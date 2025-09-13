How to watch Canelo vs. Crawford: Fight card, schedule and more

Undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez faces off against Terence Crawford during a weigh-in Friday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

What seemed like an impossible matchup a few years ago is now a reality: Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez and Terence “Bud” Crawford will face off in a fight that promises to break audience records.

The highly anticipated duel will take place on Saturday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev., where the Mexican will put his WBC, WBA, WBO, and IBF world titles on the line in the super middleweight division (168 pounds).

Álvarez (63-2-2, 39 KOs), 35, comes off a comfortable victory over William Scull in May, during which Álvarez successfully defended his belts. Now he faces the challenge of an undefeated opponent considered one of the best pound-for-pound fighters today.

Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs) will look to make history by moving up from welterweight to try to dethrone the Jalisco champion. With titles in four different divisions, the American is aiming to conquer a fifth crown in a completely new category for him.

How to watch:

The fight will be broadcast exclusively on Netflix, with no fee beyond the streaming service’s standard subscription fee. In the U.S., Netflix subscriptions start at $7.99, a massively reduced figure from typical boxing pay-per-view fees.

The main event is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. PDT.

Clash of the undefeated in the co-main event

Undefeated Callum Walsh (14-0, 11 KOs, from Cork, Ireland) and Fernando Vargas Jr. (17-0, 15 KOs, from Las Vegas, Nev.) will face off in a super welterweight co-main event.

On the same card, WBC interim super middleweight champion Christian Mbilli (29-0, 24 KOs, from Quebec, Canada, born in France) will take on WBA No. 3 and WBC No. 7 Lester Martinez (19-0, 16 KOs, from San Benito Petén, Guatemala) in a super middleweight battle.

Also, Mohammed Alakel (4-0, 0 KOs, from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia) will face John Ornelas (5-2-1, 2 KOs, from San Diego) in a lightweight bout.

Preliminary fights

Streaming on Tudum.com, YouTube via the TKO channel and YouTube on the WWE channel):

Middleweight: Serhii Bohachuk (26-2, 24 KOs, a Los Angeles resident born in Vinnytsia, Ukraine) vs. Brandon Adams (25-4, 16 KOs, from Watts).

Heavyweight: Ivan Dychko (15-0, 14 KOs, from Pittsburgh, Penn., originally from Kazakhstan) vs. Jermaine Franklin (23-2, 15 KOs, from Saginaw, Mich.).

Super featherweight: Reito Tsutsumi (2-0, 1 KO, from Narashino, Chiba, Japan) vs. Javier Martinez (7-2, 4 KOs, from Dallas).

Super lightweight: Sultan Almohammed (0-0, from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia) vs. Martin Caraballo (0-0-1, from Hollywood, Fla.).

Light heavyweight: Steven Nelson (20-1, 16 KOs, from Omaha, Neb.) vs. Raiko Santana (12-4, 6 KOs, from Pinar del Río, Cuba).

Super middleweight: Marco Verde (2-0, 2 KOs, from Mazatlán, Sinaloa, Mexico) will open the evening against Marcos Osorio Betancourt (11-2-1, 8 KOs, from Canóvanas, Puerto Rico).