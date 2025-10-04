Letters to Sports: Dodgers are suddenly a formidable facsimile of themselves

Go beyond the scoreboard
After two months, the Dodgers have found a closer, in the rookie from Japan. Roki Sasaki mowed down the Reds in order in the ninth inning. Now, the Dodgers have a facsimile of a bullpen as they play the Phillies.
Wayne Muramatsu
Cerritos
Dylan Hernández commented on the Dodgers’ unreliable bullpen. The Dodgers have their closer right in front of their big Blue nose: Kiké Hernández. No one can throw a 45-mph fastball like Kiké.
Brent Montgomery
Long Beach
All bullpen issues aside, after brushing aside the Reds, the Dodgers are looking mighty formidable. So my big L.A. fan brother-in-law asks me, “Would YOU want to have to play the Dodgers ?” Me: “With a minimum MLB salary of $760,000, of course I would!’
Joe Kevany
Mount Washington
The greatest pitcher of our generation, Clayton Kershaw, throws 5 1/3 scoreless innings. One last strikeout. One last win. One class act taking the ball from another class act one last time. Witnessing that, if your eyes didn’t well up just a bit you’re not a Dodgers baseball fan. Thanks for the memories, Clayton.
John Tsutsui
Hurricane, Utah
My blood pressure can’t take watching Trojan football as it is today. In my lifetime of watching we’ve had some truly great teams and great head coaches such as John McKay, John Robinson and Pete Carroll. Currently, and for the last 16 years (since Carroll), we’ve had misfire after misfire as head coach. It’s unfortunate our current $10-million-a-year head coach is too expensive to fire.
Robert J. Gagliano
Palos Verdes
You guys are being too tough on Lincoln Riley. I mean, he’s probably already established
an NCAA record — for blowing fourth quarter leads!
Jack Wolf
Westwood
Talk about a lack of will — the Rams came out like lambs against the 49ers. The defensive game plan was poorly conceived and stubbornly inflexible. No push from the defensive front. No press coverage against the Niners’ dink-and-dunk game. The offense was thin and predictable. Not one screen. Not one jet sweep. Fourth and one with a predictable call. The kicking game was once again woeful. Fumbles. Critical mistakes. Senseless penalties. Being sloppy and ill-prepared is not how you get to the Super Bowl.
David Griffin
Westwood
While watching the Rams-49ers game Thursday they showed Rams owner Stan Kroenke. I guess as the owner you’ll just keep counting your money while looking at all the 49er fans in the building. I realize you gotta pay your athletes and all the teams you own, but I find it disgusting that all home games end up being a road games for the Rams. How about lowering ticket prices so the average fan can maybe afford season tickets or even a few games?
Phillip Trujillo
Ontario
Regarding last Sunday’s loss to the Giants: It’s official, the Charges are the Clippers of the NFL.
Jesse Guevara
Pico Rivera
Bill Shaikin’s analysis of the Angels could not have been more accurate.
There is no way this organization can succeed under Arte Moreno and his incompetent sycophants (we’re looking at you, John Carpino). You had your opportunity as owner, Arte, for many years, but your batting average says it all.
Jim Fredrick
Manhattan Beach
I read where Angels manager Ron Washington was told he was being let go for “performance-related reasons.”
By that standard, how is it that GM Perry Minasian and owner Arte Moreno are still employed?
Bob Kargenian
Yorba Linda
When I saw UCLA’s game against Penn State was being designated a “Blue Out,” I figured it had to be a typo. Surely, you meant blowout, right?
Steve Ross
Carmel
Bill Plaschke has now written two marvelous columns related to Parkinson’s Disease and his experience with it. These articles should be in a more general section, not just Sports. There are readers of the paper who may not read the Sports section. Everyone should read these articles.
Alice King
Sacramento
