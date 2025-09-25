All about Cal Raleigh’s 60th home run — and a fan’s random act of kindness that followed

Cal Raleigh became the seventh player in MLB history to hit 60 home runs in a season during Wednesday’s win.
Seattle catcher Cal Raleigh became the seventh player in MLB history to hit at least 60 home runs in a season Wednesday night when he drove two hits out of T-Mobile Park during the Mariners’ 9-2 win over the Colorado Rockies.
In related news, the man who reportedly caught the milestone ball appears to have given it away to a young fan sitting nearby. Sure, the gesture wasn’t nearly as historic as what the player lovingly known as Big Dumper had just accomplished, but it was pretty cool — especially considering the ball’s potential value.
Here’s more on Raleigh’s 60th home run and the act of kindness that followed.
Big night for Big Dumper
Raleigh entered the night with 58 home runs, already well beyond his previous career high of 34 from last season. The switch-hitting catcher was batting left-handed in the first inning when he blasted a 93-mph fastball from Tanner Gordon 422 feet into the upper deck behind right field for home run No. 59.
Then, with two out in the bottom of the eighth inning, chants of “M-V-P” were already raining down on Raleigh as he stepped to the plate, batting left-handed again, against Rockies reliever Angel Chivilli.
One pitch later, the at-bat was over and Raleigh had made history. He ripped a 98-mph fastball from Chivilli 389 feet into the right field stands to join Babe Ruth (1927), Roger Maris (1961), Sammy Sosa (1998, 1999, 2001), Mark McGwire (1998, 1999), Barry Bonds (2001) and Aaron Judge (2022) as the only players to hit at least 60 home runs in a season.
Raleigh rounded the bases, then took a curtain call in front of an ecstatic crowd that included his parents, Todd and Stephanie Raleigh.
It was the 11th time this season Raleigh has hit multiple home runs in a game, which ties the MLB record held by Hank Greenberg (1938), Sosa (1998) and Judge (2022). Raleigh, who also had a two-run double in the second inning, finished with four RBIs to give him an American League-leading 125 this season.
In addition to Raleigh’s personal achievements Wednesday night, the Mariners clinched their first AL West title since 2001.
“It’s crazy,” Raleigh said after the game. “Sixty is, I don’t know what to say. I didn’t know if I was going to hit 60 in my life. And then I did it like this. Just tonight, I mean, what a way to do it.”
Raleigh has four regular-season games left to try to break Judge’s AL record of 62 home runs, set in 2022. The all-time MLB record is 72, set by the San Francisco Giants’ Bonds in 2001.
Kind gesture in the stands
Based on a fan video posted on social media, it appears that a man wearing Mariners gear initially ended up with the historic ball. That fan can be seen holding the ball over his head while others seated nearby applaud his (and Raleigh’s) accomplishment.
A second video, posted by the same fan who posted the first one, appears to show that the man gave the ball to a younger fan (someone can be heard in the video joyfully exclaiming, “Oh my God! They gave it to this kid!”). The boy and an adult appear to be following security out of the stands, presumably to somewhere the Mariners might be able to make an offer to secure the ball for Raleigh.
The Times did not receive an immediate response from the Mariners regarding the current whereabouts of the ball, what the young fan may have been offered for it and whether the original fan who got the ball was recognized in any way for his gesture.
The fans sitting around him definitely appreciated it. The same video shows them applauding the man, who tipped his hat to them and seemed genuinely happy with his decision to part with the ball.
It’s a feel-good story that helps cleanse the palate weeks after another viral incident took place in the stands at a game between the Philadelphia Phillies and Miami Marlins in Florida. Phillies fan Drew Feltwell secured a home run ball hit by Harrison Bader and placed it in the glove of 9-year-old son Lincoln.
A woman quickly approached Feltwell, however, and angrily declared that the ball belonged to her. In an effort to set an example for his children by de-escalating the situation, Feltwell later said, he reached into his son’s glove and gave it to the woman, who quickly became known on social media as “Phillies Karen.”
Selfless to a fault?
Still, some folks on X are calling the Mariners fan “stupid” and “foolish” for giving away a ball that could be worth a fortune. Last year, the home run ball that gave Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani the distinction of being the only MLB player to have 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in a single season sold at auction for a record $4.4 million.
Last week, another act of selflessness followed a different milestone home run for Raleigh. When he hit his 57th home run of the season Saturday against the Houston Astros, Raleigh broke Ken Griffey Jr.’s team record for home runs in a season.
The ball landed in the Astros bullpen and was recovered by longtime Houston bullpen catcher Javier Bracamonte, who personally took the ball to Raleigh and placed it in his glove.
“He said: ‘Thank you so much, I appreciate it. That means a lot to me,’” said Bracamonte, who received a hug from the opposing team’s star catcher. “And I said, ‘This is great.’”
Raleigh said of Bracamonte: “Class act over there with him, so I’m very grateful. He could have easily just thrown it up in the air, but he, I guess, understood and kept it for me ... so very nice thing to do.”
