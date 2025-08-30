Letters to Sports: A 49er worthy of recognition in Los Angeles

Go beyond the scoreboard
I have been following high school sports for many years, though not as many as the 49 that Eric Sondheimer has been covering it. During that time, I have met him at different high school tournaments or games. He literally seems to be everywhere! At times I thought maybe he had a twin but there could not be two individuals as knowledgeable as he is about the high school sports scene. Many times I have sent him emails with questions about things such as tournament schedules, locations, et al. He has always got back to me very quickly with the answer and as to those few times when he did not know it, once he found out he would let me know. He is a true mensch and is an asset to be cherished by The Times as well as all of us who love high school sports. I can only hope that The Times or one of the local high school sports entities, e.g., CIF, City Section, et al., will see that his career is appropriately honored for his 50th year.
Mark Kaiserman
Santa Monica
I don’t know if Eric Sondheimer’s writing has been influenced by a portion of a quote often attributed to former U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice Earl Warren that “the sports page records people’s accomplishments…”
Either way, it has been a pleasure reading his positive columns on high school sports for nearly half a century. I hope Eric keeps them coming for many more years.
Ken Feldman
Tarzana
In reading the letters to Sports, most don’t realize that it has been 25 years since the last World Series repeat, but spoiled Dodger fans expect one every year. No team is just gonna lay down for them and for most teams it’s their World Series! The other thing is the blame game after every loss. Whether it’s manager Dave Roberts, a position player or a pitcher, once again, the same rhetoric. And when they win, it’s just silence!
Phil Trujillo
Ontario
Apparently Japan’s beloved cartoon superhero from another galaxy battles giant monsters and alien invaders. However, the real “Ultraman” — Shohei Ohtani of this planet — bats leadoff and pitches every fifth day.
Steve Ross
Carmel
He’s conquered hitting, pitching and our hearts.
Next Shohei Ohtani is on his way to conquer a World Series game.
Mark Sherwin
Los Angeles
UCLA fans were told, after moving to the Big Ten Conference, that we would no longer have to endure late starting football games. Here we are and the first game of the year starts at 8 p.m. This is utterly impractical for the vast majority of fans to attend. I realize that money figures into the equation but at some point the fans must be considered too.
Chris Pisano
Rancho Palos Verdes
I don’t see the big deal about the continuation of the USC-Notre Dame rivalry when the Trojans can annually test their mettle against such powerhouses as Missouri State and Georgia Southern!
Jack Wolf
Westwood
It’s another losing year in Anaheim. Though improved thanks to a promising young core (Zach Neto, Nolan Shanuel, Jose Soriano) and power from Taylor Ward and Jo Adell, as long as Arte Moreno leads this organization, fans will continue to suffer at the hands of his mismanagement. Sell! The! Team!
Jim Fredrick
Manhattan Beach
Travis Kelce has just assured himself a bust in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Granted, his career statistics, including 1,004 career receptions, 12,151 yards, 77 touchdowns and three Super Bowl rings, rank him among the NFL’s all-time greats. But more importantly, there’s no way Canton, Ohio, will pass on seeing its “Wildest Dreams” come to pass when Taylor Swift visits for Kelce’s induction. It’s a “Love Story” and Canton will say yes.
Stephen A. Silver
San Francisco
