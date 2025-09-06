Letters to Sports: Coach DeShaun Foster and Bruins are in deep trouble

It’s not too soon to ask whether or not this is the most underperforming Dodger team of all time. After a spending spree of an offseason we have a team that is playing .430 ball since mid-July. While the Padres try to match us in blown games, suddenly here come the hard-charging Giants. Will we even be surprised if the Dodgers get passed and end up as the third wild-card team (assuming they even make the postseason)?

Gary Bolen

Monterey

I will always love my Dodgers with all my heart, but it appears that my love won’t be returned this year. The heart of the Dodgers has been cut out and the resulting surgery to patch it up has failed.

No more Walker Buehler, Austin Barnes, Chris Taylor or Gavin Lux, to name a few. Plus injuries. The replacements lack heart and the magical team chemistry is gone.

I won’t give up, but life support is not a long-term solution.

Linda Salzman

Rancho Palos Verdes

With all the intrepid sports reporters on the Times’ staff, I am surprised that nobody has uncovered the story that Michael Conforto is blackmailing either Andrew Friedman or Dave Roberts. That is the only possible reason for his continuing presence in the Dodgers’ lineup.

Jack Dietz

La Quinta

A letter writer compared the Dodgers to Little Leaguers and bemoaned the team’s “silly” dancing and seed showers.

I find the Dodgers’ joy refreshing. After all, they’re playing a kid’s game. What’s wrong with acting like it now and then?

Scott Russell

Long Beach