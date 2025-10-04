Letters to Sports: Dodgers are suddenly a formidable facsimile of themselves

Bill Shaikin’s analysis of the Angels could not have been more accurate.

There is no way this organization can succeed under Arte Moreno and his incompetent sycophants (we’re looking at you, John Carpino). You had your opportunity as owner, Arte, for many years, but your batting average says it all.

Jim Fredrick

Manhattan Beach

I read where Angels manager Ron Washington was told he was being let go for “performance-related reasons.”

By that standard, how is it that GM Perry Minasian and owner Arte Moreno are still employed?

Bob Kargenian

Yorba Linda