Letters to Sports: Dodgers just can’t get no consistent relief

I hear they are soon releasing the movie “Groundhog Day II” in which Bill Murray portrays a Dodgers relief pitcher named “Tanner Treinen.” Every day he comes into a game in the seventh inning after the starter has pitched six innings of brilliant shutout ball and every day he gives up a combination of a bunch of walks with a couple timely hits to lose the game while his manager sits silently in the dugout with a blank look on his face. Don’t miss it!
Alan Abajian
Alta Loma
If the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results, then Dave Roberts is clearly certifiable. His continued reliance on Blake Treinen in late-inning pressure situations is truly head-scratching.
George Pisano
Rancho Palos Verdes
And just like that Roki Sasaki could become the Dodgers’ post season MVP.
Fred Wallin
Westlake Village
Talking to reporters about his bullpen, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said, “Our starters can’t go nine every night.” Fact is, the Dodgers starters haven’t gone nine innings any night. To date, they have ZERO complete games in 2025.
Rhys Thomas
Valley Glen
Great article on Bill Russell by Kevin Baxter. When I watched Dodgers games in the 1970s, my favorite infielder was Steve Garvey, but thanks to Kevin Baxter’s very informative article, I am now a Bill Russell fan too. Well done!
Vaughn Hardenberg
Westwood
Got very excited when I read Lakers GM Rob Pelinka declare, “We’d love if LeBron James retired …” then I noticed the last two words “with Lakers.”
Greg Nersesyan
North Hollywood
Yogi Berra got it right when he said “It ain’t over till it’s over.” This was certainly true on two accounts in the Rams-Eagles game. First, thinking the Rams had it won when they went ahead 26-7 and secondly when the announcers proclaimed Joshua Karty the MVP of the game!
Mark Kaiserman
Santa Monica
Well, Bruin nation is once again suffering through a lost season. AD Martin Jarmond’s continued participation in a selection committee should be canceled and he should be escorted out the Westwood Avenue gates. Enough!
Felipe Hernandez
Glendale
UCLA’s Martin Jarmond is more clever than I gave him credit. As is well known, the primary job of the athletic director is to pick the football coach (see Bill Plaschke column Sept 14). Jarmond, who will be paid $1.5 million per year for the next five years, has recruited five individuals who will help him do it for free. And, when it goes south he can blame them!
Jon Udell
Santa Monica
As UCLA embarks on its coaching search, some advice to the powers that be. Avoid a legacy hire at all costs. I can give you three good reasons: Karl Dorrell, Rick Neuheisel and DeShaun Foster!
Jack Wolf
Westwood
Now that Tim Skipper is the interim UCLA football coach, perhaps his players should change their nickname from “the gutty little Bruins” to “the little buddies.”
Don Geller
Irvine
