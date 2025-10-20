Don't Miss
Your morning catch-up: Eating in the L.A. area on a budget, flu season gears up in California and more big stories
Advertisement
Sports

Former NFL All-Pro running back Doug Martin died while in Oakland police custody

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Doug Martin runs during a 2013 training camp workout.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Doug Martin died while in Oakland police custody.
(Mike Carlson / Associated Press)
By Steve Henson
Staff Writer Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

The in-custody death of former All-Pro running back Doug Martin during a reported home break-in early Saturday morning will be investigated by various agencies in compliance with state laws, the Oakland Police Department said.

Martin, 36, died in a hospital after he became unresponsive following his arrest by Oakland police officers responding to the reports of a break-in at a residence about two blocks from the Oakland zoo.

A statement released by the police department said the case will be investigated by the department’s homicide section and internal affairs bureau in addition to the Oakland City Police Commission, the Community Police Review Agency and the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office.

Advertisement

“The Oakland Police Department remains committed to transparency. However, to ensure the integrity of the investigation, the release of information must be limited at this time,” the statement read. “Additional details will be shared as soon as the investigative process allows and in compliance with the law.”

State law requires law enforcement agencies to report any case in which a person dies in their custody to the Attorney General within 10 days.

Left, Pulane Lucas, the mother of Stanley Wilson Jr., will take part in Mother's Day vigil outside Twin Towers with other parents whose children died while in custody.

Sports

An ex-Detroit Lion died in custody in L.A. This Mother’s Day, his mom honors him with an overnight vigil at Central Jail

Pulane Lucas, mom of ex-NFL player Stanley Wilson Jr., will participate in the Mother’s Day vigil outside the Twin Towers Correctional Facility with other affected parents.

The police department received nearly simultaneous reports of the break-in and a person “experiencing a medical emergency” at the same location, Oakland police told KTVU-TV.

Advertisement

“Upon arrival, officers located the individual inside the residence,” the department said. “While attempting to detain the individual, a brief struggle ensued. After being taken into custody, the individual became unresponsive.”

The officers involved have been placed on administrative leave.

Oakland Raiders running back Doug Martin (28) runs against the Denver Broncos.
Oakland Raiders running back Doug Martin (28) carries the ball during a game against the Denver Broncos in Oakland on Dec. 24, 2018.
(John Hefti / Associated Press)

The last of Martin’s seven NFL seasons was with the Oakland Raiders in 2018. The 5-foot-9, 220-pound running back nicknamed the Muscle Hamster for his short, powerful build played six years for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who acquired him in the first round of the 2012 NFL draft out of Boise State.

Martin rushed for 1,454 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2012, the third-highest rushing total by a rookie in NFL history. He also rushed for more than 1,400 yards in 2015 when he was named an All-Pro, and the Buccaneers signed him to a five-year, $35.75 million contract extension.

However, he was suspended four games in December 2016 for violation of the NFL substance abuse policy. He entered a treatment facility after testing positive for Adderall and did not receive $15 million in guaranteed money.

Martin left a game in 2017 — his last season in Tampa Bay — because of a concussion sustained during the Buccaneers’ opening drive against the Atlanta Falcons. He returned, however, carrying the ball seven times before being replaced late in the first half. Martin sat out the next game and played sparingly the rest of the season.

Advertisement

Martin, who was born in Oakland and attended high school in Stockton, signed a one-year deal in 2018 with the Raiders and rushed for 723 yards before retiring because of injuries.

Martin’s family released a statement Sunday addressing his death.

“It is with great sadness to inform you all that Doug Martin passed away Saturday morning,” his family said. “Cause of death is currently unconfirmed. Please respect our privacy at this time.”

LOS ANGELES CA OCTOBER 2, 2019 -- An inmate at Men's Central Jail in downtown Los Angeles, October 2, 2019. The incarceration rate for African Americans in California is more than five times their share of the state’s population.(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

California

Harvard study suggests tactic for U.S. jails to reduce inmate deaths

County jails may be able to improve access to medical care and lower death rates behind bars through healthcare accreditation, according to new research by Harvard University economists — but inmates remain frustrated by poor levels of treatment care even at facilities that have undergone the process.

The Buccaneers posted a tribute to Martin on social media: “We are deeply saddened to learn of the sudden and unexpected passing of Doug Martin. From his record-setting rookie season to his multiple Pro Bowl selections during his six seasons as a Buccaneer, Doug made a lasting impact on our franchise.”

More to Read

SportsCaliforniaThe LatestCrime & Courts

Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Steve Henson

Steve Henson is a breaking news and enterprise reporter at the Los Angeles Times. He previously served as an editor and reporter in the Sports department. Henson was a leader in digital-only newsrooms from 2007-19 as a senior editor and columnist at Yahoo Sports and as senior editor at the USA Today Sports Media Group. This is his second stint at The Times, having covered the Dodgers and UCLA as well as doing enterprise, investigative and features writing from 1985-2007.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Sports

Advertisement
Advertisement