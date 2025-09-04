Advertisement
NFL Week 1 picks: Eagles prevail over Cowboys; Chargers fall in Brazil

NFL shield and football on blue background
(Tim Hubbard / Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Times reporter Sam Farmer
By Sam Farmer
Staff Writer Follow
Los Angeles Times NFL writer Sam Farmer examines the matchups and makes his predictions for Week 1 of the NFL season.

Last season, Sam Farmer posted a 188-84 record (.691) over the 272-game NFL regular season.

Using point spreads with the scores Farmer predicted, his record against the spread last season was 142-128-2 (.522). All team records shown below are from last season.

All times are Pacific and TV reflects broadcasts for the Los Angeles area.

COWBOYS (7-10) AT EAGLES (14-3)

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts warms up before a preseason game.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts warms up before a preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Aug. 7.
(Matt Slocum / Associated Press)

Thursday, 5:20 p.m.. TV: NBC, Peacock.

Line: Philadelphia by 8½. O/U: 47½.

Philadelphia’s strength along both lines of scrimmage should give the Eagles an edge, especially against a Cowboys defense missing Micah Parsons after the trade. Dallas should be able to move the ball some, but Philadelphia is sturdier in the trenches.

Pick: Eagles 27, Cowboys 20

CHIEFS (15-2) VS. CHARGERS (11-6)

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert scrambles against the Rams in a preseason game on Aug. 16.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Friday, 5 p.m. TV: YouTube; NBC (L.A.).

Line: Kansas City by 3. O/U: 46½.

The neutral-site opener in São Paulo, Brazil, adds some unpredictability, but the Chiefs still get the edge if their left tackle is healthy. Patrick Mahomes has something to prove, and while Justin Herbert and the Chargers usually keep it close, the Chiefs’ balance prevails.

Pick: Chiefs 24, Chargers 20

BUCCANEERS (10-7) AT FALCONS (8-9)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass against the Carolina Panthers in January.
(Todd Kirkland / Getty Images)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: NFL Ticket.

Line: Tampa Bay by 1½. O/U: 47½.

The Buccaneers are missing multiple key starters, including Tristan Wirfs, which hurts their protection. Michael Penix Jr. is intriguing for Atlanta. The Falcons are healthier and at home.

Pick: Falcons 23, Buccaneers 20

BENGALS (9-8) AT BROWNS (3-14)

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow passes against the Washington Commanders.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow passes against the Washington Commanders in a preseason game on Aug. 18.
(Nick Wass / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: NFL Ticket.

Line: Cincinnati by 5½. O/U: 47½.

Cincinnati’s offense should be dynamic, but its defense has looked shaky. Cleveland’s defense is solid and Joe Flacco gives the Browns a chance, especially if they can run it. Still, the Bengals’ firepower is the difference.

Pick: Bengals 24, Browns 21

DOLPHINS (8-9) AT COLTS (8-9)

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones passes against the Green Bay Packers in a preseason game on Aug. 16.
(Michael Conroy / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Indianapolis by 1½. O/U: 46½.

If the Dolphins are healthy, they’re the more explosive team. The Colts have improved and Daniel Jones should keep them in it. Expect the Dolphins’ weapons to be the difference.

Pick: Dolphins 27, Colts 21

PANTHERS (5-12) AT JAGUARS (4-13)

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence warms up before a preseason game against the New Orleans Saints on Aug. 17.
(Tyler Kaufman / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Jacksonville by 3½. O/U: 46½.

Carolina finished strong last year, but Jacksonville looks more talented overall. Trevor Lawrence gets a fresh start with a new system, and the Jags do enough at home to get the job done.

Pick: Jaguars 24, Panthers 20

RAIDERS (4-13) AT PATRIOTS (4-13)

Las Vegas Raiders coach Pete Carroll talks to players as they warm up before a preseason game.
Las Vegas Raiders coach Pete Carroll talks to players as they warm up before a preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals on Aug. 23.
(Rick Scuteri / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: NFL Ticket

Line: New England by 2½. O/U: 43½.

The Raiders’ defense is solid, but questions linger about their offense. New England is better overall, and Drake Maye is impressive, but Las Vegas finds just enough to steal one in Pete Carroll’s debut.

Pick: Raiders 27, Patriots 17

CARDINALS (8-9) AT SAINTS (5-12)

New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler scrambles during a preseason game against the Denver Broncos on Aug. 23.
(Gerald Herbert / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Arizona by 6½. O/U: 42½.

