Letters to Sports: Dodger fans, George Springer awaits your boos in World Series

As I am inundated with the news of the gambling scandal in sports, I am saddened but not surprised. What were we to expect when placing a bet became as easy as picking up the phone and making a call. Being a lifelong sports fan, my concern is that this is only the tip of the iceberg.

Are we to believe that this type of activity does not occur in other sports as well as other levels of sports? Law enforcement said that the college level was not involved. While that might be true as to what they uncovered, if multimillionaire athletes are corrupt, is it a stretch to think that college athletes who actually need money would do the same?

Where does it stop when we have the numerous transfers of even high school athletes amid allegations that they, or their parents, are being paid to switch schools? It is an area hard to police, but coaches, school administrators, fellow players and even fans must all be vigilant if sports is to survive this massive black eye.

Mark Kaiserman

Santa Monica

