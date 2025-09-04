NFL Week 1 primer: Everything you need to know heading into a new season

The NFL is a quarterback-driven league, but it’s a quarterback hunter who made the most dramatic offseason splash.

All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons, traded from the Dallas to Green Bay, should command a big share of the spotlight as the NFL kicks off the 2025 season this weekend with a slew of intriguing matchups, including Parson’s Packers playing host to the Detroit Lions, who have gone from league laughingstock to vogue Super Bowl pick.

Cowboys fans are still agonizing over the Parsons trade, even though their team got two first-round draft picks and Pro Bowl defensive lineman Kenny Clark in the deal, and shellshocked quarterback Dak Prescott responded to the news with a Texas-sized understatement: “I’m not going to say we’re better.”

Rams Can Matthew Stafford stay healthy? Rams’ Super Bowl aims depend on it Matthew Stafford is one of several reasons why the Rams offense could be one of the most fearsome in the NFL, but has the 37-year-old QB overcome his back issues?

No time to lament now, as Dallas faces Super Bowl champion Philadelphia on Thursday night in the annual kickoff opener. It’s one of eight divisional matchups in Week 1, with another being the Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs squaring off Friday night in São Paulo, Brazil. That’s the first of seven international games this season, the most ever for the NFL. Gone are the days when the league simply staged a few games in London. This season also features games in Germany, Ireland, Spain and, for the second consecutive year, Brazil.

Advertisement

Not only do the Chargers open with the defending AFC champions, but they will play three consecutive AFC West games in the first three weeks — at Las Vegas in Week 2, and home against Denver in Week 3. It’s a rollicking ramp-up in a division of Mount Rushmore-type head coaches — Andy Reid of Kansas City, Sean Payton of Denver, Pete Carroll of Las Vegas and Jim Harbaugh of the Chargers.

The Rams, meanwhile, open at home Sunday against the Houston Texans, the team that nine months ago delivered an opening-round knockout of the Chargers in the playoffs.

The most pressing issue for the Rams? The health status of quarterback Matthew Stafford, who missed much of summer practices with back problems.

The 37-year-old quarterback recently told reporters he’s doing whatever he can to ensure he’s ready to play.

“Done a ton of research just trying to help myself out,” Stafford said.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is looking to stay healthy after missing most of training camp with a back issue. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

As usual, quarterbacks will be a focal point again this season, with Aaron Rodgers now in Pittsburgh, Sam Darnold in Seattle and two more familiar players taking snaps for the New York teams, Justin Fields with the Jets and Russell Wilson with the Giants.

Advertisement

Pittsburgh opens at the Jets, meaning Rodgers returns to the place he called home the past two seasons. He downplayed that reunion recently in a conversation with Mad Dog Sports Radio’s Adam Schein, saying, “A lot has changed over there, coaching staff‑wise, player‑wise. Obviously, I have friendships over there, but it’s one game out of 17.”

Then there are the sophomore quarterbacks, if you will, including rising second-year stars Jayden Daniels in Washington, Bo Nix in Denver, Michael Penix in Atlanta and Drake Maye in New England. In Minnesota, former Michigan standout J.J. McCarthy assumes the helm after sitting out his rookie season with a knee injury.

Mike Vrabel returns to coach New England, where he was a defensive star with the Patriots, and Ben Johnson takes over in Chicago after helping draw up so much success for Jared Goff and the Lions as Detroit’s offensive coordinator. The Bears play host to Minnesota in the first Monday night game of the season.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes looks to pass during a preseason game against the Chicago Bears on Aug. 22. (Ed Zurga / Associated Press)

Every season, either records are broken or players move up the charts. Some to watch include Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes, who needs five touchdown passes to reach 250 in the fewest games, and career completions by Rodgers, who likely will move into the top five in the first month of the season. Keep an eye on Jacksonville kicker Cam Little, who made a 70-yard field goal in a preseason game; the record long is 66 yards by Justin Tucker in a 2021 game.

Also in 2021, Pittsburgh’s T.J. Watt got to quarterbacks 22½ times to tie the single-season sack record set by Michael Strahan 20 years earlier. Could that mark fall this season? Watt is still around, as are elite pass rushers such as Aidan Hutchinson of Detroit, Myles Garrett of Cleveland and Jared Verse of the Rams.

Advertisement

Oh, and a new guy in Green Bay.

“I didn’t think I’d be traded,” said Parsons, who collected 52½ sacks in four seasons with the Cowboys. He said he’s determined to prove the Packers “were right about me.”