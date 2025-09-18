Advertisement
NFL Week 3 picks: Rams defeat favored Eagles; Chargers go to 3-0

Sam Farmer's NFL picks.
(Tim Hubbard / Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Times reporter Sam Farmer
By Sam Farmer
Staff Writer Follow
Los Angeles Times NFL writer Sam Farmer examines the matchups and makes his predictions for Week 3 of the NFL season.

All lines and over/under numbers are according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Last week, Farmer posted a 14-2 (.875) record. Through the first two weeks of the season, he is 24-8 (.750). Using point spreads with the scores Farmer predicted, his record against the spread in Week 2 would have been 10-6 (.625). For the season, his record against the spread is 18-14 (.562).

All times are Pacific and TV reflects broadcasts for the Los Angeles area.

Dolphins (0-2) at Bills (2-0)

Tonight, 5:20. TV: Amazon Prime.

Line: Bills by 11½. O/U: 49½.

Bills should be able to roll. Miami looks disjointed, both on defense and the coach-quarterback coordination. Besides, the Dolphins have a tough time in Buffalo. Desperation keeps it closer than expected.

Pick: Bills 28, Dolphins 16

Rams (2-0) at Eagles (2-0)

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford walks off the field after a win over the Houston Texans on Sept. 7.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: Fox.

Line: Eagles by 3½. O/U: 44½.

The Eagles can run, but they aren’t throwing it well. The Rams have gotten better with Nate Landman in the middle. Rams have a lot of firepower on offense and their front seven.

Pick: Rams 27, Eagles 24

Packers (2-0) at Browns (0-2)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: NFL Ticket.

Line: Packers by 7½. O/U: 41½.

Green Bay is in the early discussion for best team in the league. The Packers defense looks excellent. Hard to see Joe Flacco or a rookie lighting them up, and the Browns lack a true run threat.

Pick: Packers 27, Browns 13

Colts (2-0) at Titans (0-2)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: NFL Ticket.

Line: Colts by 4½. O/U: 43½.

Astounding stat: through the first two weeks, the Colts haven’t punted. Daniel Jones looks really good and Jonathan Taylor is rolling. Titans are sputtering with a rookie at QB, although he can make some plays.

Pick: Colts 28, Titans 15

Bengals (2-0) at Vikings (1-1)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: NFL Ticket.

Line: Vikings by 3. O/U: 42½.

Jake Browning vs. Carson Wentz; not exactly what the schedule-makers were thinking. This pits Minnesota’s good but banged-up defense against a talented offense led by a backup.

Pick: Bengals 17, Vikings 13

Steelers (1-1) at Patriots (1-1)

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers plays against the New York Jets on Sept. 7.
(Brad Penner / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: NFL Ticket.

Line: Steelers by 1½. O/U: 44½.

Pittsburgh’s defense has given up 32 and 31 points. The offensive line is shaky and the Patriots should be able to create confusion up front. Leaning toward New England in this.

Pick: Patriots 24, Steelers 20

Jets (0-2) at Buccaneers (2-0)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: NFL Ticket.

Line: Bucs by 6½. O/U: 44½.

It might not matter that Justin Fields is out. You don’t run on the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay’s got weapons on both sides of the ball, and the Jets’ passing game is limited.

Pick: Buccaneers 27, Jets 17

Raiders (1-1) at Commanders (1-1)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: NFL Ticket.

Line: Commanders by 3½. O/U: 44½.

If Jayden Daniels plays and is healthy, he’s enough to tilt it for Washington in a close one. If he’s out, the Commanders have got precious little. Slight edge to Washington at home.

Pick: Commanders 27, Raiders 24

Falcons (1-1) at Panthers (0-2)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London runs a route against the Vikings on Sept. 14.
(Stacy Bengs / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: NFL Ticket.

Line: Falcons by 5½. O/U: 43½.

Carolina has lost twice, but the defeat to the Cardinals swung on a few plays and early turnovers. Atlanta looks legit, even though Tampa didn’t play well and Minnesota’s questionable. Somewhat close division game.

Pick: Falcons 24, Panthers 20

Texans (0-2) at Jaguars (1-1)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: NFL Ticket.

Line: Jaguars by 1½. O/U: 44½.

Houston has some talent and division games are often close. Jacksonville’s offense is humming and Trevor Lawrence has improved. Leaning toward the home team here.

Pick: Jaguars 23, Texans 21

Broncos (1-1) at Chargers (2-0)

Sunday, 1:05 p.m. TV: CBS

Line: Chargers by 2½. O/U: 45½.

The Chargers are putting together complete games, and Monday was a defensive masterpiece. They have a chance to go 3-0 vs. the AFC West and still have another game in September.

Pick: Chargers 30, Broncos 24

Saints (0-2) at Seahawks (1-1)

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold scrambles during the second half against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sept. 14.
(Matt Freed / Associated Press)

Sunday, 1:05 p.m. TV: NFL Ticket.

Line: Seahawks by 7½. O/U: 41½.

Seattle’s offense is finding rhythm as the Klint Kubiak blend settles in, and it’s a brutal place to play. Saints are fine and should keep it close for a while, but Seattle will pull away.

Pick: Seahawks 28, Saints 19

Cardinals (2-0) at 49ers (2-0)

Sunday, 1:25 p.m. TV: Fox.

Line: 49ers by 1½. O/U: 43½.

Early in the year favors Arizona’s health. The 49ers are missing a ton of talent, though Mac Jones filled in capably for Brock Purdy. Don’t love it, but I’m taking the upset.

Pick: Cardinals 23, 49ers 20

Cowboys (1-1) at Bears (0-2)

Sunday, 1:25 p.m. TV: NFL Ticket.

Line: Bears by 1½. O/U: 50½.

Chicago’s defense looks shaky and gets worse with injuries in the secondary. Dallas’ comeback was a big boost to morale. The Bears show flashes on offense but not enough.

Pick: Cowboys 30, Bears 21

Chiefs (0-2) at Giants (0-2)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes runs with the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 14.
(Ed Zurga / Associated Press)

Sunday, 5:20 p.m. TV: NBC, Peacock.

Line: Chiefs by 5½. O/U: 44½.

The Giants made it very interesting against Dallas, but it’s highly unlikely Patrick Mahomes loses a fourth game in a row here. Kansas City’s defense is far better, although the Chiefs are thin at receiver.

Pick: Chiefs 24, Giants 13

Lions (1-1) at Ravens (1-1)

Monday, 5:15 p.m. TV: ABC, ESPN.

Line: Ravens by 5½. O/U: 52½.

Baltimore’s defense is trending up; the Ravens blew out Cleveland after a slow start. Depends which Lions show up — Jared Goff & Co. can score — but lean toward the home team.

Pick: Ravens 28, Lions 23
Sam Farmer

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his “long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football,” Sam Farmer has covered the NFL for 25 seasons. A graduate of Occidental College, he’s a two-time winner of California Sportswriter of the Year and first place for beat writing by Associated Press Sports Editors.

