Fierceness beats Journalism to win the Pacific Classic at Del Mar

Journalism, running for the first time against older horses, ran to a valiant second place in the $1-million Pacific Classic at Del Mar on Saturday. The winner was Fierceness, a multiple stakes winner who was the post-time favorite in last year’s Kentucky Derby and Breeders’ Cup Classic.

The race lost a lot of luster when Nysos, the 8-5 morning-line favorite, scratched from the race with a bruise to his right outside quarter hoof. It’s not a serious issue and Nysos may be pointed to the Goodwood Stakes on Sept. 27 at Santa Anita, trainer Bob Baffert told Horse Racing Nation.

Journalism, winner of the Preakness Stakes and second in the Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes, has not finished out of the exacta this year in seven starts. In his last start he won the Haskell Stakes at Monmouth Park and got a free entry to the $7-million Breeders’ Cup Classic on Nov. 1 at Del Mar.

Advertisement

Fierceness, who paid $5.20 to win, broke slowly from the one post and angled toward a temporary rail before getting into rhythm in the 1¼-mile race. Jockey John Velazquez got him midpack but saw a seam between horses on the far turn and rode to the lead to win by about three lengths. Todd Pletcher was the winning trainer.

Ultimate Gamble, at 71-1, finished third.

Journalism broke well but then languished through the frontstretch and the turn. He started making up ground on the backside but had too much work to do against a superior Fierceness.

“Very proud of the horse,” said Aron Wellman, managing partner of owner Eclipse Thoroughbreds. “He shows up every time. It’s just remarkable to see the effort he gives us.

Advertisement

“I don’t think we wanted to be that far back, but he’s just gotten a little where he just takes a little bit to get his stride going. But no excuse, he was five, six lengths off of it going to the half-mile pole with fast fractions in front of him.”