Letters to Sports: Dodgers’ ups and downs lead to a Game 7 in World Series, somehow

As a star player for the Lakers in 1988 and a current minority owner of the Dodgers, Magic Johnson should see the parallels between the two teams. The 1988 Lakers won the last two games in their seven-game championship series against the Detroit Pistons, by a total of four points, and became the first repeat champion in the NBA in 19 years. Similarly, if the Dodgers defeat the Blue Jays in Game 7 — after narrowly winning Game 6 — they will become the first back-to-back champion in MLB in 25 years.

Ken Feldman

Tarzana

And just like that, Kiké Hernández became an all-time World Series hero with an improbable 7-4 double play to end Game 6 of the World Series.

Fred Wallin

Westlake Village

Not sure how this World Series is going to end, but I know I won’t forget those two complete-game wins from Yoshinobu Yamamoto. And each time, because he didn’t yank him, Dave Roberts should get the save. I call ‘em “Dave Saves.”

Joe Kevany

Mount Washington

Monday’s magical marathon of a World Series Game 3 is indicative of the heart and soul of a champion, which no doubt the Dodgers will become again. Almost 7 hours? No problem. A record-tying 18 innings? No problem. Another needed walk-off home run by the “always a hero” Freddie Freeman? No problem. Parade through the streets of downtown Los Angeles will be epic!

Marty Zweben

Palos Verdes Estates

I can’t fault the strategic soundness of Blue Jays manager John Schneider’s decision to intentionally walk the Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani four consecutive times during Game 3 of the World Series. But, does that strategy serve the interests of baseball?

Fans pay to see teams pit their best players against the best of the opposition. Opting out of that challenge detracts from the drama and prevents fans from seeing the best performers in action.

Daniel J. Stone

Los Angeles

Come on now Dave Roberts, are you in it to win it? If so please stop sending Blake Treinen out to give away runs. He is useless, and Anthony Banda is not far behind. Surely after all this time you should get it. We do, why don’t you?

Deborah R. Ishida

Beverly Hills

Well, it looks like Dave Roberts and Andrew Friedman playing Michael Conforto all season came back to bite the Dodgers. They failed to give enough playing time to Hyeseong Kim to trust him in the playoffs. So they are stuck without a good No. 9 hitter.

Russell Hosaka

Torrance

It’s sobering to realize that in Game 5, the Blue Jays had all the offense they’d need for the night after just three pitches.

Pete Howard

Avila Beach