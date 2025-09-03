Travis Kelce says introducing Taylor Swift as his fiancee makes him ‘giddy’

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce attend the U.S. Open men’s singles final Sept. 8, 2024, in New York.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift announced their engagement more than a week ago, and the excitement has yet to wear off for the Kansas City Chiefs tight end.

On this week’s episode of the “New Heights” podcast, Kelce described to his brother Jason how it feels to introduce the pop music superstar as his fiancée.

“I still get giddy,” Kelce said. “I love it. It’s exciting times.”

The brothers opened the show with Kelce’s first public comments on his upcoming nuptials since he and Swift made the announcement on Aug. 26 with a joint Instagram post. That post has received more than 36 million likes and has been reposted more than any other Instagram post, passing the 1-million mark in its first six hours.

“I appreciate everybody that reached out and sent something, and all the posts, and all the excitement that’s been going on,” Kelce said. “It’s been really fun telling everybody who I’m going to be spending the rest of my life with.”

Just days after the announcement, the couple attended a college football game between Cincinnati (the Kelce brothers’ alma mater) and Nebraska at Arrowhead Stadium, the Chiefs’ home field. While much of the public was thrilled to see Swift’s massive engagement ring out and about for the first time, Kelce said it was another first that made the occasion special to him.

“Actually, it was my first time introducing Taylor as my fiancée to a few of my teammates,” Kelce said. “So, yeah, it was pretty cool.”

Kelce provided no insight into any wedding plans, though, telling his brother at one point, “We’re gonna see how it all shakes out.”

Both the groom and bride would seem to have plenty on their plates in upcoming months, with the Chiefs starting the 2025 season Friday against the Chargers in São Paulo, Brazil, and Swift releasing a new album, “The Life of a Showgirl,” on Oct. 3.