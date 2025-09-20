Letters to Sports: Thanks for the memories, Clayton Kershaw

Isn’t it time to allow starters to finish their games, especially when they have a no-hitter going?

Utilizing the pitch count as a preventative measure may or may not work. After all, three lights-out pitching prodigies in Walker Buehler, Dustin May and Tony Gonsolin were on restricted pitch counts. They were lights-out prospects, now they’re just out.

It’s impossible to predict when an injury will occur. And there may be something to the theory that more pitches will make for stronger arms, provided they have adequate rest between starts.

Ron Brumel

West Los Angeles

If the Dodgers manage to get to the World Series this year, it will be in spite of Dave Roberts’ obvious incompetence that was fully on display in Tuesday night’s game against the Phillies.

Not only won’t he let Ohtani pitch more than five innings, despite a low pitch count, but, as he has done on eight other occasions, completely ignores the fact his pitcher was pitching a no-hitter. With his bullpen in shambles, why does he pull his starter so early?

Ken Blake

Brea

Finally, Dave Roberts showed confidence in a pitcher and Blake Snell responded. Roberts has spent his whole managerial career pulling pitchers every time they throw high. Pitchers build arm strength by pitching, not by growing splinters on their collective butts.

Steve Trocino

Simi Valley