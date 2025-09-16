Molly Qerim confirms it: She’s leaving as host of ESPN morning staple ‘First Take’

Molly Qerim, seen hosting ESPN’s “First Take” at Morehouse College in Atlanta in 2024, is leaving the show.

Those who deliver the news can’t always break the news, even when it concerns themselves.

Molly Qerim discovered that firsthand when it was reported that she would be leaving the ESPN morning staple “First Take” after serving as host since 2015.

She acknowledged as much Tuesday, writing on Instagram, “Now that the news came out earlier than I intended, and not in the way I hoped...

“After much reflection, I’ve decided it’s time to close this incredible chapter and step away from First Take. Hosting this show has been one of the greatest honors of my career. Every morning, I had the privilege of sharing the desk with some of the most brilliant, passionate and entertaining voices in sports — and with all of you, the best fans in the world.”

Although reports indicated Qerim, 41, had turned down a contract extension but would remain on the show until the end of the year, she was not present Tuesday morning. Longtime “First Take” analyst Stephen A. Smith praised Qerim in her absence.

“She’s hosted ‘First Take’ for 10 years and elevated the show with her grace, her expertise, her incomparable kindness,” Smith said. “She’s been an enormous part of our success for a decade. Not only did she keep me and many others in line, she did it with dignity, class and kindness to say the least.”

Qerim’s exit is the second this summer on “First Take.” ESPN cut ties with Shannon Sharpe, a regular analyst, in July after he settled a lawsuit brought by an ex-girlfriend who accused him of sexual assault.

Qerim first worked at ESPN from 2006 to 2010 before leaving for stints at CBS Sports and NFL Network. She returned to ESPN in 2015 to host “First Take.”

No replacement for Qerim has been chosen, although a leading candidate likely is Courtney Cronin, who has guest-hosted “First Take” while also appearing on “SportsCenter” and “Around the Horn” in addition to her primary role of covering Chicago teams.

Qerim’s next step hasn’t been announced, although she made it clear that her experience on “First Take” was a positive one.

“I’m so grateful for what this journey has given me: lifelong friendships, unforgettable memories, and the chance to be part of something truly special,” she wrote on Instagram. “From the bottom of my heart, thank you for welcoming me into your homes.

“Stay tuned

”

