Letters to Sports: Dodgers’ ups and downs lead to a Game 7 in World Series, somehow

Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.
As a star player for the Lakers in 1988 and a current minority owner of the Dodgers, Magic Johnson should see the parallels between the two teams. The 1988 Lakers won the last two games in their seven-game championship series against the Detroit Pistons, by a total of four points, and became the first repeat champion in the NBA in 19 years. Similarly, if the Dodgers defeat the Blue Jays in Game 7 — after narrowly winning Game 6 — they will become the first back-to-back champion in MLB in 25 years.
Ken Feldman
Tarzana
And just like that, Kiké Hernández became an all-time World Series hero with an improbable 7-4 double play to end Game 6 of the World Series.
Fred Wallin
Westlake Village
Not sure how this World Series is going to end, but I know I won’t forget those two complete-game wins from Yoshinobu Yamamoto. And each time, because he didn’t yank him, Dave Roberts should get the save. I call ‘em “Dave Saves.”
Joe Kevany
Mount Washington
Monday’s magical marathon of a World Series Game 3 is indicative of the heart and soul of a champion, which no doubt the Dodgers will become again. Almost 7 hours? No problem. A record-tying 18 innings? No problem. Another needed walk-off home run by the “always a hero” Freddie Freeman? No problem. Parade through the streets of downtown Los Angeles will be epic!
Marty Zweben
Palos Verdes Estates
I can’t fault the strategic soundness of Blue Jays manager John Schneider’s decision to intentionally walk the Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani four consecutive times during Game 3 of the World Series. But, does that strategy serve the interests of baseball?
Fans pay to see teams pit their best players against the best of the opposition. Opting out of that challenge detracts from the drama and prevents fans from seeing the best performers in action.
Daniel J. Stone
Los Angeles
Come on now Dave Roberts, are you in it to win it? If so please stop sending Blake Treinen out to give away runs. He is useless, and Anthony Banda is not far behind. Surely after all this time you should get it. We do, why don’t you?
Deborah R. Ishida
Beverly Hills
Well, it looks like Dave Roberts and Andrew Friedman playing Michael Conforto all season came back to bite the Dodgers. They failed to give enough playing time to Hyeseong Kim to trust him in the playoffs. So they are stuck without a good No. 9 hitter.
Russell Hosaka
Torrance
It’s sobering to realize that in Game 5, the Blue Jays had all the offense they’d need for the night after just three pitches.
Pete Howard
Avila Beach
Rarely does Fox televise the positioning of the defense, especially when it becomes critical, such as the infield when a bunt is expected, or the outfield when it shifts when a pull batter is up at a critical time. Instead, we are bombarded with a parade of faces, whether it is the pitcher, the batter or a woman applying lipstick. Really!!
Louis Lipofsky
Beverly Hills
Am I the only one tired of Wheezer and Mr. Mumbles calling the World Series for Fox? One of the reasons Vin Scully was the greatest was you could hear and understand everything he said.
Roger Walton
North Hills
The evidence is conclusive. Austin Reaves has played great in the last two seasons and the current season whenever LeBron James (and now Luka Doncic) don’t play. Not only does Reaves play like an All-Star but the team plays with more enthusiasm and joy when not constrained by LeBron’s slow and deliberate pace, and hampered by LeBron’s porous defense. LeBron has helped the Lakers win a championship and has provided excitement, but it’s time to move on so the Lakers can use his salary to rebuild the team.
Richard Raffalow
Valley Glen
I was shocked reading the article that UCLA football was considering an option to move to SoFi Stadium. I don’t believe a reason was given.
This would be such a terrible move. The Rose Bowl has probably the best tailgating surroundings in the country that extends for acres with beautiful grass, trees, hills and views. SoFi Stadium has basically none. Traffic can be backed up a bit going to and from the Rose Bowl, but not nearly as bad as SoFi Stadium. The Rose Bowl has a real college game-day experience. I can’t imagine anything close to that at SoFi. Please UCLA, since a stadium on campus will never happen, the Rose Bowl is by far the best option.
Steve Shaevel
Woodland Hills
The Los Angeles Times welcomes expressions of all views. Letters should be brief and become the property of The Times. They may be edited and republished in any format. Each must include a valid mailing address and telephone number. Pseudonyms will not be used.
Email: sports@latimes.com