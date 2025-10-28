Advertisement
High school flag football: Southern Section playoff results and pairings

By Los Angeles Times staff
SOUTHERN SECTION PLAYOFFS

TUESDAY’S RESULTS

Quarterfinals

DIVISION 2

Newbury Park 8, Bishop Amat 7

Corona del Mar 27, Ventura 20

Westlake 18, Downey 12

Upland 25, El Toro 21

DIVISION 3

La Serna 6, Sunny Hills 0

Glendora 19, Long Beach Poly 0

Mission Viejo 13, El Modena 6

Eastvale Roosevelt 26, La Habra 13

DIVISION 4

West Ranch 34, Canyon Springs 20

Riverside King 19, Great Oak 7

Riverside Poly 26, Temecula Valley 20

Royal 12, Compton 6

DIVISION 5

Moreno Valley 20, Rancho Alamitos 0

Castaic 18, Norte Vista 13

Anaheim 32, Don Lugo 0

Vasquez 20, Vista Murrieta 6

DIVISION 6

Cerritos 20, Leuzinger 12

Adelanto 32, Loara 0

Alemany 19, Estancia 13

Hillcrest 39, Palm Desert 6

SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE

(Games at 5 p.m. unless noted)

Semifinals

DIVISION 1

JSerra at Dos Pueblos

Huntington Beach at Orange Lutheran

DIVISION 2

Corona del Mar at Newbury Park

Upland at Westlake

DIVISION 3

Glendora at La Serna

Eastvale Roosevelt at Mission Viejo

DIVISION 4

West Ranch at Riverside King

Riverside Poly at Royal

DIVISION 5

Castaic at Moreno Valley

Vasquez at Anaheim

DIVISION 6

Cerritos at Adelanto

Hillcrest at Alemany

Note: Finals (all divisions) Sat., Nov. 8 at El Modena High (times TBA).

