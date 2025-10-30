Advertisement
NFL Week 9 picks: Bills prevail over Chiefs; Broncos defeat Texans

NFL shield and football on blue background
(Tim Hubbard / Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Times reporter Sam Farmer
By Sam Farmer
Staff Writer Follow
Los Angeles Times NFL writer Sam Farmer examines the matchups and makes his predictions for Week 9 of the NFL season.

All lines and over/under numbers are according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Last week, Farmer posted a 7-6 (.538) record. Through the first eight weeks of the season, he is 78-43 (.645).

Using point spreads with the scores Farmer predicted, his record against the spread in Week 8 would have been 5-8 (.385). For the season, his record against the spread is 61-60 (.504).

All times are Pacific and TV reflects broadcasts in the Los Angeles area. The Browns, Jets, Eagles and Buccaneers are off.

Ravens (2-5) at Dolphins (2-6)

Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry carries the ball against the Chicago Bears on Oct. 26.
(Nick Wass / Associated Press)

Tonight, 5:15. TV: Amazon Prime.

Line: Ravens by 7½. O/U: 50½.

No matter who is playing quarterback, the Ravens are going to try to run the ball, and they should be able to do that effectively against Miami’s defense. Baltimore has the edge up front.

Pick: Ravens 24, Dolphins 20

Chargers (5-3) at Titans (1-7)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: CBS

Line: Chargers by 8½. O/U: 43½.

Offensive tackle Joe Alt makes a huge difference in protecting Justin Herbert, and in the run game. The Chargers are figuring it out. The Titans don’t have the firepower to keep up with the scoring.

Pick: Chargers 31, Titans 17

49ers (5-3) at Giants (2-6)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: NFL Ticket.

Line: 49ers by 2½. O/U: 48½.

The Giants’ defense is solid and pressures the passer, but the offense is shaky and just lost Cam Skattebo. Last Sunday’s loss aside, San Francisco finds ways to get it done with reserves.

Pick: 49ers 24, Giants 20

Broncos (6-2) at Texans (3-4)

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix, left, and wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. celebrate a touchdown.
Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix, left, and wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. celebrate a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys on Oct. 26.
(Bart Young / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: NFL Ticket.

Line: Texans by 1½. O/U: 39½.

Two tough defenses. This figures to be a grind-it-out game. It’s a little easier to trust Denver’s offense at the moment, and that Texans offensive line is porous. A turnover could swing this one.

Pick: Broncos 21, Texans 17

Colts (7-1) at Steelers (4-3)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: NFL Ticket.

Line: Colts by 3. O/U: 50½.

The Colts have an outstanding running game, a stout offensive line, and a quarterback in Daniel Jones who has reinvented himself. The Steelers have had problems against quality teams, so this will be a big test.

Pick: Colts 30, Steelers 18

Vikings (3-4) at Lions (5-2)

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff scrambles against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Oct. 20.
(Ryan Sun / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: NFL Ticket.

Line: Lions by 8½. O/U: 48½.

The Vikings can’t run the ball consistently, and they’re relying too much on forcing things to Justin Jefferson. The Lions are efficient and loaded with offensive weapons. Look for the home team to take an early lead and cruise.

Pick: Lions 31, Vikings 20

Bears (4-3) at Bengals (3-5)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: NFL Ticket.

Line: Bears by 3. O/U: 50½.

This should be pretty high scoring. Before losing to the Ravens, the Bears had won four in a row — albeit against a softer string of opponents. The Bengals are coming off a loss to the Jets.

Pick: Bears 30, Bengals 24

Panthers (4-4) at Packers (5-1-1)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: NFL Ticket.

Line: Packers by 13½. O/U: 44½.

Jordan Love showed up big on a national stage against Pittsburgh. Carolina’s offense isn’t consistent enough, with or without Bryce Young. Green Bay’s defense is starting to click.

Pick: Packers 28, Panthers 17

Falcons (3-4) at Patriots (6-2)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: NFL Ticket.

Line: Patriots by 5½. O/U: 45½.

The Falcons couldn’t run it last week against a vulnerable Miami defense, and neither Michael Penix Jr. nor Kirk Cousins scares anyone. Drake Maye keeps the New England offense rolling along.

Pick: Patriots 27, Falcons 20

Saints (1-7) at Rams (5-2)

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford passes against the Indianapolis Colts on Sept. 28.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Sunday, 1:05 p.m. TV: Fox.

Line: Rams by 14½. O/U: 43½.

Rams should be rested and healthier on both sides of the ball. Even though they’ve got a lot of young players, they’re a mature team. The one-win Saints are bad and have no answers at quarterback.

Pick: Rams 35, Saints 20

Jaguars (4-3) at Raiders (2-5)

Sunday, 1:05 p.m. TV: NFL Ticket.

Line: Jaguars by 3. O/U: 44½.

The Raiders haven’t shown much life, and a week off doesn’t figure to make a big difference, although they will be getting back some weapons. This is a get-right game for Jacksonville, which has lost two in a row.

Pick: Jaguars 24, Raiders 17

Chiefs (5-3) at Bills (5-2)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen passes against the Carolina Panthers on Oct. 26.
(Rusty Jones / Associated Press)

Sunday, 1:25 p.m. TV: CBS.

Line: Chiefs by 1½. O/U: 52½.

Patrick Mahomes is having a great year, but the Chiefs don’t have a consistent running attack. The Bills often fall prey to the run. Leaning toward Josh Allen and the home team in this potential classic.

Pick: Bills 30, Chiefs 27

Seahawks (5-2) at Commanders (3-5)

Sunday, 5:20 p.m. TV: NBC, Peacock.

Line: Seahawks by 3½. O/U: 46½.

Washington is dealing with various injuries on offense, and its defense is aggressive but out of sync. Seattle is quietly improving, more balanced, and should be able to win its third in a row.

Pick: Seahawks 30, Commanders 23

Cardinals (2-5) at Cowboys (3-4-1)

Monday, 5:15 p.m. TV: ABC, ESPN.

Line: Cowboys by 2½. O/U: 53½.

The Cardinals will be better when they get Kyler Murray back, but this team finds ways to lose. Dallas looks to be poised to climb off the canvas after getting punched in the mouth by a tough Denver defense.

Pick: Cowboys 27, Cardinals 21
Sam Farmer

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his “long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football,” Sam Farmer has covered the NFL for 25 seasons. A graduate of Occidental College, he’s a two-time winner of California Sportswriter of the Year and first place for beat writing by Associated Press Sports Editors.

