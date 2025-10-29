Advertisement
Sports

Kentucky Derby, Belmont winner Sovereignty scratched from Breeders’ Cup Classic

Sovereignty, with jockey Junior Alvarado aboard, crosses the finish line to win the Belmont Stakes.
Sovereignty, with jockey Junior Alvarado aboard, crosses the finish line to win the Belmont Stakes on June 7 in Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
(Seth Wenig / Associated Press)
By John CherwaSpecial Contributor 
Sovereignty, the top-ranked horse in the country, will not run in the $7-million Breeders’ Cup Classic after developing a fever this week. The winner of the Kentucky Derby, Belmont Stakes and Travers Stakes will recover although it’s unclear if he will ever race again.

Trainer Bill Mott made the announcement Wednesday morning and informed Breeders’ Cup officials of the scratch.

“I actually started thinking, ‘We might be OK.’ But then, in a matter of hours, my optimism was taken away,” Mott said. “When he had a real mild fever and we medicated him right away, he acted normal. I actually was maybe looking at it with rose-colored glasses.”

On Wednesday morning, Sovereignty was standing upright in his stall munching on hay and showed no obvious discomfort.

“We’ve gone through the entire year with this horse without a hiccup,” Mott said.

The fever was detected on Monday and he was treated with an NSAID, similar to Tylenol. He could not be given an antibiotic at that time because he would then likely fail a drug test. On Tuesday, Mott puts his odds at running at 50-50.

“If we don’t think he’s 100%, he won’t run in the Breeders’ Cup Classic,” Mott said on Tuesday.

After he was initially treated, his temperature went back to normal but then it spiked again overnight.

Sovereignty was the biggest star of the 42nd Breeders’ Cup and was installed as the 6-5 favorite to win the Classic.

Mott and owner Godolphin have been very cautious with this Sovereignty. After he won the Kentucky Derby his connections elected to not run him in the Preakness because it was only two weeks after the Derby. Horse racing is a dying brand on the sports landscape and a possible Triple Crown winner could have a shot in the arm the sport desperately needs.

A decision has not been made if the colt will return to racing next year or be retired to stallion duty.

