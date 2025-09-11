Advertisement
Sports

NFL week 2 picks: Packers topple Commanders; Eagles prevail over Chiefs

Sam Farmer NFL picks
(Tim Hubbard / Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Times reporter Sam Farmer
By Sam Farmer
Staff Writer Follow
1

Los Angeles Times NFL writer Sam Farmer examines the matchups and makes his predictions for Week 2 of the NFL season.

Last week, Farmer posted a 10-6 record (.625).

Using point spreads with the scores Farmer predicted, his record against the spread in Week 1 was 8-8 (.500).

All times are Pacific and TV reflects broadcasts for the Los Angeles area.

2

Commanders (1-0) at Packers (1-0)

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs celebrates during a win over the Detroit Lions in Week 1.
(Mike Roemer / Associated Press)

Advertisement

Thursday, 5:20 p.m. TV: NBC, Peacock.

Line: Packers by 3½. O/U: 48½.

Green Bay looks sharp early, with a defense that controlled Detroit in Week 1 and an offense in midseason form. Washington is solid but struggled against a weak Giants unit, raising questions about consistency.

Pick: Packers 27, Commanders 23

3

Rams (1-0) at Titans (0-1)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: CBS.

Line: Rams by 5½. O/U: 42½.

The Rams’ defense is legit and Matthew Stafford looks sharp again. With Davante Adams in rhythm and Sean McVay scheming, L.A. should overwhelm a limited Titans offense.

Pick: Rams 28, Titans 9

4

Browns (0-1) at Ravens (0-1)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: NFL Ticket.

Line: Ravens by 11½. O/U: 45½.

The Browns are better than many expect, but still find ways to lose close games. The Ravens, loaded across the roster, should be motivated to bounce back and impose their talent edge.

Pick: Ravens 28, Browns 17

5

Jaguars (1-0) at Bengals (1-0)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: NFL Ticket.

Line: Bengals by 3½. O/U: 49½.

Cincinnati managed only seven yards in the second half of Week 1 and had kicking woes. Jacksonville looks balanced on both sides of the ball and has the play-calling edge.

Pick: Jaguars 24, Bengals 21

6

Giants (0-1) at Cowboys (0-1)

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott passes against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1.
(Matt Slocum / Associated Press)

Advertisement

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: NFL Ticket.

Line: Cowboys by 5½. O/U: 44½.

Dallas looked healthy and sharp on offense against Philly, while the defense held up well too. With Russell Wilson’s struggles mounting, this could be his last start before the Giants turn the page.

Pick: Cowboys 28, Giants 17

7

Bears (0-1) at Lions (0-1)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: NFL Ticket.

Line: Lions by 5½. O/U: 47½.

Detroit ran into a Packers buzzsaw in Week 1, but they aren’t as bad as they looked. At home with a fired-up crowd and Dan Campbell pushing, they should rebound against a shaky Bears squad.

Pick: Lions 27, Bears 20

8

Patriots (0-1) at Dolphins (0-1)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: NFL Ticket.

Line: Dolphins by 1½. O/U: 43½.

Miami always seems to have the upper hand on New England at home, and the Patriots still lack weapons and protection. The Dolphins looked awful last week but should bounce back offensively.

Pick: Dolphins 20, Patriots 17

9

49ers (1-0) at Saints (0-1)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: Fox.

Line: 49ers by 4½. O/U: 42½.

San Francisco is banged up at tight end, but Christian McCaffrey’s explosiveness makes them dangerous. The Saints hung with Arizona, but the Niners’ roster depth and physicality should win out.

Pick: 49ers 28, Saints 17

10

Bills (1-0) at Jets (0-1)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen looks to pass during a win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1.
(Adrian Kraus / Associated Press)

Advertisement

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: NFL Ticket.

Line: Bills by 6½. O/U: 45½.

Buffalo is still too strong with Josh Allen at the helm and should overwhelm a Jets team limited offensively. New York may hang around, but Allen’s legs and arm tilt the game.

Pick: Bills 30, Jets 21

11

Seahawks (0-1) at Steelers (1-0)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: NFL Ticket.

Line: Steelers by 2½. O/U: 39½.

Seattle’s defense is stingy and should handle Pittsburgh’s limited offense. The Steelers may have peaked in Week 1, while Seattle has more weapons and better balance.

Pick: Seahawks 23, Steelers 20

12

Broncos (1-0) at Colts (1-0)

Sunday, 1:05 p.m. TV: NFL Ticket.

Line: Broncos by 2½. O/U: 42½.

Bo Nix came back to earth with four turnovers, and Denver could be due for a letdown. The Colts’ run game and smothering defense carry them at home in a close one.

Pick: Colts 27, Broncos 23

13

Panthers (0-1) at Cardinals (1-0)

Sunday, 1:05 p.m. TV: NFL Ticket.

Line: Cardinals by 6½. O/U: 43½.

The Cardinals are solid but not spectacular, while Carolina remains deeply flawed and short on answers. Arizona takes care of business at home to get to 2-0.

Pick: Cardinals 24, Panthers 10

14

Eagles (1-0) at Chiefs (0-1)

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts celebrates during a Week 1 win.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts celebrates during a Week 1 win over the Dallas Cowboys.
(Chris Szagola / Associated Press)

Advertisement

Sunday, 1:25 p.m. TV: Fox.

Line: Eagles by 1½. O/U: 46½.

The Eagles’ defense is not the same unit that faced Kansas City in the Super Bowl, but if they are relatively healthy, their run game and physicality give them the edge. The Chiefs are unlikely to drop two in a row, but Philly may be too much.

Pick: Eagles 24, Chiefs 20

15

Falcons (0-1) at Vikings (1-0)

Sunday, 5:20 p.m. TV: NBC, Peacock.

Line: Vikings by 4½. O/U: 45½.

Michael Penix Jr. is the real deal and the Falcons’ defense has improved, while Minnesota is still missing key pieces. Atlanta’s balance gives them the slight edge in a tight one.

Pick: Falcons 28, Vikings 24

16

Buccaneers (1-0) at Texans (0-1)

Monday, 4 p.m. TV: ABC, ESPN

Line: Texans by 2½. O/U: 42½.

Houston’s offensive line is still a mess, and Baker Mayfield has enough magic to exploit that. Todd Bowles’ defense should control the trenches and keep the Texans in check.

Pick: Buccaneers 27, Texans 20

17

Chargers (1-0) at Raiders (1-0)

Monday, 7 p.m. TV: ABC, ESPN

Line: Chargers by 3. O/U: 46½.

The Chargers shut down Kansas City in Brazil and look like a team on the rise under Jim Harbaugh. With Justin Herbert sharp, the line protecting well, and multiple backs contributing, they should handle a limited Raiders offense.

Pick: Chargers 28, Raiders 17
SportsRamsChargers
Sam Farmer

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his “long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football,” Sam Farmer has covered the NFL for 25 seasons. A graduate of Occidental College, he’s a two-time winner of California Sportswriter of the Year and first place for beat writing by Associated Press Sports Editors.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Sports

Advertisement