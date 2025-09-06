Letters to Sports: Coach DeShaun Foster and Bruins are in deep trouble

Newsletter
DeShaun Foster is a beloved Bruin, so the doubts of his being in over his head as the UCLA football coach are merely whispered. Attending a recent panel discussion, I heard Times columnist Bill Plaschke refer to Coach Foster as “a placeholder.” Saturday’s game against Utah only solidified both perceptions. In today’s college football landscape there are plenty of teams who use the transfer portal to be competitive while building toward something better. One game in, UCLA appears to be failing miserably to do so. As a 42-year season-ticket holder and alumnus, the football program, its fans, and the university deserve so much more.
Eric Forseth
Murrieta
All we heard from UCLA preseason was Nico, Nico, Nico [Iamaleava]. After watching his performance against unranked Utah, he has to be the most overrated transfer in the country. Add in the fact that the defense was absolutely pathetic, it’s another losing season. Rose Bowl you better order more tarps.
Joe Novak
La Crescenta
As I walked out of the UCLA-Utah football game in disgust in the fourth quarter after watching an uninspired and incompetent defense and a team that looked, frankly, soft, I had to smile as the PA system in the Rose Bowl appropriately blasted the song “Build Me Up Buttercup.” Uninspired and untalented. Basically, buttercups.
Alan Abajian
Alta Loma
Will somebody please explain to the Bruin defense that it is called TACKLE football??
Steve Cizmar
Huntington Beach
After UCLA’s humiliating, devastating and humbling 43-10 loss to Utah in the season opener, coach DeShaun Foster said, “We were close.”
Close to what, Division II?
Jack Wolf
Westwood
It’s not too soon to ask whether or not this is the most underperforming Dodger team of all time. After a spending spree of an offseason we have a team that is playing .430 ball since mid-July. While the Padres try to match us in blown games, suddenly here come the hard-charging Giants. Will we even be surprised if the Dodgers get passed and end up as the third wild-card team (assuming they even make the postseason)?
Gary Bolen
Monterey
I will always love my Dodgers with all my heart, but it appears that my love won’t be returned this year. The heart of the Dodgers has been cut out and the resulting surgery to patch it up has failed.
No more Walker Buehler, Austin Barnes, Chris Taylor or Gavin Lux, to name a few. Plus injuries. The replacements lack heart and the magical team chemistry is gone.
I won’t give up, but life support is not a long-term solution.
Linda Salzman
Rancho Palos Verdes
With all the intrepid sports reporters on the Times’ staff, I am surprised that nobody has uncovered the story that Michael Conforto is blackmailing either Andrew Friedman or Dave Roberts. That is the only possible reason for his continuing presence in the Dodgers’ lineup.
Jack Dietz
La Quinta
A letter writer compared the Dodgers to Little Leaguers and bemoaned the team’s “silly” dancing and seed showers.
I find the Dodgers’ joy refreshing. After all, they’re playing a kid’s game. What’s wrong with acting like it now and then?
Scott Russell
Long Beach
Not content with jinxing the Dodgers by predicting a potential “120-win season,” local sports seer Bill Plaschke now projects the Rams to be in the Super Bowl. Thus, their season now becomes clear: Matthew Stafford will need back surgery by Thanksgiving, Cooper Kupp will have another All-Pro season with the Seahawks and the Rams will struggle to a near-.500 record — and miss the playoffs. Please, no predictions for Lakers, Clippers or Kings.
John Merryman
Redondo Beach
