Lakers brass supports Luka Doncic at EuroBasket 2025 by traveling to Poland to watch

Rob Pelinka, Luka Doncic, and Jeanie Buss at the Slovenian national basketball team training session ahead of the FIBA EuroBasket in Katowice, Poland, on Wednesday.

A raucous crowd is expected at the Spodek Arena in Katowice, Poland, today when the Polish national team hosts Slovenia in a first-round FIBA EuroBasket 2025 game.

But Slovenia star Luka Doncic will have at least a few familiar folks rooting him on. Lakers owner Jeanie Buss, general manager Rob Pelinka and others from Los Angeles made the 6,000-mile, 12-hour flight to support the cornerstone of the Lakers’ future.

“We just wanted to make a statement to Luka that we support what he does for his country,” Pelinka told Dan Woike of The Athletic in Poland. “That’s really important to the Lakers when we have a player that’s the face of our franchise, just to show that support for him. And it’s just great to see him with his teammates, interacting, having fun.”

Advertisement

Doncic, acquired in a trade with the Dallas Mavericks for center Anthony Davis on Feb. 1, signed a three-year, $165 million contract extension with the Lakers on Aug. 2. The five-time All-NBA guard has averaged 28.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and 8.2 assists a game during his seven year career.

Poland upset Slovenia in the EuroBasket 2022 quarterfinals, has two stars in Aleksander Balcerowski and Mateusz Ponitka. Slovenia is missing several key players — Josh Nebo, Vlatko Čančar, Jaka Blažič and Zoran Dragić — putting pressue on Doncic to carry the team.

Sports Luka Doncic takes a jab at Mavericks while showing off his revenge body Luka Doncic compared favorably to Aaron Judge when they met Monday at Yankee Stadium. The star guard could sign a contract extension with the Lakers as soon as Saturday.

The tournament brings together Europe’s top national teams. Besides Doncic, NBA stars participating include Kristaps Porziņģis, Nikola Jokic and Alperen Sengun. Doncic is determined to continue representing his country in international competition.

Advertisement

“It’s an easy choice,” he told Woike. “I always want to represent my country. Always did. No matter what.”

Doncic, 26, is in the best physical condition of his career. He spent the summer in Croatia working out twice a day and adhering to a gluten-free, low-sugar, high-protein diet.

“He is in great shape, really committed to working hard this summer, and to be able to watch that in person was worth flying over the ocean to come be with him,” Pelinka said.

Advertisement

Pelinka and Buss were joined on the trip to Poland by Kurt Rambis, Linda Rambis and director of player performance and health Leroy Sims.

The Slovenia-Poland game will begin at 11:30 a.m. PT and can be streamed on Courtside1891.com.