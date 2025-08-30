Letters to Sports: A 49er worthy of recognition in Los Angeles

I have been following high school sports for many years, though not as many as the 49 that Eric Sondheimer has been covering it. During that time, I have met him at different high school tournaments or games. He literally seems to be everywhere! At times I thought maybe he had a twin but there could not be two individuals as knowledgeable as he is about the high school sports scene. Many times I have sent him emails with questions about things such as tournament schedules, locations, et al. He has always got back to me very quickly with the answer and as to those few times when he did not know it, once he found out he would let me know. He is a true mensch and is an asset to be cherished by The Times as well as all of us who love high school sports. I can only hope that The Times or one of the local high school sports entities, e.g., CIF, City Section, et al., will see that his career is appropriately honored for his 50th year.

Mark Kaiserman

Santa Monica

I don’t know if Eric Sondheimer’s writing has been influenced by a portion of a quote often attributed to former U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice Earl Warren that “the sports page records people’s accomplishments…”

Either way, it has been a pleasure reading his positive columns on high school sports for nearly half a century. I hope Eric keeps them coming for many more years.

Advertisement

Ken Feldman

Tarzana