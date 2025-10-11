Letters to Sports: Dodgers fans can’t believe what they just saw

Go beyond the scoreboard
“All’s well that ends well” as they say, but during the entire Game 4 on Thursday night it felt to me like a game the Dodgers would lose as soon as the bullpen got to the mound, because they were not hitting worth a darn. L.A. scored because of an unforgiveable bases-loaded walk to tie and a throwing error for the ages by the Phillies pitcher for them to win. Losing last night would’ve sent them back to Philly with their heads way down to play in cold weather, with rainstorms brewing. Yes, their season could’ve easily been over by Saturday night.
So I don’t yet see them as a “dominating team” and am holding my breath while waiting for their luck to maybe run out. That said, I’ve really enjoyed their 2025 season … so far.
Doug Weiskopf
Burbank
Andy Pages hits a broken bat comebacker to the Phillies pitcher and that play turns into the winning run. With that the Dodgers advance in the playoffs. Yet, one of the first thoughts that came to my mind had to do with Kirk Gibson hitting his walk-off home run against the Oakland A’s in the 1988 World Series and two Hall of Fame announcers with their calls. Vin Scully saying “In the year of the improbable, the impossible has happened!” And Jack Buck saying, “I can’t believe what I just saw!” Either call would have fit Thursday night at Chavez Ravine. What an ending!!
Chris Sorce
Fountain Valley
I am happy for the Dodgers. I have been a fan since I was 11 (1955 World Series vs. Yankees). I just wish that Game 4 would have ended differently. It could have ended with Andy Pages getting a base hit, or either Trea Turner or Bryce Harper making an error. I feel badly for relief pitcher Orion Kerkering. This will possibly scar him for his entire career. Certainly the Phillies fans will never forgive him (see Bill Buckner and the Red Sox fans — it was Bill’s manager who put him at first base, but the fans never saw it that way). I hope Orion gets traded by the Phillies and has a nice career.
John Vitz
Manhattan Beach
Anyone still believing the Dodgers don’t have a decent bullpen, please call Roki Sasaki. My only question is what took us so long to realize it!
Marty Zweben
Palos Verdes Estates
Best headline of the year: A Game of Thrown.
Keep up the great work!
Billy Groak
Fullerton
Replays and close-ups that watching on TV provides can’t compare with the excitement of being present. But once in a while there is a moment that only TV captures. Jerry Neuheisel was experiencing such a moment in UCLA’s upset of Penn State and his father Rick’s exhilaration over the joyful moment.
Richard Agay
Los Angeles
According to the headlines, photos and first 12 paragraphs of Ben Bolch’s story, playcaller Jerry Neuheisel nearly single-handedly masterminded the Bruins upset win over the Nittany Lions. The interim head coach, Tim Skipper, was eventually mentioned merely as an afterthought. This is akin to attributing a ship’s safe passage through rough seas to the first mate, not the captain. Let’s hope that Coach Skipper is not relegated to attention only after a UCLA defeat.
Dave Sanderson
La Cañada
So Lakers coach JJ Redick keeps harping on championship habits, championship communication and championship shape, even making a veiled swipe at Luka Doncic at the end of last season saying not everyone was in “championship shape.” Can someone tell me, what does Redick know about being in championship shape? He never won an NBA championship. He ought to get himself in championship coaching shape so he doesn’t make the same rookie mistakes he made against the Timberwolves in last season’s playoffs.
Danny Balber Jr.
Pasadena
Any offensive coordinator who has the ball on the one-yard line and throws a pass should be fired on the spot. Any team, no matter whether it’s Pop Warner, high school, college or pro, that can’t score from the one with four downs doesn’t deserve a touchdown. Somebody wrote last week that the Chargers were the Clippers of football. They weren’t lying.
Luis Cruz
La Mirada
Is anybody else watching the WNBA finals between the Las Vegas Aces and Mercury Phoenix? The arena seats are not full and ticket prices seemed to have dropped. Could it be because of the lack of action from WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert, or maybe due to inconsistent officiating, or perhaps many star players injured, or being fined for speaking out about these issues all season? Sure, players are asking for more pay, but what they are really asking for is fairness and a change in the system at the top.
Joan C. Fingon
Ventura
