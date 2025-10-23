NFL Week 8 picks: Aaron Rodgers, Steelers beat Packers; Chiefs win

Los Angeles Times NFL writer Sam Farmer examines the matchups and makes his predictions for Week 8 of the NFL season.

All lines and over/under numbers are according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Last week, Farmer posted a 10-5 (.667) record. Through the first seven weeks of the season, he is 71-37 (.657).

Using point spreads with the scores Farmer predicted, his record against the spread in Week 7 would have been 9-6 (.600). For the season, his record against the spread is 56-52 (.519).

All times are Pacific and TV reflects broadcasts in the Los Angeles area. The Rams, Cardinals, Jaguars, Lions, Raiders and Seahawks are off.