NFL Week 4 picks: Ravens triumph over Chiefs; Rams defeat Colts

Los Angeles Times NFL writer Sam Farmer examines the matchups and makes his predictions for Week 4 of the NFL season.

All lines and over/under numbers are according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Last week, Farmer posted a 9-7 (.563) record. Through the first three weeks of the season, he is 33-15 (.688).

Using point spreads with the scores Farmer predicted, his record against the spread in Week 3 would have been 7-9 (.438). For the season, his record against the spread is 25-23 (.521).

All times are Pacific and TV reflects broadcasts in the Los Angeles area.