NFL Week 8 picks: Aaron Rodgers, Steelers beat Packers; Chiefs win

Sam Farmer NFL picks
(Tim Hubbard / Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Times reporter Sam Farmer
By Sam Farmer
Staff Writer Follow
Los Angeles Times NFL writer Sam Farmer examines the matchups and makes his predictions for Week 8 of the NFL season.

All lines and over/under numbers are according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Last week, Farmer posted a 10-5 (.667) record. Through the first seven weeks of the season, he is 71-37 (.657).

Using point spreads with the scores Farmer predicted, his record against the spread in Week 7 would have been 9-6 (.600). For the season, his record against the spread is 56-52 (.519).

All times are Pacific and TV reflects broadcasts in the Los Angeles area. The Rams, Cardinals, Jaguars, Lions, Raiders and Seahawks are off.

Vikings (3-3) at Chargers (4-3)

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert warms up before a loss to the Colts on Oct. 19
(Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)

Thursday, 5:15 p.m. TV: Amazon Prime, Fox (L.A. market)

Line: Chargers by 3. O/U: 44½.

The Chargers came alive on offense in the second half against Indianapolis, although their defense — so sharp in earlier games — has struggled to stop the run. But Carson Wentz is all over the map for Minnesota with two good throws followed by one horrendous one. On a short week, the Chargers have the edge and should bounce back.

Pick: Chargers 21, Vikings 17

Dolphins (1-6) at Falcons (3-3)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: NFL Ticket.

Line: Falcons by 7½. O/U: 44½.

Michael Penix Jr. has a bone bruise to his foot, so he’ll likely be limited. The Falcons, while entirely capable of laying an egg, are far more stable and reliable than the Dolphins, who mustered just six points against Cleveland last week and are adrift at sea. The home team should be in control here.

Pick: Falcons 28, Dolphins 17

49ers (5-2) at Texans (2-4)

San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan watches from the sideline during a game against the Atlanta Falcons on Oct. 19.
(Godofredo A. Vásquez / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: Fox.

Line: Texans by 1½. O/U: 41½.

The 49ers are continuing to win despite a litany of key injuries. Kyle Shanahan is assembling a masterful coaching performance. Houston’s offensive line was bad last year and not much better now. The 49ers should find a way to exploit that with their disciplined defensive front.

Pick: 49ers 24, Texans 20

Jets (0-7) at Bengals (3-4)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Bengals by 6½. O/U: 43½.

What a story Bengals quarterback Joe Flacco is. He’ll be 41 by the end of the season. The Jets are an unmitigated mess. If the Bengals can protect the football, and if Flacco can replicate the Week 7 game against Pittsburgh, this one won’t be too complicated. Go with competence over chaos.

Pick: Bengals 27, Jets 17

Browns (2-5) at Patriots (5-2)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: NFL Ticket.

Line: Patriots by 7. O/U: 40½.

Have to love that Browns defense. Now the offense has to figure out a reliable way to move the ball. Mike Vrabel will draw up some challenging looks for rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel, and New England’s defense should have a pretty good day. Drake Maye has been outstanding for the Patriots.

Pick: Patriots 28, Browns 23

Giants (2-5) at Eagles (5-2)

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart passes against the Denver Broncos on Oct. 19.
(Jack Dempsey / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: NFL Ticket.

Line: Eagles by 7. O/U: 43½.

It’s fun to watch Jaxson Dart and Cam Skattebo play with such abandon, although it’s unclear how long they can keep doing that. The Giants won this matchup handily two weeks ago, but the Eagles likely will rebound at home. They should crank up their pass rush for this one.

Pick: Eagles 27, Giants 21

Bills (4-2) at Panthers (4-3)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: NFL Ticket.

Line: Bills by 7½. O/U: 46½.

Carolina is 3-0 at home, and that includes a win over Dallas two weeks ago, so don’t write off the Panthers. But Bryce Young is banged up and that doesn’t help, and there’s a growing feeling of desperation with Buffalo coming off back-to back losses. Josh Allen should get the Bills back on track.

Pick: Bills 31, Panthers 23

Bears (4-2) at Ravens (1-5)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: CBS.

Line: Ravens by 6½. O/U: 50½.

The Bears have won four in a row, and the Ravens have lost four in a row. Baltimore should be rested after a week off and could do a respectable job against Chicago’s ground game. When everyone is healthy, the Ravens have the better roster, but going with momentum here.

Pick: Bears 28, Ravens 24

Buccaneers (5-2) at Saints (1-6)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield passes against the Detroit Lions on Oct. 20.
(Paul Sancya / Associated Press)

Sunday, 1:05 p.m. TV: NFL Ticket.

Line: Buccaneers by 4½. O/U: 46½.

Tampa Bay got knocked around by Detroit on Monday night, including Mike Evans suffering a broken collarbone. It was a jarring, come-back-to-earth moment for the Buccaneers, who were fresh off wins over Seattle and San Francisco. New Orleans has given Tampa problems at times, but these Saints are struggling.

Pick: Buccaneers 30, Saints 20

Cowboys (3-3-1) at Broncos (5-2)

Sunday, 1:25 p.m. TV: CBS.

Line: Broncos by 3½. O/U: 50½.

Who would have thought at the beginning of the season that this would be such a big matchup? Denver’s defense is keeping the Broncos in games, because their offense has yet to find a consistent rhythm. Dallas, meanwhile, is racking up the yards and has scored 40, 37, 27 and 44 in the past four weeks.

Pick: Cowboys 27, Broncos 23

Titans (1-6) at Colts (6-1)

Sunday, 1:25 p.m. TV: NFL Ticket.

Line: Colts by 14½. O/U: 46½.

The Colts are a complete team, as they showed the Chargers on Sunday. Daniel Jones and Jonathan Taylor are a devastating one-two punch. Tennessee has won once, and in three of the past four games the Titans have scored 0, 10 and 13 points. Crazy things can happen in divisional matchups but this one looks lopsided.

Pick: Colts 34, Titans 17

Packers (4-1-1) at Steelers (4-2)

Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers warms up before a game against the Bengals on Oct. 16.
(Carolyn Kaster / Associated Press)

Sunday, 5:20 p.m. TV: NBC, Peacock.

Line: Packers by 3½. O/U: 44½.

Four times this season the Packers have scored 27 points. Pittsburgh’s defense is vulnerable and was embarrassed by Joe Flacco in the last game. Still, back in Pittsburgh, with Aaron Rodgers going up against his former team, this just feels like the Steelers will meet the moment.

Pick: Steelers 28, Packers 24

Commanders (3-4) at Chiefs (4-3)

Monday, 5:15 p.m. TV: ABC, ESPN.

Line: Chiefs by 10½. O/U: 47½.

After three losses in four games, the Commanders are looking to regain their balance. Bad time to meet up with the Chiefs, who are looking like the same old explosive Kansas City squad. With Patrick Mahomes at the helm, and Rashee Rice and Travis Kelce clicking, go with the home team.

Pick: Chiefs 30, Commanders 21
Sam Farmer

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his “long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football,” Sam Farmer has covered the NFL for 25 seasons. A graduate of Occidental College, he’s a two-time winner of California Sportswriter of the Year and first place for beat writing by Associated Press Sports Editors.

