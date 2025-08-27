Advertisement
Gilbert Arenas rebrands podcast with an NFL focus and Skip Bayless as a partner

Diptych of Gilbert Arenas, left, in a collarless shirt and a blazer beside Skip Bayless, wearing a black T-shirt
Former NBA player Gilbert Arenas, left, and former talk show personality Skip Bayless, right, will host a new podcast.
(Associated Press; Getty Images)
By Steve Henson
Gilbert Arenas and Skip Bayless have made news lately for reasons they would rather forget. Now, they will attempt to put an entertaining spin on NFL news in a digital program launching Tuesday and airing three times a week.

Arenas, a Van Nuys Grant High product who played 11 seasons in the NBA, will rebrand his current channel. Bayless, who had long runs on ESPN’s “First Take” and FS1’s “Undisputed,” will be featured on “The Arena: Gridiron” along with former NFL coach Jay Gruden and former NFL cornerback Aqib Talib.

Arenas was arrested July 30 and charged along with five others with conspiracy for allegedly running illegal poker games at his Encino mansion, court records show. Arenas, 43, rented out the mansion “for the purposes of hosting high-stakes illegal poker games,” according to a news release issued by the U.S. attorney’s office in Los Angeles.

The three-time All-Star guard — who went by the nickname “Agent Zero” according to federal authorities — was charged with conspiracy to operate an illegal gambling business, operating an illegal gambling business and making false statements to federal investigators.

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 4: Sports commentator and television personality Skip Bayless poses for a portrait in Los Angeles, California on October 4, 2024. (Photo by Ian Maddox for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Fox, Skip Bayless sexual abuse lawsuit settlement seems imminent as hairstylist seeks dismissal

The Fox Sports hairstylist who alleged that Skip Bayless offered her $1.5 million for sex asked the court to dismiss her lawsuit. Joy Taylor and Charlie Dixon also are defendants.

Among the others charged was Yevgeni Gershman, 49, a.k.a. “Giora,” of Woodland Hills, who the U.S. attorney’s office described as “a suspected organized crime figure from Israel.” Arenas pleaded not guilty and was released on a $50,000 bond.

Bayless has also been sifting through court filings. He is a defendant along with Fox Sports, broadcaster Joy Taylor and executive Charlie Dixon in a lawsuit by former FS1 hairstylist Noushin Faraji, who alleged that Bayless offered her $1.5 million for sex.

Faraji filed a request to dismiss the lawsuit this month in L.A. Superior Court, which legal experts said is an indication that a settlement has been reached.

Bayless told The Athletic that he isn’t bothered by the criminal charges against Arenas.

TUCSON, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 22: Former NBA player Gilbert Arenas attends the game between the Arizona Wildcats and the Duke Blue Devils at McKale Center on November 22, 2024 in Tucson, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Feds arrest ex-NBA star Arenas for alleged ‘high-stakes illegal poker’ at Encino mansion

Federal authorities in Los Angeles charged six people Wednesday, including three-time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas and an alleged ‘Israeli crime figure,’ with running an illegal gambling operation.

“I’ve talked to Gil,” he said. “He has no concerns. I mean, he’s obviously concerned, but he believes he did nothing at all wrong, except rent out his space, and I believe in him.”

Underdog, a five-year-old gaming and media firm, will own and produce the show. Arenas’ two digital basketball programs under “Gil’s Arena” have become one of Underdog’s biggest draws.

Shifting to football prompted the addition of Bayless, whose spirited back-and-forth on social media with Arenas grew into a professional relationship.

“I’m back in the saddle in the debate arena,” Bayless said. “I live for this. I love this.”

Steve Henson

