at their best, Teoscar is not a right fielder, he’s better in left field. Everyone thinks that these are professional players and they should be able to play any position. Yeah, they can play any position, but it may not be their best performance. Quit juggling the players around and put them where they will perform at their best.
Paul Kawaguchi
Rosemead
Teoscar Hernández was singled out for criticism over his poor defense in a game the Dodgers lost to the Rockies. Yes, he didn’t do well in that game, but he has been very productive with his bat, with 74 RBIs and 20 home runs. Instead of making him the scapegoat for losing a game, why not point out the often awful bullpen performances. We are ahead in a game, then the relievers come in and blow the lead. They do this far more than Teoscar commits errors.
Deborah R. Ishida
Beverly Hills
If the Dodgers crashed the Little League World Series, no one would blink. Like the kids, their leather is leaky, their arms are toast, their best hitter is their best pitcher, their silly celebrations are pure playground — shimmy shakes and sunflower seed showers. What’s missing? A team mom and the minivan for postgame DQ runs.
Steve Ross
Carmel
I think the heat is getting to Dodgers manager Dave Roberts. Not only was Michael Conforto in the lineup on Thursday with his .190 batting average but he was batting cleanup with his nine home runs and 27 RBIs while Andy Pages was further down the batting order. Since Shohei Ohtani was not in the lineup, I was shocked that the Dodgers scored nine runs.
Jeff Hershow
Woodland Hills
Once again, here we are — August, staring down the end of another miserable season with the Angels circling the drain. Same story, different year. We fans sit around pretending it’ll turn out differently, and yet, by the time the standings settle, the Angels are once again headed for the basement of the division.
The talent’s been wasted, the momentum squandered, and hope has been crushed before Labor Day. The truth is, it isn’t just bad luck or a rough patch. The rot starts at the top. Owner Arte Moreno has turned what should be one of baseball’s marquee franchises into a punchline. His record speaks for itself: no postseason wins in more than a decade, a revolving door of managers and GMs, and enough ill-conceived signings to keep sports talk radio in business for years.
The saddest part? Fans keep showing up, hoping for change, while Moreno cashes the checks and delivers mediocrity. Anaheim deserves better. The players deserve better. Baseball deserves better.
Until ownership changes — or at least changes its attitude — don’t expect the Angels to fly. They’re grounded, and it looks like they’re comfortable staying that way.
Brian Hews
Orange
It’s so ironic that Frank McCourt’s Gondola to Dodger Stadium project is hopelessly mired in red-tape.
After all, under his brilliant leadership as owner, all he did was drive the franchise into the red!
Jack Wolf
Los Angeles
Does anyone think that anything Frank McCourt would do for Los Angeles is for anyone else but himself? It’s just another expensive project with funds L.A. could use for any number of other essential projects. Put this proposal in the parking lot where he and it belong.
Bob Goldstone
Corona Del Mar
