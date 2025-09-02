Advertisement
Sports

2025 NFL season preview: Complete coverage

NFL season preview 2025.
(Photo illustration by Hamlet Nalbandyan / Los Angeles Times)
By Los Angeles Times staff

Another NFL season dawns with the Rams and Chargers each hoping to ride into the Silicon Valley sunset with the Vince Lombardi trophy in hand this February.

Those lofty ambitions must first have to survive the 17-game gauntlet that is the NFL regular season. The Rams are considered a Super Bowl favorite with Matthew Stafford and coach Sean McVay at the helm. Year 2 of the Chargers’ Jim Harbaugh era will hope to maximize the skills and promise of Justin Herbert.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Rams and Chargers as they embark on a new season.

Read more
AFC coaches ahead of the 2025 season.

Who’s got it better than the AFC West? Division might have greatest coaching roster ever

The AFC West might have the greatest collection of NFL head coaches ever assembled in a single division. Each of them knows not to underestimate the other.

A photo illustration featuring the Rams' top offensive players for the 2025 season.

Can Matthew Stafford stay healthy? Rams’ Super Bowl aims depend on it

Matthew Stafford is one of several reasons why the Rams offense could be one of the most fearsome in the NFL, but has the 37-year-old QB overcome his back issues?

Top Chargers offensive players for 2025.

Is Justin Herbert elite? Jim Harbaugh has ambitious goals for Chargers QB

Justin Herbert has yet to lead the Chargers to a playoff win, but will Year 2 of the Jim Harbaugh experiment in L.A. lift the quarterback to new heights?

Top Rams defensive players ahead of the 2025 season.

Saquon Barkley-proof? ‘Relentless’ Rams defense eager to challenge NFC’s finest

After getting torched by Saquon Barkley last season, the Rams have added “a little spice” to the defensive line in hopes of backing the team to the Super Bowl.

Top players on the Chargers defense ahead of the 2025 season.

Khalil Mack, Derwin James Jr. aim to reinforce Chargers’ stingy reputation

The Chargers allowed the fewest points of any team in the league last season. Jim Harbaugh and Jesse Minter hope to see even more improvement in 2025.

Inglewood, CA, Sunday, November 12, 2023 - Special teams players, punter JK Scott.

Chargers special teams trio share a bond that goes beyond gridiron excellence

Kicker Cameron Dicker, punter JK Scott and long snapper Josh Harris understand the importance of supporting one another on and off the field.

Inglewood, California December 28, 2024-Rams kicker Joshua Karty comes off the field.

Continuity breeds confidence for Rams special teams unit eager to win games

Joshua Karty, Ethan Evans and Alex Ward have learned from the highs and lows of the 2024 season, and they’re hoping that will strengthen their efforts in 2025.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 09: Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams.

Sean McVay says Matthew Stafford will start in Rams’ season opener vs. Texans

Matthew Stafford will start at quarterback for the Rams and the plan is for Alaric Jackson to start at left tackle against the Houston Texans on Sunday.

Newly signed Chargers running back Najee Harris speaks at a news conference.

Chargers’ Najee Harris says his vision is fine, expects to play vs. Chiefs

Najee Harris, who missed the preseason and training camp because an eye injury he sustained in a fireworks accident, could play in the Chargers’ season opener.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Sports

Advertisement