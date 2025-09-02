2025 NFL season preview: Complete coverage
- Share via
Another NFL season dawns with the Rams and Chargers each hoping to ride into the Silicon Valley sunset with the Vince Lombardi trophy in hand this February.
Those lofty ambitions must first have to survive the 17-game gauntlet that is the NFL regular season. The Rams are considered a Super Bowl favorite with Matthew Stafford and coach Sean McVay at the helm. Year 2 of the Chargers’ Jim Harbaugh era will hope to maximize the skills and promise of Justin Herbert.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Rams and Chargers as they embark on a new season.
The AFC West might have the greatest collection of NFL head coaches ever assembled in a single division. Each of them knows not to underestimate the other.
Matthew Stafford is one of several reasons why the Rams offense could be one of the most fearsome in the NFL, but has the 37-year-old QB overcome his back issues?
Justin Herbert has yet to lead the Chargers to a playoff win, but will Year 2 of the Jim Harbaugh experiment in L.A. lift the quarterback to new heights?
After getting torched by Saquon Barkley last season, the Rams have added “a little spice” to the defensive line in hopes of backing the team to the Super Bowl.
The Chargers allowed the fewest points of any team in the league last season. Jim Harbaugh and Jesse Minter hope to see even more improvement in 2025.
Kicker Cameron Dicker, punter JK Scott and long snapper Josh Harris understand the importance of supporting one another on and off the field.
Joshua Karty, Ethan Evans and Alex Ward have learned from the highs and lows of the 2024 season, and they’re hoping that will strengthen their efforts in 2025.
Matthew Stafford will start at quarterback for the Rams and the plan is for Alaric Jackson to start at left tackle against the Houston Texans on Sunday.
Najee Harris, who missed the preseason and training camp because an eye injury he sustained in a fireworks accident, could play in the Chargers’ season opener.