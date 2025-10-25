Letters to Sports: Dodger fans, George Springer awaits your boos in World Series

Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.
To Dodger fans going to the World Series games: make sure to boo George Springer every time he comes up to bat to let him know we didn’t forget about the cheating Astros in the 2017 World Series. Let’s see how he does when he doesn’t know what pitch is coming.
Dean Somerville
Leander, Texas
If ever one needed more proof of the fickleness of the baseball gods, the Blue Jays’ close-out game was it. Why they allowed a known cheater such as George Springer to become the hero of Game 7 is beyond me. I sincerely hope Dodger fans will give Springer the greeting he deserves when the World Series moves to L.A.
Ken Blake
Brea
Bill Shaikin euphemistically writes that George Springer was “part of the Astros 2017 sign stealing team.” The simple truth is that George Springer is a CHEATER. Cheaters cheat because they love cheating. Eliminate the euphemisms. George Springer and cheating are synonymous. Now and forever. That is his legacy. A very, very self-made legacy.
Richard Sherman
Margate, Fla.
Just in time for Halloween. A new Dodger horror film premiered Friday night in Game 1 of the World Series in Toronto: “Attack of the Killer Bullpen.” Hopefully there won’t be a sequel.
Jeff Hershow
Woodland Hills
Dear Dave Roberts, as you’ve been told many times over the past month, you only have one reliever that you can count on: Roki Sasaki.
Fred Wallin
Westlake Village
Just a quick note to say that I laughed out loud at Jack Harris’ “Death Star” analogy regarding the Blue Jays blowout win in Game 1. Hilarious. The metaphor was spot on and a terrific cultural reference to describe the moment.
James Kosowan
(Blue Jays fan living in Edmonton, Alberta)
So, what about all this talk that Shohei Ohtani is the greatest baseball player of all time? Tempting as it is to say yes, I must disagree. I am a simple person and the reason seems simple: ‘“All Time” by definition is comprised of different eras. The vast differences in equipment, training, technology, philosophy, and yes, money, make it virtually impossible to render an accurate comparison.
The most we can do is probably decide who is the greatest of their era. The best we can do is enjoy and appreciate the greatest of our era!
Ralph Martinez
Arcadia
I constantly hear and read how the Dodgers are ruining baseball. What I’ve not heard or read is how other fans or sports show hosts were so upset during the Fox News or McCourt regime travesties, when ownership traded away Hall of Famer Mike Piazza, used the team as a personal bank account, or spiraled the team into bankruptcy.
I only heard how the Dodgers hadn’t won a postseason game since 1988, or a postseason series until 2008. I heard laughter and ridicule from the haters as they enjoyed the franchise’s failures. Now, their laughter is replaced with anger, claiming the current ownership is ruining the sport with excessive spending. But the problem isn’t the Dodgers; it’s that the ownership of other teams isn’t creative or willing to spend the money needed for a winning team.
Mike Hill
Boquete, Panama
It is Notre Dame who is on the cusp of crashing the College Football Playoff while USC is again seeking a chance to punch their ticket to Boise and the Famous Potato Bowl. It is apparent why Lincoln Riley and Jennifer Cohen are looking for a way out of the annual classic. If you can’t beat ‘em, turn and walk away.
Mike Murphy
San Pedro
USC has lost seven of the last eight games against the Fighting Irish and have not won in South Bend in 14 years. With respect and apologies to all of the former USC greats: Goodbye, Notre Dame, hello Chattanooga State!
Dan Steffen
Thousand Oaks
I want to thank Ryan Kartje for his excellent article on the rivalry between Notre Dame and USC. My initial reaction was a loss of a great tradition. After the article explaining the circumstances; I don’t blame USC if it pulls out. Those pampered overrated players don’t deserve to play USC, let them stay with the military teams that put more emphasis on education than football so that they can build up their football resume and be part of the CFS.
Jesse Guevara
Pico Rivera
Lincoln Riley needs a laminated, and larger, play card that doesn’t self destruct, along with his team, in bad weather.
Lillian Marshall
Santa Monica
They say that every cloud has a silver lining. This might be the case with Puka Nacua’s sprained ankle. With him resting, we now see the abundance of riches the Rams have with multiple receivers. Good luck trying to cover all those guys.
Mike Schaller
Temple City
As I am inundated with the news of the gambling scandal in sports, I am saddened but not surprised. What were we to expect when placing a bet became as easy as picking up the phone and making a call. Being a lifelong sports fan, my concern is that this is only the tip of the iceberg.
Are we to believe that this type of activity does not occur in other sports as well as other levels of sports? Law enforcement said that the college level was not involved. While that might be true as to what they uncovered, if multimillionaire athletes are corrupt, is it a stretch to think that college athletes who actually need money would do the same?
Where does it stop when we have the numerous transfers of even high school athletes amid allegations that they, or their parents, are being paid to switch schools? It is an area hard to police, but coaches, school administrators, fellow players and even fans must all be vigilant if sports is to survive this massive black eye.
Mark Kaiserman
Santa Monica
The Los Angeles Times welcomes expressions of all views. Letters should be brief and become the property of The Times. They may be edited and republished in any format. Each must include a valid mailing address and telephone number. Pseudonyms will not be used.
Email: sports@latimes.com