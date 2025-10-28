High school flag football: Southern Section playoff results and pairings
SOUTHERN SECTION PLAYOFFS
TUESDAY’S RESULTS
Quarterfinals
DIVISION 2
Newbury Park 8, Bishop Amat 7
Corona del Mar 27, Ventura 20
Westlake 18, Downey 12
Upland 25, El Toro 21
DIVISION 3
La Serna 6, Sunny Hills 0
Glendora 19, Long Beach Poly 0
Mission Viejo 13, El Modena 6
Eastvale Roosevelt 26, La Habra 13
DIVISION 4
West Ranch 34, Canyon Springs 20
Riverside King 19, Great Oak 7
Riverside Poly 26, Temecula Valley 20
Royal 12, Compton 6
DIVISION 5
Moreno Valley 20, Rancho Alamitos 0
Castaic 18, Norte Vista 13
Anaheim 32, Don Lugo 0
Vasquez 20, Vista Murrieta 6
DIVISION 6
Cerritos 20, Leuzinger 12
Adelanto 32, Loara 0
Alemany 19, Estancia 13
Hillcrest 39, Palm Desert 6
SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE
(Games at 5 p.m. unless noted)
Semifinals
DIVISION 1
JSerra at Dos Pueblos
Huntington Beach at Orange Lutheran
DIVISION 2
Corona del Mar at Newbury Park
Upland at Westlake
DIVISION 3
Glendora at La Serna
Eastvale Roosevelt at Mission Viejo
DIVISION 4
West Ranch at Riverside King
Riverside Poly at Royal
DIVISION 5
Castaic at Moreno Valley
Vasquez at Anaheim
DIVISION 6
Cerritos at Adelanto
Hillcrest at Alemany
Note: Finals (all divisions) Sat., Nov. 8 at El Modena High (times TBA).