Arizona’s defense is scrappy, which we knew, but the offense could surprise people. This is a team that can get off to a strong start. The Saints don’t have enough firepower to keep up.

Pick: Cardinals 28, Saints 17

STEELERS (10-7) AT JETS (5-12)

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers throws during a drill in training camp in July.
(Gene J. Puskar / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: CBS

Line: Pittsburgh by 2½. O/U: 38½.

The Jets’ offense still looks disjointed without Aaron Rodgers, while the Steelers should be steady enough to grind out points with Rodgers on their side. It might not be pretty, but the Steelers take it.

Pick: Steelers 20, Jets 13

GIANTS (3-14) AT COMMANDERS (12-5)

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels celebrates after scoring in a preseason game.
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels celebrates after scoring in a preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Aug. 18.
(Daniel Kucin Jr. / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: Fox

Line: Washington by 5½. O/U: 45½.

The Giants’ defensive line could cause problems, but Washington is more balanced and at home. Expect a conservative approach on offense, even with Jayden Daniels at the helm, but the Commanders will do enough to win.

Pick: Commanders 24, Giants 17

TITANS (3-14) AT BRONCOS (10-7)

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward warms up before a preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings on Aug. 22.
(George Walker IV / Associated Press)

Sunday, 1:05 p.m. TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Denver by 7½. O/U: 42½.

Tennessee rookie QB Cam Ward will have a tough debut against a fierce Denver pass rush. The Broncos look ready to build on last year’s defensive identity. Denver will be hard to handle this season.

Pick: Broncos 24, Titans 18

49ERS (6-11) AT SEAHAWKS (10-7)

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold warms up before a preseason game against the Green Bay Packers on Aug. 23.
(Jeffrey Phelps / Associated Press)

Sunday, 1:05 p.m. TV: NFL Ticket

Line: San Francisco by 2½. O/U: 43½.

Seattle is a sneaky contender with Sam Darnold, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and a healthy Cooper Kupp now in the mix. The 49ers are strong, but the Seahawks get it done at home in a close one.

Pick: Seahawks 23, 49ers 20

TEXANS (10-7) AT RAMS (10-7)

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford throws during practice in Woodland Hills on Aug. 18.
(Los Angeles Rams)

Sunday, 1:25 p.m. TV: CBS

Line: Rams by 3. O/U: 44½.

Houston’s offensive line is vulnerable, and Matthew Stafford’s toughness should carry Los Angeles in a slugfest. This is a defensive line that can get to Stafford. But it’s the Rams’ defensive front that makes the difference in the end.

Pick: Rams 21, Texans 17

LIONS (15-2) AT PACKERS (11-6)

Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons speaks during a news conference on Aug. 29.
(Morry Gash / Associated Press)

Sunday, 1:25 p.m. TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Green Bay by 2½. O/U: 47½.

Detroit looked shaky in the preseason with some coaching turnover and new play-callers. Green Bay, which presumably will be boosted by the Micah Parsons trade, has looked energized and ready to take control of the division early.

Pick: Packers 24, Lions 21

RAVENS (12-5) AT BILLS (13-4)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen runs off the field at halftime during a preseason game.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen runs off the field at halftime during a preseason game against the New York Giants on Aug. 9.
(Adrian Kraus / Associated Press)

Sunday, 5:20 p.m. TV: NBC, Peacock

Line: Buffalo by 1½. O/U: 50½.

This is one of the best matchups of Week 1. Buffalo has added some pieces, and has the defending league MVP in Josh Allen, but Baltimore looks deeper and more complete on both sides of the ball.

Pick: Ravens 27, Bills 23

VIKINGS (14-3) AT BEARS (5-12)

Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy prepares to face the Houston Texans in a preseason game on Aug. 9.
(Matt Krohn / Associated Press)

Monday, 5:15 p.m. TV: ABC, ESPN

Line: Minnesota by 1½. O/U: 44½.

Minnesota could take a step back with rookie J.J. McCarthy making his debut and Justin Jefferson still working back from a hamstring issue. Caleb Williams gives Chicago a fresh spark, and the Bears get the advantage at home.

Pick: Bears 24, Vikings 20
Sam Farmer

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his “long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football,” Sam Farmer has covered the NFL for 25 seasons. A graduate of Occidental College, he’s a two-time winner of California Sportswriter of the Year and first place for beat writing by Associated Press Sports Editors.

