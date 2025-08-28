Advertisement
Sports

Cowboys trade star defensive end Micah Parsons to Packers in shocking deal

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons (11) walks off the field after a loss.
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons walks off the field after a preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens on Aug. 16.
(Richard W. Rodriguez / Associated Press)
Associated Press

Micah Parsons is headed to the Green Bay Packers after a blockbuster trade, leaving the Dallas Cowboys following a lengthy contract dispute.

A person with knowledge of the details said Parsons and the Packers have agreed on a record-setting $188 million, four-year contract that includes $136 million guaranteed. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the trade hasn’t been announced.

Parsons, a two-time All-Pro edge rusher, becomes the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

