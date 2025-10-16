NFL Week 7 picks: Rams defeat Jaguars in London; Chargers lose

Los Angeles Times NFL writer Sam Farmer examines the matchups and makes his predictions for Week 7 of the NFL season.

All lines and over/under numbers are according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Last week, Farmer posted a 10-5 (.667) record. Through the first six weeks of the season, he is 61-32 (.656).

Advertisement

Using point spreads with the scores Farmer predicted, his record against the spread in Week 6 would have been 7-8 (.467). For the season, his record against the spread is 47-46 (.505).

All times are Pacific and TV reflects broadcasts in the Los Angeles area. The Bills and Ravens are off this week.