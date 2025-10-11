Letters to Sports: Dodgers fans can’t believe what they just saw

“All’s well that ends well” as they say, but during the entire Game 4 on Thursday night it felt to me like a game the Dodgers would lose as soon as the bullpen got to the mound, because they were not hitting worth a darn. L.A. scored because of an unforgiveable bases-loaded walk to tie and a throwing error for the ages by the Phillies pitcher for them to win. Losing last night would’ve sent them back to Philly with their heads way down to play in cold weather, with rainstorms brewing. Yes, their season could’ve easily been over by Saturday night.

So I don’t yet see them as a “dominating team” and am holding my breath while waiting for their luck to maybe run out. That said, I’ve really enjoyed their 2025 season … so far.

Doug Weiskopf

Burbank

Andy Pages hits a broken bat comebacker to the Phillies pitcher and that play turns into the winning run. With that the Dodgers advance in the playoffs. Yet, one of the first thoughts that came to my mind had to do with Kirk Gibson hitting his walk-off home run against the Oakland A’s in the 1988 World Series and two Hall of Fame announcers with their calls. Vin Scully saying “In the year of the improbable, the impossible has happened!” And Jack Buck saying, “I can’t believe what I just saw!” Either call would have fit Thursday night at Chavez Ravine. What an ending!!

Chris Sorce

Fountain Valley

I am happy for the Dodgers. I have been a fan since I was 11 (1955 World Series vs. Yankees). I just wish that Game 4 would have ended differently. It could have ended with Andy Pages getting a base hit, or either Trea Turner or Bryce Harper making an error. I feel badly for relief pitcher Orion Kerkering. This will possibly scar him for his entire career. Certainly the Phillies fans will never forgive him (see Bill Buckner and the Red Sox fans — it was Bill’s manager who put him at first base, but the fans never saw it that way). I hope Orion gets traded by the Phillies and has a nice career.

John Vitz

Manhattan Beach

Anyone still believing the Dodgers don’t have a decent bullpen, please call Roki Sasaki. My only question is what took us so long to realize it!

Marty Zweben

Palos Verdes Estates

Best headline of the year: A Game of Thrown.

Keep up the great work!

Billy Groak

Fullerton