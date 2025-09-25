All about Cal Raleigh’s 60th home run — and a fan’s random act of kindness that followed

Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh takes a curtain call after hitting his 60th home run of the season against the Colorado Rockies. (Ryan Sun / Associated Press)

Raleigh entered the night with 58 home runs, already well beyond his previous career high of 34 from last season. The switch-hitting catcher was batting left-handed in the first inning when he blasted a 93-mph fastball from Tanner Gordon 422 feet into the upper deck behind right field for home run No. 59.

Then, with two out in the bottom of the eighth inning, chants of “M-V-P” were already raining down on Raleigh as he stepped to the plate, batting left-handed again, against Rockies reliever Angel Chivilli.

One pitch later, the at-bat was over and Raleigh had made history. He ripped a 98-mph fastball from Chivilli 389 feet into the right field stands to join Babe Ruth (1927), Roger Maris (1961), Sammy Sosa (1998, 1999, 2001), Mark McGwire (1998, 1999), Barry Bonds (2001) and Aaron Judge (2022) as the only players to hit at least 60 home runs in a season.

Raleigh rounded the bases, then took a curtain call in front of an ecstatic crowd that included his parents, Todd and Stephanie Raleigh.

It was the 11th time this season Raleigh has hit multiple home runs in a game, which ties the MLB record held by Hank Greenberg (1938), Sosa (1998) and Judge (2022). Raleigh, who also had a two-run double in the second inning, finished with four RBIs to give him an American League-leading 125 this season.

In addition to Raleigh’s personal achievements Wednesday night, the Mariners clinched their first AL West title since 2001.

“It’s crazy,” Raleigh said after the game. “Sixty is, I don’t know what to say. I didn’t know if I was going to hit 60 in my life. And then I did it like this. Just tonight, I mean, what a way to do it.”

Raleigh has four regular-season games left to try to break Judge’s AL record of 62 home runs, set in 2022. The all-time MLB record is 72, set by the San Francisco Giants’ Bonds in 2001.