Former NFL All-Pro running back Doug Martin died while in Oakland police custody

The in-custody death of former All-Pro running back Doug Martin during a reported home break-in early Saturday morning will be investigated by various agencies in compliance with state laws, the Oakland Police Department said.

Martin, 36, died in a hospital after he became unresponsive following his arrest by Oakland police officers responding to the reports of a break-in at a residence about two blocks from the Oakland zoo.

A statement released by the police department said the case will be investigated by the department’s homicide section and internal affairs bureau in addition to the Oakland City Police Commission, the Community Police Review Agency and the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office.

“The Oakland Police Department remains committed to transparency. However, to ensure the integrity of the investigation, the release of information must be limited at this time,” the statement read. “Additional details will be shared as soon as the investigative process allows and in compliance with the law.”

State law requires law enforcement agencies to report any case in which a person dies in their custody to the Attorney General within 10 days.

The police department received nearly simultaneous reports of the break-in and a person “experiencing a medical emergency” at the same location, Oakland police told KTVU-TV.

“Upon arrival, officers located the individual inside the residence,” the department said. “While attempting to detain the individual, a brief struggle ensued. After being taken into custody, the individual became unresponsive.”

The officers involved have been placed on administrative leave.

Oakland Raiders running back Doug Martin (28) carries the ball during a game against the Denver Broncos in Oakland on Dec. 24, 2018. (John Hefti / Associated Press)

The last of Martin’s seven NFL seasons was with the Oakland Raiders in 2018. The 5-foot-9, 220-pound running back nicknamed the Muscle Hamster for his short, powerful build played six years for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who acquired him in the first round of the 2012 NFL draft out of Boise State.

Martin rushed for 1,454 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2012, the third-highest rushing total by a rookie in NFL history. He also rushed for more than 1,400 yards in 2015 when he was named an All-Pro, and the Buccaneers signed him to a five-year, $35.75 million contract extension.

However, he was suspended four games in December 2016 for violation of the NFL substance abuse policy. He entered a treatment facility after testing positive for Adderall and did not receive $15 million in guaranteed money.

Martin left a game in 2017 — his last season in Tampa Bay — because of a concussion sustained during the Buccaneers’ opening drive against the Atlanta Falcons. He returned, however, carrying the ball seven times before being replaced late in the first half. Martin sat out the next game and played sparingly the rest of the season.

Martin, who was born in Oakland and attended high school in Stockton, signed a one-year deal in 2018 with the Raiders and rushed for 723 yards before retiring because of injuries.

Martin’s family released a statement Sunday addressing his death.

“It is with great sadness to inform you all that Doug Martin passed away Saturday morning,” his family said. “Cause of death is currently unconfirmed. Please respect our privacy at this time.”

The Buccaneers posted a tribute to Martin on social media: “We are deeply saddened to learn of the sudden and unexpected passing of Doug Martin. From his record-setting rookie season to his multiple Pro Bowl selections during his six seasons as a Buccaneer, Doug made a lasting impact on our franchise.”

