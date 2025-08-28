Travis Kelce jersey sales see massive spike following Taylor Swift engagement announcement

Travis Kelce jersey sales spiked Tuesday following the announcement of the Kansas City Chiefs tight end’s engagement to pop superstar Taylor Swift.

Kansas City Chiefs fans sure are excited about the upcoming season.

Fanatics, the official online sportswear retailer for the NFL, reports that sales of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce jerseys jumped a whopping 200% on Tuesday.

Clearly, fans were doing some early packing for the team’s season opener against the Chargers in São Paulo, Brazil, on Sept. 5. Those fans simultaneously realized they didn’t have enough gear to properly represent the reigning AFC champions at Corinthians Arena.

What other possible explanation could there have been?

There’s no way that Kelce had his biggest day in jersey sales since Super Bowl Sunday in February just because he and pop superstar Taylor Swift announced their engagement.

Right?

Haha, wrong — at least, it would seem that way, based on the typical behavioral patterns of Swifties.

Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce kisses pop superstar Taylor Swift after the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (John Locher / Associated Press)

Kelce and Swift’s romance can be traced back to July 2023, when Kelce was able to pass along a friendship bracelet with his phone number to Swift’s camp at an Eras tour concert in Kansas City. They officially became an item that fall.

Swift attended her first Chiefs game on Sept. 24, 2023. Fanatics reported at the time that sales of No. 87 Chiefs jerseys experienced a 400% boost over the previous day, placing Kelce among the top five NFL players in jersey sales for that day.

On Aug. 13, Swift made her first-ever podcast appearance on “New Heights,” which is hosted by Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce, the former Philadelphia Eagles center. A total of 1.3 million people tuned in simultaneously after the episode dropped, setting a Guinness World Record for most concurrent views for a podcast on YouTube.

Kelce and Swift’s joint Instagram post regarding their upcoming nuptials has received more than 33.4 million likes. Billboard reported Wednesday that it has been reposted more than any other in the site’s history, passing the 1-million mark in its first six hours.

VIDEO | 00:52 Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are engaged. Don't expect media to shake it off



So, yeah, it would seem pretty on-brand for Swifties to celebrate by purchasing large volumes of Travis gear.

By the way, if you think those numbers are impressive, just imagine what the jersey sales will be like if the couple decides to hyphenate their names after saying “I do.” What self-respecting Swiftie would want to be without a “Kelce-Swift” (“Swift-Kelce”?) jersey as part of their wardrobe?