2025 NFL season preview: Complete coverage

Another NFL season dawns with the Rams and Chargers each hoping to ride into the Silicon Valley sunset with the Vince Lombardi trophy in hand this February.

Those lofty ambitions must first have to survive the 17-game gauntlet that is the NFL regular season. The Rams are considered a Super Bowl favorite with Matthew Stafford and coach Sean McVay at the helm. Year 2 of the Chargers’ Jim Harbaugh era will hope to maximize the skills and promise of Justin Herbert.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Rams and Chargers as they embark on a new season.