Letters to Sports: Super Shohei and Dodgers back where they belong

Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.
Wow, what a week in sports. USC defeats Michigan, a Dodger pitches a complete game for the first time in the postseason since 2004 and they sweep the Brewers to go to the World Series for the second consecutive year after being 0-6 against Milwaukee during the regular season. Perhaps Michael Conforto will be added to the roster and win MVP in the World Series.
Jeff Hershow
Woodland Hills
While basically sleepwalking through the first three games of the NLCS, Shohei Ohtani saves his best for last. He goes “Hollywood” and produces the single greatest performance in MLB history as the final curtain comes down on the Milwaukee Brewers and extends the Dodgers’ magical journey to repeat as World Series champions.
Stay tuned for the sequel!
Rick Solomon
Lake Balboa
It’s a bird, it’s a plane … no, it’s superhuman Shohei! He pitches a shutout, strikes out 10, and hits three tape-measure home runs. Wow!
Marty Zweben
Palos Verdes Estates
In the history of Major League Baseball, has there ever been a player like Shohei Ohtani? I don’t think so. Shohei is the best ever. Enough said.
Chris Sorce
Fountain Valley
Now that the Dodgers have effortlessly powered their way back into the World Series, it’s quite obvious that $400 million actually does buy what it used to!
Jack Wolf
Westwood
At last, the second coming of the Dodgers has happened. We’ve been waiting for it and hoping for it, and now it’s here. Great offense, great defense and superb pitching. Our new chant should be “all the way L.A., all the way.”
Cheryl Creek
Anaheim
Statistically speaking, there is a case to be made in comparing the postseason accomplishments of Sandy Koufax and Blake Snell. From a historical perspective, there is no comparison.
Koufax is a legendary lifetime Dodger who pitched until he physically was no longer able to do so. Snell famously refused to take the ball in his last Giants start to save himself for a free agency money windfall.
Bill Waxman
Simi Valley
Stop the presses! The world is still spinning on its axis! Holy Toledo, Dave Roberts finally figured out a starting pitcher’s arm doesn’t fall off after 100 pitches. Too bad he didn’t come to that revelation during Blake Snell’s Game 1 performance, but better late than never as the saying goes.
Ken Blake
Brea
For many of us (back here in the Heartland), Sal Frelick’s miraculous play in Game 1 represents the “never give up” spirit of the Brewers. You can have all the money in world, but it cannot buy that type of magic. And if the Dodgers do defeat the Brewers, then MLB must ask themselves whether or not limitless money should be allowed to kill that type of team spirit.
If the Dodgers do indeed roll on, then for another minute we will be awestruck by the relentless, money-fueled, dancing Dodger machine. However after a few more moments of watching the smug glow from Hollywood, many of us (back here in the heartland) will just be turning it off!
Ken Kraus
Georgetown, Texas
I just finished reading the in-depth piece on Roki Sasaki by Jack Harris and all I can say is WOW! I get sports news from many sources but Los Angeles Times beats everything else, no contest. Learning about all the behind-the-scenes machinations that brought Sasaki from an injured, defeated rookie to the postseason MVP and Dodgers’ season savior was fascinating and gives me a deeper appreciation for the struggles he faces. Keep up the great work: Dodgers, Sasaki, and L.A. Times!!!
Cheryl Norris
Simi Valley
Very disappointing to read about the athletic director at UCLA unaware of what true leadership is, and how best to apply it, in support of a team not giving up and willing to fight the remainder of this season.
Coaches are being terminated due to mismanagement of teams, so why not the Bruins’ AD?
J.R. Flores
Cypress
Coach Sean McVay’s lack of urgency with the Rams’ kicking game is beyond frustrating. The kicker and the special teams coach should have been fired after the Eagles game. Instead these problems, which have lingered since last season, are still here. The Rams need to have a kicking game they can depend on for points. With a good chance to make the playoffs, the time to make a change is now.
Mike Gamboa
Buena Park
The Los Angeles Times welcomes expressions of all views. Letters should be brief and become the property of The Times. They may be edited and republished in any format. Each must include a valid mailing address and telephone number. Pseudonyms will not be used.
Email: sports@latimes.com