Live Coverage
FBI releases two images of ‘person of interest’ in Charlie Kirk shooting
Advertisement
Sports

‘I don’t know how I’m alive’: Fan discusses his 21-foot fall from stands at Pirates game

A fan lies on the warning track. A man stands over him, two others approach him on ground. Another man climbs over a railing.
Kavan Markwood lies on the warning track in right field of PNC Park after falling out of the stands during the seventh inning of a game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Chicago Cubs on April 30.
(Gene J. Puskar / Associated Press)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-OCTOBER 10, 2018: Charles Schilken, digital editor, Los Angeles Times
By Chuck Schilken
Staff Writer Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

  • A 20-year-old Pennsylvania fan fell 21 feet from PNC Park stands during a Pirates game, suffering life-threatening injuries but surviving.
  • Kavan Markwood broke his back, neck and every rib in the April accident, saying, “I don’t know how I’m alive.”
  • Police ruled the fall accidental, though a friend faces charges for allegedly providing alcohol to the underage Markwood at the game.

Kavan Markwood wakes up in pain every day and has no feeling in two of his fingers.

Still, the 20-year-old McKeesport, Pa., resident knows it could be much worse.

“I don’t know how I’m alive,” Markwood told “Inside Edition” this week, more than four months after he fell 21 feet from the stands to the field at PNC Park in Pittsburgh during a game between the Pirates and Chicago Cubs.

Video footage from the April 30 game shows Markwood falling headfirst over the railing above the Clemente Wall in right field. He appears to flip head over heals multiple times before landing on the warning track.

A fan lies on the warning track. A man stands over him, two others approach him on ground. Another man climbs over a railing

Sports

Man falls 21 feet to the field during Cubs-Pirates game in Pittsburgh

A man fell from the 21-foot-high Clemente Wall in right field at PNC Park during the Pirates-Cubs and was taken a hospital, where he is in critical condition.

Play was stopped for several minutes as the training staffs for both teams tended to Markwood. He eventually was carted off and taken to Allegheny General Hospital in critical condition. According to “Inside Edition,” Markwood broke his back, neck, every rib and punctured a lung.

Advertisement

“I’m doing better than what I was, that’s for sure,” said Markwood, who was shown during the interview walking around outside PNC Park wearing a cast on his left forearm.

Markwood told “Inside Edition” that he had jumped out of his seat to cheer and came down awkwardly on the railing and careened off of it. Although Pittsburgh Public Safety has labeled the incident an accident, 21-year-old McKeesport resident Ethan Kirkwood has been arrested for allegedly providing alcohol to Markwood at the game.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 10: Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts (50) celebrates after hitting a grand slam home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies on September 10, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Eric Thayer/For The Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers

Dodgers sweep Rockies to keep growing NL West lead, but Will Smith is a late scratch

The Dodgers sweep the lowly Colorado Rockies to stretch their National League West lead to three games.

Kirkwood faces two misdemeanor counts of furnishing alcohol to a minor and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Sept. 29. A police report viewed by WTAE-TV in Pittsburgh indicates that Markwood’s girlfriend told police that he hadn’t had anything to drink before arriving to the stadium and had two beers while there.

Advertisement

“I feel terrible because it wasn’t his fault,” Markwood said of Kirkwood, who can be seen on the footage from the accident climbing over the railing from a section closer to field level and jumping onto the ground to help his friend.

Markwood added that alcohol had nothing to do with what happened. It was, he said, “a tragic accident.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

More to Read

Sports
Chuck Schilken

Chuck Schilken is a sports reporter on the Fast Break team. He spent more than 18 years with the Los Angeles Times’ Sports Department in a variety of roles. Before joining The Times, he worked for more than a decade as a sports reporter and editor at newspapers in Virginia and Maryland.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Sports

Advertisement
Advertisement