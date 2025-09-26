LA Card Show! Dodger Stadium will be full Sunday even though the team is in Seattle

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Dodger Stadium won’t be empty Sunday, even though the next time the Dodgers play at home will be Tuesday in a National League Division Series opener.

But LA Card Show will make its Dodger Stadium debut that day with a Dodger blue-tinged format that includes a watch party of the team’s regular-season finale starting at 12:10 p.m. on DodgerVision.

Most of the time, however, attendees likely will have their heads down, studying the intricacies of trading cards and memorabilia of all stripes and types. More than 350 collectibles vendors will display, buy, sell and trade wares across sports, Pokémon, Disney and other trading card games along with comics, toys and art.

“It’s the perfect blend of card show and cultural experience, and Dodger Stadium provides the ultimate backdrop for us to lean in and create an extraordinary event.” said Chris Koenig, executive director of Dodgers 365, the program that brings outside events into Chavez Ravine.

The event begins at 10 a.m. and will include live DJ sets, food vendors, brand activations, giveaways and an autograph lounge with former Dodgers Ramón Martínez, Joe Kelly and Orel Hershiser, who owns a collectibles store in Claremont called Legends’ Attic.

Tickets are available at lacardshow.com/tickets.