NFL relaxes some restrictions for Tom Brady as a broadcaster/team owner

Former NFL quarterback Tom Brady makes an appearance on the field before a game between the Saints and Buccaneers last season.

Tom Brady will have fewer NFL-imposed restrictions on him this season as he enters his second year as an analyst on games broadcast on Fox.

The restrictions were placed on the legendary quarterback last August when his purchase of a 10% stake in the Las Vegas Raiders was pending approval from the league owners. Brady’s minority stake was approved in October.

One of the so-called Brady Rules enacted by the NFL prohibited the rookie broadcaster from attending production meetings during which the Fox crew meets with coaches and players ahead of that week’s game.

That retriction has been lifted, NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy confirmed to The Times on Wednesday morning.

There is one caveat, however — Brady must attend those meetings remotely. He is still prohibited from going to a team facility for practices or production meetings, McCarthy said.

Brady is allowed to interview players off site, as he did on occassion last year, McCarthy said.

Like last year, Brady can’t “egregiously criticize officials,” said McCarthy, who added there were no issues along those lines in 2024.

Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, was allowed by the league to attend the production meetings ahead of Super Bowl LIX in February.

The Athletic was first to report the loosening of the restrictions on Brady.