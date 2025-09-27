Letters to Sports: Dodgers just can’t get no consistent relief

I hear they are soon releasing the movie “Groundhog Day II” in which Bill Murray portrays a Dodgers relief pitcher named “Tanner Treinen.” Every day he comes into a game in the seventh inning after the starter has pitched six innings of brilliant shutout ball and every day he gives up a combination of a bunch of walks with a couple timely hits to lose the game while his manager sits silently in the dugout with a blank look on his face. Don’t miss it!

Alan Abajian

Alta Loma

If the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results, then Dave Roberts is clearly certifiable. His continued reliance on Blake Treinen in late-inning pressure situations is truly head-scratching.

George Pisano

Rancho Palos Verdes

And just like that Roki Sasaki could become the Dodgers’ post season MVP.

Fred Wallin

Westlake Village

Talking to reporters about his bullpen, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said, “Our starters can’t go nine every night.” Fact is, the Dodgers starters haven’t gone nine innings any night. To date, they have ZERO complete games in 2025.

Rhys Thomas

Valley Glen