Advertisement
Sports

Tennis star Taylor Townsend apologizes for critique of unfamiliar foods offered in China

Taylor Townsend thrusts a tennis racket forward with one hand while playing in a white skirt and white-and-blue crop top.
U.S. tennis star Taylor Townsend has apologized for criticizing some of the local food she has been offered while in Shenzen, China, for the Billie Jean King Cup.
(Frank Franklin II / Associated Press)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-OCTOBER 10, 2018: Charles Schilken, digital editor, Los Angeles Times
By Chuck Schilken
Staff Writer Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

U.S. tennis star Taylor Townsend wasn’t prepared for some of the food she would be offered while taking part in the Billie Jean King Cup Finals tournament in Shenzen, China.

She apparently was also not expecting the backlash she faced after she posted her criticism of some of the local dishes — which included bullfrogs, turtles, sea cucumbers and, in her words, “an animal lung” that was “sliced up” and on a skewer — on Instagram.

Those posts have since been removed, and Townsend has posted a video on her Instagram Story in which the world’s top-ranked doubles player apologizes “sincerely from the bottom of my heart.”

Advertisement

“I understand that I am so privileged as a professional athlete to be able to travel all around the world and experience cultural differences, which is one of the things that I love so much about what I do,” Townsend said.

A man holds up a tennis racket with a map of Los Angeles on it.

Lifestyle

I completed my years-long quest to play at every L.A. tennis court. These 10 stand out

What happens when a tennis fan plays at every tennis court in Los Angeles? He discovers a slew of favorites — from the most scenic to the best for beginners or joining a pick-up game.

“I have had nothing but the most amazing experience and time here ... and everyone has been so kind and so gracious. And the things that I said were not representative of that at all.”

The 29-year-old Townsend’s name was in the headlines during last month’s U.S. Open. After Taylor defeated Latvia’s Jelena Ostapenko in the second round of the singles competition, the players appeared to have a heated discussion.

Advertisement

Afterward, Townsend told reporters that Ostapenko “told me I have no education, no class.”

Ostapenko later apologized on her Instagram Story and explained that English isn’t her native language. “So when I said education,” Ostapenko wrote, “I was speaking only about what I believe [is] tennis etiquette, but I understand how the words I used could have offended many people beyond the tennis court.”

Billie Jean King celebrates the unveiling of her bronze statue at Cal State LA with hundreds of current Golden Eagles student-athletes. King attended the university from 1961 to '64, at the dawn of what would be a Hall of Fame tennis career.
Voices

Lopez: She left college to conquer tennis. At 81, Billie Jean King is back, chasing a degree

Billie Jean King’s resume is missing one thing — a college degree — so, at 81, she’s back in the school where she started: Cal State L.A.

Townsend is one of six players representing the U.S. in the international team tournament in Shenzen. Earlier this week, she posted video of some of the food she and her teammates had been offered, apparently as part of a buffet. She also added a video of herself from later in the evening in which she criticized some of the offerings.

“I’m honestly just so shocked I like what I saw in the dinner buffet ... These people are literally killing frogs. Bull frogs. Aren’t those poisonous? Like, aren’t those the ones that be giving you warts and boils and stuff?” Townsend said. “And turtles? And the fact that, like, it’s all stewed up with, like, chilies and peppers and onions and like, ‘Oh, you really made this a dish?’

Advertisement

“And then you got the sea cucumbers just staring there, like with the noodles, the only thing that we eat. So all in all, gotta give this like a solid 2 out of 10 so far, because this is crazy.”

Leylah Fernandez and Venus Williams smile and celebrate. Fernandez reaches out a hand toward Williams, who has both hands up

Sports

Venus Williams and Leylah Fernandez thrived in U.S. Open doubles, with Serena ‘coaching from afar’

Venus Williams was back in the U.S. Open quarterfinals with new doubles partner Leylah Fernandez. She wouldn’t mind some help from her retired sister: ‘Serena, you need to show up.’

One portion of the video, which showed portions of the buffet spread, featured the caption, “This is the craziest thing I’ve ever seen ... and people are eating this,” followed by emojis of a melting face and a face screaming in fear.

The comments went viral on Chinese social media, with many commenters slamming Townsend as culturally insensitive.

Townsend’s apology comes as the U.S. prepares to face Kazakhstan on Thursday in the quarterfinals.

“I just truly wanted to apologize,” Townsend said in the new video. “There’s no excuse, there’s no words, and for me, I just — I will be better.”

More to Read

SportsThe Latest
Chuck Schilken

Chuck Schilken is a sports reporter on the Fast Break team. He spent more than 18 years with the Los Angeles Times’ Sports Department in a variety of roles. Before joining The Times, he worked for more than a decade as a sports reporter and editor at newspapers in Virginia and Maryland.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Sports

Advertisement
Advertisement