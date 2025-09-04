NFL Week 1 picks: Eagles prevail over Cowboys; Chargers fall in Brazil

Los Angeles Times NFL writer Sam Farmer examines the matchups and makes his predictions for Week 1 of the NFL season.

Last season, Sam Farmer posted a 188-84 record (.691) over the 272-game NFL regular season.

Using point spreads with the scores Farmer predicted, his record against the spread last season was 142-128-2 (.522). All team records shown below are from last season.

All times are Pacific and TV reflects broadcasts for the Los Angeles area.