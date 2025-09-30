Lynx star Napheesa Collier calls out ‘infuriating’ and ‘dismissive’ WNBA leadership

Napheesa Collier of the Minnesota Lynx, who was helped off the court after an injury during a WNBA semifinals game Friday, put the league on blast Tuesday.

Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier used her team’s end-of-the-season news conference Tuesday to read a lengthy statement that put WNBA leadership, in particular commissioner Cathy Engelbert, on blast as the league’s collective bargaining agreement with its players is set to expire at the end of October.

“A real threat to our league isn’t money, isn’t ratings or even missed calls or even physical play. It’s the lack of accountability from the league office,” said Collier, a senior member of the WNBA Players Assn. executive council.

“Since I’ve been in the league, you’ve heard the constant concern about officiating and it has now reached levels of inconsistency that plague our sport and undermine the integrity in which it operates. Whether the league cares about the health of the players is one thing, but to also not care about the product on the floor is truly self-sabotage.”

Collier injured her ankle when she got tangled with Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas late in the fourth quarter of Game 3 of the teams’ WNBA semifinal series Friday. No foul was called on the play.

Minnesota coach Cheryl Reeve had to be restrained while confronting game officials after the non-call and later delivered a two-minute rant about the officiating to reporters without taking questions.

Neither Collier nor Reeve was available for the Lynx’s season-ending loss Sunday — Collier because of the injury and Reeve because she was suspended by the WNBA for her “conduct and comments” during and after Game 3.

Also on Tuesday morning, multiple media outlets reported that Reeve had been fined a record $15,000. The WNBA has not announced the fine, which was first reported by the Athletic.

Collier seemed to address those issues and more during her statement Tuesday morning.

“The league has a buzzword that they’ve rolled out as talking points for the CBA as to why they can’t give the players what we’re worth. That word is ‘sustainability,’” said Collier, who is a co-founder of the Unrivaled women’s 3-on-3 basketball league.

“But what’s truly unsustainable is keeping a good product on the floor while allowing officials to lose control of games. Fans see it every night. Coaches, both winning and losing, point it out every night in pre-game and postgame media, yet leadership just issues fines and looks the other way. They ignore the issues that everyone inside the game is begging to be fixed. That is negligence.”

Collier then detailed a discussion she says she had with Engelbert in February in which the commissioner allegedly blew off Collier’s concerns about officiating and players’ salaries. In addition, Collier also criticized Engelbert for not reaching out to her while she was dealing with injuries this season.

“Instead, the only outreach has come from her No. 2, telling my agent that she doesn’t believe physical play is contributing to injuries,” Collier said. “That is infuriating, and it’s the perfect example of a tone deaf, dismissive approach that our leaders always seem to take.”

Shortly after Collier finished speaking, Engelbert released a statement through the WNBA.

“I have the utmost respect for Napheesa Collier and for all the players in the WNBA,” Engelbert said. “Together we have all worked tirelessly to transform this league. My focus remains on ensuring a bright future for the players and the WNBA, including collaborating on how we continue to elevate the game. I am disheartened by how Napheesa characterized our conversations and league leadership, but even when our perspectives differ, my commitment to the players and to this work will not waver.”

The WNBA declined to comment further to The Times.

A number of players took to X to show their support for Collier and the sentiments she expressed. Sparks star and 11-year WNBA veteran Dearica Hamby wrote , “@PHEEsespieces thank you for your bravery!!!!!!!!”

New York Liberty forward Isabelle Harrison wrote , “Standing with Phee.”

Staff writer Tracy Brown and the Associated Press contributed to this report.