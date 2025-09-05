Jay Cutler, already sentenced to jail time, faces civil suit from same DUI accident

A man filed a civil lawsuit on Tuesday accusing Cutler, above in 2016, of negligent behavior that allegedly caused a collision.

Jay Cutler is facing more legal trouble over the same 2024 traffic accident that already resulted in the former NFL quarterback pleading guilty to a DUI charge and being sentenced to four days in a Tennessee jail.

Williamson County, Tenn., resident Perry Lee filed a civil lawsuit on Tuesday, accusing Cutler of negligent behavior that allegedly caused a collision between the vehicles driven by the two men, with Cutler’s vehicle striking Lee’s from behind.

“Our client is a veteran who was injured in a car crash due to the alleged negligence of another driver,” Lee’s attorneys, John Morgan and Sydney Pierce of Morgan & Morgan law firm, said in a statement to The Times. “His injuries from the crash cause him daily pain and have eroded his quality of life. We are seeking justice for him so he can get the care he needs and try to move forward with his life.”

As a result of the accident, the complaint states, Lee suffered unspecified injuries, incurred medical bills and other expenses, lost wages and earning capacity, “endured physical pain and mental suffering” and “suffered loss of enjoyment of life.”

Lee is seeking damages of at least $25,000.

The Times reached out to representatives for Cutler and did not receive an immediate response.

Cutler was arrested Oct. 17 after Franklin Police Department officers responded to a vehicle collision that was reported at the time as minor. Police said Cutler smelled of alcohol, had bloodshot eyes and slurred his words.

After the 2008 Pro Bowl player refused a field sobriety test, police said, a search warrant was obtained and a blood sample was taken at a hospital. The police also said they found two firearms, including a loaded pistol, in Cutler’s vehicle.

Cutler was charged with DUI, possession of a handgun while under the influence, failure to exercise due care and violating implied consent. He was released on a $5,000 bond.

At an Aug. 26 hearing in Tennessee’s 21st Judicial District, Cutler pleaded guilty to the DUI charge. He was required to report to Williamson County jail within 30 days of his sentencing. After serving his four-day sentence, Cutler will be under supervised probation for 11 months and 29 days.

In addition, Cutler’s Tennessee drivers license was revoked for a year and he was ordered to pay a $350 fine, undergo regular and random drug screens and attend a DUI class.

Three other charges related to the accident were dropped. Cutler was required to forfeit his weapon for the handgun charge to be dismissed

Cutler played for the Denver Broncos, Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins during an NFL career that spanned from 2006-2017. He and reality TV personality Kristin Cavallari were married 2013-2022 and have three children together.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.