The most shocking NFL players looking for jobs after roster cuts

This was far more than a trim. NFL teams had to shear an enormous number of players from rosters Tuesday, dropping from as many as 90 players to 53 by 1 p.m. PDT.

The league’s tallest player and heaviest player both were cut. A former Rams star running back is out of a job. So is a star receiver. And so is one of Deion Sanders’ sons, but not the one so many folks seem to love to despise.

Goodbye as well to a covey of quarterbacks, several of whom didn’t impress despite getting ample opportunities with most starters sitting out the entire preseason.

Many players rendered jobless will be re-signed to practice squads that can be formed as early as Wednesday morning. But even they must endure one sleepless night contemplating unemployment.

Advertisement

Who was cut? Let’s start with notable quarterbacks:

Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Eagles: The former UCLA star was acquired by Philadelphia in March and stood a solid chance to back up Jalen Hurts after competing with Tanner McKee and Kyle McCord. However, Sam Howell was acquired from Minnesota a few days ago, and Thompson-Robinson is job hunting.

Dresser Winn, Rams: Despite completing 15 of 23 passes for 191 yards and a touchdown in the Rams’ preseason finale win over Cleveland, Winn was waived when it became apparent that Stetson Bennett and Jimmy Garoppolo will back up Matthew Stafford.

DJ Uiagalelei, Chargers: The former St. John Bosco High star was beat out as Justin Herbert’s backup by Trey Lance and Taylor Heinicke.

Tyler Huntley, Browns: Signed as insurance after Kenny Pickett was injured, Huntley couldn’t crack a crowded quarterback room that includes veteran Joe Flacco and rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.

Sam Hartman, Commanders: Signed as an undrafted free agent a year ago, Hartman competed with veterans Marcus Mariota and Josh Johnson for the backup spot behind Jayden Daniels.

Logan Woodside, Steelers: Another victim of a crowded roster, Woodside lasted less than a month with Pittsburgh, who will go with Mason Rudolph, Will Howard and Skylar Thompson behind Aaron Rodgers.

Advertisement

Bailey Zappe, Chiefs: In his second stint in Kansas City, the veteran of nine NFL starts lost out to Gardner Minshew and Chris Oladokun as reserves behind Patrick Mahomes.

Brett Rypien, Vikings: Minnesota remade the backup situation to J.J. McCarthy by signing Carson Wentz, trading Sam Howell and cutting Rypien while undrafted rookie Max Brosmer was impressive during training camp.

Tommy DeVito, Giants: New York added Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston and Jaxson Dart during the offseason, leaving no room for DeVito, who started eight games during the last two seasons.

Hendon Hooker, Lions: The 2023 third-round pick didn’t perform well in the preseason, losing a chance to back up Jared Goff to journeyman Kyle Allen.

Kyle Trask, Buccaneers: A veteran of four years after Tampa Bay drafted him in the 2021 second round, Trask opted to go with veteran Teddy Bridgewater to back up Baker Mayfield.

Jake Haener, Saints: New Orleans still hasn’t named a starter, yet this 2023 third-round pick is out of the mix completely despite appearing in eight games last season.

Advertisement

Desmond Ridder, Bengals: A third-round pick of the Atlanta Falcons in 2022, Ridder has made 18 starts but won’t back up Joe Burrow in Cincinnati.

Sports Fox, Skip Bayless sexual abuse lawsuit settlement seems imminent as hairstylist seeks dismissal The Fox Sports hairstylist who alleged that Skip Bayless offered her $1.5 million for sex asked the court to dismiss her lawsuit. Joy Taylor and Charlie Dixon also are defendants.

Other notable offensive players cut

Cam Akers, RB, Saints: Akers helped the Rams win Super Bowl LVI then complained his way out of L.A. wanting a larger role. Now he’s out of a job after rushing for all of 16 yards in eight carries this preseason with New Orleans.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Saints: Akers isn’t the only Super Bowl-winning running back cut by New Orleans. Edwards-Helaire played in two Super Bowls with Kansas City, winning one, and also was an NCAA national champion with Louisiana State, but Alvin Kamara and Kendre Miller will carry the ball for the Saints.

Robert Woods, WR, Steelers: The former USC and Rams star with 683 career NFL catches had a poor offseason in Pittsburgh after a largely unproductive 2024 season with Houston.

Hunter Renfrow, WR, Panthers: The former Clemson star didn’t play last season because of ulcerative colitis and there was hope the former Pro Bowl receiver would come back strong with his hometown team.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR, Seahawks: The hope in Seattle was that the veteran with two Super Bowl rings in Kansas City would replace the traded DK Metcalf, but was outplayed in the preseason by fifth-round rookie Tory Horton.

Advertisement

Michael Gallup, WR, Commanders: After spending a year in retirement, Gallup, 29, attempted a comeback but couldn’t crack the roster.

Dustin Hopkins, PK, Browns: The 10-year NFL veteran has made 84% of his career field-goal attempts yet made only 18 of 27 last season in Cleveland. After missing PAT attempts in two preseason games, the Browns opted to go with rookie Andre Szmyt.

Kenyon Green, G, Eagles: The 2022 first-round pick of the Texans was cut despite an injury to left guard Landon Dickerson. In three years with Houston, Green started 23 games.

Dan Skipper, OT, Lions: The tallest active NFL player at 6-foot-10, Skipper spent part of seven seasons with Detroit, playing both tackle positions and occasionally lining up as an eligible receiver close to the goal line. Could be picked up by the Bears.

Trent Brown, OT, Texans: The one-time left tackle with the Super Bowl-winning Patriots and highest-paid offensive lineman in the league has been slowed by injuries in recent years.

Notable defensive players cut

Desmond Watson, DT, Buccaneers: Watson became the heaviest player in NFL history at 449 pounds when he signed with Tampa Bay this offseason. Yet the undrafted free agent was held out of practice and games until he lost weight.

Advertisement

Shilo Sanders, S, Buccaneers: Sanders was ejected from Tampa Bay’s preseason game Saturday for throwing a punch at Buffalo tight end Zach Davidson, who was blocking him. The undrafted free agent son of Deion Sanders was a longshot to make the team even before the punch, and now he’s jobless.

Mike Edwards, S, Chiefs: The two-time Super Bowl champion — LV with the Buccaneers and LVIII with the Chiefs — came back to Kansas City this offseason but couldn’t make the team.

Isaiah Simmons, LB, Packers: The No. 8 overall pick by Arizona in 2020, Simmons played the last two seasons with the Giants after three with the Cardinals. It appears not to have worked out in Green Bay.

Clelin Ferrell, DE, Commanders: Another former first-round pick without a job, Ferrell spent four years with the Raiders — who made him the fourth overall pick in 2019 — and one with the 49ers before playing 2024 in Washington.

Mike Hilton, CB, Dolphins: Even though Miami has question marks in the secondary, the nine-year veteran was surpassed by rookie fifth-round pick Jason Marshall Jr. and the acquisition of Rasul Douglas.