Shae Cornette is named as Molly Qerim’s replacement as host of ESPN’s ‘First Take’

ESPN’s Shae Cornette is leaving ‘SportsCenter’ to become the new host of ‘First Take,’ which stars analyst Stephen A. Smith.

“First Take” has a new host.

Longtime “SportsCenter” anchor Shae Cornette will move over to the popular sports debate show that stars analyst Stephen A. Smith, ESPN announced Thursday morning.

Cornette is one of several people to fill in as guest host after Molly Qerim left the show last month.

“Hosting First Take is no easy assignment. It requires confidence, toughness, and real sports insight — and Shae brings all of that and more,” Smith, who is also the show’s executive producer, said in a statement released by ESPN. “I’ve seen her command the desk with poise and passion every time she’s hosted. She’s the real deal, and I’m thrilled to have her officially join the team.”

Cornette joined ESPN in 2020 and has regularly appeared on the network’s studio and radio shows. Her final show as “SportsCenter” anchor is scheduled for Oct. 25.

“I feel ready to step into this role and know I can add to the already successful brand that ‘First Take’ is,” Cornette said. “From my days in radio to hosting ‘SportsCenter’ and now ‘First Take,’ my journey at ESPN has been one of growth, challenge, and opportunity. ‘First Take’’s energy, perspective and passion represents everything I love about sports, and I’m excited to bring more of that to the debate desk every weekday morning.”