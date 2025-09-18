NFL Week 3 picks: Rams defeat favored Eagles; Chargers go to 3-0

Los Angeles Times NFL writer Sam Farmer examines the matchups and makes his predictions for Week 3 of the NFL season.

All lines and over/under numbers are according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Last week, Farmer posted a 14-2 (.875) record. Through the first two weeks of the season, he is 24-8 (.750). Using point spreads with the scores Farmer predicted, his record against the spread in Week 2 would have been 10-6 (.625). For the season, his record against the spread is 18-14 (.562).

Advertisement

All times are Pacific and TV reflects broadcasts for the Los Angeles area.