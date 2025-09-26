Advertisement
Sports

LA Card Show! Dodger Stadium will be full Sunday even though the team is in Seattle

People walk past a passive blue Dodgers foam-finger replica in the Dodger Stadium parking lot
LA Card Show will make its Dodger Stadium debut Sunday.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
By Steve Henson
Staff Writer Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

Dodger Stadium won’t be empty Sunday, even though the next time the Dodgers play at home will be Tuesday in a National League Division Series opener.

But LA Card Show will make its Dodger Stadium debut that day with a Dodger blue-tinged format that includes a watch party of the team’s regular-season finale starting at 12:10 p.m. on DodgerVision.

Most of the time, however, attendees likely will have their heads down, studying the intricacies of trading cards and memorabilia of all stripes and types. More than 350 collectibles vendors will display, buy, sell and trade wares across sports, Pokémon, Disney and other trading card games along with comics, toys and art.

Advertisement

“It’s the perfect blend of card show and cultural experience, and Dodger Stadium provides the ultimate backdrop for us to lean in and create an extraordinary event.” said Chris Koenig, executive director of Dodgers 365, the program that brings outside events into Chavez Ravine.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - SEPTEMBER 25: Yoshinobu Yamamoto #18 of the Los Angeles.

Dodgers

Dodgers defeat Diamondbacks to clinch their 12th NL West title in 13 seasons

It took longer than expected, but the Dodgers clinched another National League West division title Thursday with their win over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The event begins at 10 a.m. and will include live DJ sets, food vendors, brand activations, giveaways and an autograph lounge with former Dodgers Ramón Martínez, Joe Kelly and Orel Hershiser, who owns a collectibles store in Claremont called Legends’ Attic.

Tickets are available at lacardshow.com/tickets.

Advertisement

More to Read

SportsDodgersAngelsCaliforniaThe Latest

Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Steve Henson

Steve Henson is a breaking news and enterprise reporter at the Los Angeles Times. He previously served as an editor and reporter in the Sports department. Henson was a leader in digital-only newsrooms from 2007-19 as a senior editor and columnist at Yahoo Sports and as senior editor at the USA Today Sports Media Group. This is his second stint at The Times, having covered the Dodgers and UCLA as well as doing enterprise, investigative and features writing from 1985-2007.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Sports

Advertisement
Advertisement