NFL Week 6 picks: Lions upset Chiefs; Buccaneers beat 49ers

NFL shield and football on blue background
(Tim Hubbard / Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Times reporter Sam Farmer
By Sam Farmer
Staff Writer Follow
Los Angeles Times NFL writer Sam Farmer examines the matchups and makes his predictions for Week 6 of the NFL season.

All lines and over/under numbers are according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Last week, Farmer posted a 7-7 (.500) record. Through the first three weeks of the season, he is 51-27 (.654).

Using point spreads with the scores Farmer predicted, his record against the spread in Week 5 would have been 7-7 (.500). For the season, his record against the spread is 40-38 (.513).

All times are Pacific and TV reflects broadcasts in the Los Angeles area. The Vikings and Texans are off this week.

Eagles (4-1) at Giants (1-4)

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts passes against the Denver Broncos on Oct. 5.
(Matt Rourke / Associated Press)

Tonight, 5:15 p.m. TV: Amazon Prime.

Line: Eagles by 7½. O/U: 40½.

The Eagles are too talented and well-coached to collapse despite offensive struggles and missing defensive leadership. The Giants are coming off a game in which they had five consecutive turnovers.

Pick: Eagles 24, Giants 20

Broncos (3-2) vs. Jets (0-5)

Sunday, 6:30 a.m. TV: NFL Network.

Line: Denver by 7. O/U: 43½.

Denver is gaining momentum under Sean Payton, with a defense that can overwhelm opponents. The Jets can’t protect Justin Fields, who will make some plays but will be sacked a ton.

Pick: Broncos 27, Jets 14

Rams (3-2) at Ravens (1-4)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: Fox.

Line: Rams by 7½. O/U: 44½.

The Rams are catching the Ravens at a good time. Baltimore’s offense is in disarray and its defense is ravaged by injuries. The Rams cruise with a balanced attack and experienced receivers.

Pick: Rams 31, Ravens 13

Chargers (3-2) at Dolphins (1-4)

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert looks to throw during a loss to the Washington Commanders on Oct. 5.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: CBS

Line: Chargers by 4½. O/U: 43½.

Injuries and mistakes continue to plague the Chargers, so this is a real test for Jim Harbaugh. Miami is too up and down, and there’s an opening for the Chargers to get back on track.

Pick: Chargers 24, Dolphins 20

Cardinals (2-3) at Colts (4-1)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: NFL Ticket.

Line: Colts by 6½. O/U: 47½.

The Colts are emerging as a legitimate team with solid quarterback play, a strong defense and good coaching. Arizona plays hard but misses key playmakers such as James Conner.

Pick: Colts 24, Cardinals 18

Patriots (3-2) at Saints (1-4)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: NFL Ticket.

Line: Patriots by 3½. O/U: 45½.

Mike Vrabel sure knows how to coach, and Drake Maye is rounding into an outstanding quarterback. The Saints are coming off a win, but the Giants totally imploded.

Pick: Patriots 27, Saints 17

Browns (1-4) at Steelers (3-1)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: NFL Ticket.

Line: Steelers by 5½. O/U: 38½.

This one should be close thanks to Cleveland’s stifling defense. Still, Aaron Rodgers gets the nod over Dillon Gabriel, plus Pittsburgh is at home.

Pick: Steelers 20, Browns 17

Cowboys (2-2-1) at Panthers (2-3)

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott looks to pass against the New York Jets on Oct. 5.
(Seth Wenig / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: NFL Ticket.

Line: Cowboys by 3½. O/U: 49½.

The Cowboys’ offense looks elite again and their defense is tightening up. Carolina fights hard and makes it interesting for a while but lacks the firepower to keep up.

Pick: Cowboys 28, Panthers 20

Seahawks (3-2) at Jaguars (4-1)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: NFL Ticket.

Line: Jaguars by 1½. O/U: 46½.

Seattle has some good young receivers and should settle into some consistency. The Jaguars keep this one close at home but the Seahawks pull away down the stretch.

Pick: Seahawks 27, Jaguars 23

Titans (1-4) at Raiders (1-4)

Sunday, 1:05 p.m. TV: NFL Ticket.

Line: Raiders by 5½. O/U: 41½.

The Raiders might be mediocre, but they’re better than the Titans. Cam Ward can flash with some impressive plays, but he isn’t consistent enough to overcome the Las Vegas defense.

Pick: Raiders 24, Titans 20

Bengals (2-3) at Packers (2-1-1)

Sunday, 1:25 p.m. TV: NFL Ticket.

Line: Packers by 14½. O/U: 44½.

The Bengals have lost three in a row, and finally got back to scoring a bit last week. That’s not enough against a Packers front that’s physical and rested.

Pick: Packers 30, Bengals 17

49ers (4-1) at Buccaneers (4-1)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Tez Johnson runs with the ball against the Seattle Seahawks on Oct. 5.
(Stephen Brashear / Associated Press)

Sunday, 1:25 p.m. TV: NFL Ticket.

Line: Buccaneers by 3. O/U: 47½.

The 49ers are rested after beating the Rams and are getting healthier. Tampa Bay has had injuries, too, and some young replacements have stepped up.

Pick: Buccaneers 28, 49ers 23

Lions (4-1) at Chiefs (2-3)

Sunday, 5:20 p.m. TV: NBC, Peacock.

Line: Chiefs by 2½. O/U: 52½.

The Chiefs have some lingering problems and that creates an opening for a Lions team that can score in so many ways. Patrick Mahomes keeps this close.

Pick: Lions 30, Chiefs 27

Bills (4-1) at Falcons (2-2)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen runs with the ball during a loss to the New England Patriots on Oct. 5.
(Jeffrey T. Barnes / Associated Press)

Monday, 4:15 p.m. TV: ESPN.

Line: Bills by 4½. O/U: 48½.

The Bills bounce back after a dispiriting loss to the Patriots, with Josh Allen leading the way. The Falcons can run the ball, and will in this one, but won’t keep pace on the scoreboard.

Pick: Bills 27, Falcons 23

Bears (2-2) at Commanders (3-2)

Monday, 5:15 p.m. TV: ABC.

Line: Commanders by 4½. O/U: 49½.

Even when he’s banged up, Jayden Daniels is a problem with his arm and feet. Washington’s defense is improving. Chicago has young playmakers, but turnovers decide this one.

Pick: Commanders 28, Bears 24
Sam Farmer

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his “long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football,” Sam Farmer has covered the NFL for 25 seasons. A graduate of Occidental College, he’s a two-time winner of California Sportswriter of the Year and first place for beat writing by Associated Press Sports Editors.

