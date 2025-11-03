MLB free-agent tracker: Sluggers Cody Bellinger, Kyle Tucker and Kyle Schwarber head the list

Rest easy. No Juan Soto or Shohei Ohtani is available this offseason — no one remotely otherworldly enough to cause another seismic disruption in Major League Baseball’s free-agent contract calculus.
Yet excellent players pepper the market, as do a slew of better than average options at nearly every position. Teams will need to shop wisely, digesting medical reports on established players coming back from injuries and deciphering scouting reports on another handful of talented players from Japan.
Former Dodgers and Angels players litter the landscape as well. From highly sought-after stars such as Cody Bellinger to distinguished veterans such as Kenley Jansen and Miguel Rojas to former top prospects looking to rebound, such as Dustin May and Walker Buehler, players whom Los Angeles fans are well familiar with will seek new homes and fresh starts.
Advertisement
The lists below are not rankings. They are divided into segments and listed by Baseball Reference wins above replacement, known as bWAR. FanGraphs also computes wins above replacement, known as fWAR. Both measures are sound and respected, although the assessments of many players differ.
This is a working document that you can bookmark and return to frequently. When a free agent signs, it will be updated with the team, the contract value and a brief analysis.
From the doom of a World Series Game 7 sucker punch, two outs from defeat, the Dodgers roared back to steal an 11-inning victory for their second consecutive World Series title.
2
Top Hitters
Kyle Schwarber, 33, DH, 4.7, 19.9: Schwarber is a premier slugger with 187 home runs in four seasons with Philadelphia, where he also was an exceptional clubhouse leader. He is pretty much restricted to designated hitter and is approaching an age where offensive production might decline. He still merits a lucrative multi-year deal, although going longer than four years at a $30 million average annual value (AAV) might be inviting buyer’s remorse in 2030.
Kyle Tucker, 29, OF, 4.5, 27.3: Although his 2025 bWAR was lower than that of Bellinger and Schwarber, Tucker might have the highest sticker price in this free-agent class. The average of projections from 20 ESPN experts is 10 years and $391.5 million for a $38.8 million AAV. The Dodgers are considered a prime suitor because of their deep pockets and need for a productive corner outfielder.
Eugenio Suárez, 34, 3B, 3.6, 26.8: A drop of nearly one win above replacement from the top three free agents — Cody Bellinger, Schwarber and Tucker — still puts Suárez in an enviable position. Splitting the season between the Diamondbacks and Mariners, Suarez tied a career high with 49 home runs and drove in 118 runs.
Advertisement
Alex Bregman, 32, 3B, 3.5, 43.1: Even though Bregman’s bWAR was slightly lower than that of Suárez, he should command a larger deal because he’s younger and more well-rounded. Bregman missed 44 games because of injury in his single season in Boston but still put up solid numbers. His average bWAR over his 10-year career is 4.3.
Trent Grisham, 29, OF, 3.5, 14.6: Grisham is an enigma, a first-round draft pick who blossomed with the Padres only to crater and bat under .200 three years in a row. But in 2025 he rebounded, swatting a career-high 34 home runs with the Yankees in 2025. Grisham also has two Gold Gloves in center field. Still, he’s a bit of a gamble.
Bo Bichette, 28, SS, 3.4, 20.8: Bichette showed his toughness by playing effectively in the World Series despite a lingering knee injury. Bichette can flat-out hit, accumulating more than 175 hits in four of the last five seasons with above-average power. He also plays a premium position and will turn only 28 in March, meaning he could command a contract exceeded only by that of Tucker.
Pete Alonso, 31, 1B, 3.4, 23.3: Alonso was disappointed by the tepid interest in him as a free agent last offseason, re-signing with the Mets on a one-year, $30-million deal with a player option. He’s expected to test the market again after once again posting the glittering power numbers that have made him a fan favorite in New York for seven years.
Advertisement
Josh Naylor, 28, 1B, 3.1, 8.4: The 5-foot-10, 235-pound left-handed slugger produced well in 2025 while splitting the season between the Diamondbacks and Mariners, batting a career-high .295 and hitting precisely 20 home runs for the third time in five seasons.
Gleyber Torres, 29, 2B, 2.9, 18.7: Torres needed to restore his value after taking a one-year deal with the Tigers following a ho-hum 2024 season with the Yankees. He did so incrementally and should land a measured multi-year deal this time around.
J.T. Realmuto, 35, C, 2.6, 38.8: Realmuto is recognized as one of the top-hitting catchers in baseball, and he’s clearly the top free-agent backstop, proving in 2025 that he can still catch upward of 130 games while putting up solid offensive numbers. Still, he will be 35 on opening day and his .700 OPS was his lowest in a decade.
Jorge Polanco, 32, 2B, 2.6, 20.7: Polanco hit 26 home runs and posted an .821 OPS, the switch-hitter’s best season since 2021 when he hit 33 homers and drove in 98 runs. Chronic knee problems have put his shortstop days behind him and cut into his range at second or third base, but the bat still plays.
Mike Yastrzemski, 35, OF, 2.6, 16.8: Although the grandson of Hall of Famer Carl Yastrzemski posted his best OPS (.839) since the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, he might be entertaining only contract offers of one year at $10 million or so.
Advertisement
Ryan O’Hearn, 31, 1B/DH, 2.4, 3.1: O’Hearn is an accomplished left-handed hitter coming off a season split between the Orioles and Padres. He can expect a large raise from the $3.5 million he made in 2025, perhaps tripling it.
The offseason becomes an unabashed success for the Dodgers after Japenese phenom Roki Sasaki and top relievers Tanner Scott and Kirby Yates join an already impressive haul.
Marcell Ozuna, 35, OF/DH, 1.6, 29.5: Ozuna is a proven power bat who has exceeded 20 home runs in nine seasons and led the NL with 18 homers and 56 RBIs in pandemic-shortened 2020. After tremendous 2023 and 2024 seasons in which he totaled 79 homers and 204 RBIs, Ozuna slipped in 2025, batting .232 with 21 home runs while battling hip pain.
Luis Arráez, 29, 1B, 1.3, 16.5: Arráez doesn’t get much love from bWAR or fWAR, but he sure can hit, leading all major leaguers with a .317 lifetime average. He led the NL with 181 hits in 2025, but because he doesn’t hit for power or walk much, his OPS was a pedestrian .719. The three-time batting champion should continue to be paid about $14 million a year, with the question becoming for how long.
Paul Goldschmidt, 38, 1B, 1.2, 63.8: Goldschmidt boasts the highest career bWAR of any free-agent hitter and he has made it clear that he is not ready to retire. His productivity, however, is trending downward, especially his power. With only 10 homers and 45 RBIs in 534 plate appearances with the Yankees last season, Goldschmidt is no longer an elite hitter.
Victor Caratini, 32, C, 0.9, 4.3: Catchers are at a premium in this free-agent class and Caratini is one of the few with a potent bat and ability to play more than 100 games in a season. He most recently delivered decently on a two-year, $12-million deal with the Astros and could land a similar contract because of the scarcity of backstops.
Advertisement
3
Former DODGERS and ANGELS hitters
Cody Bellinger, 30, OF, 5.0, 30.4: Bellinger has gradually rehabilitated his on-field reputation since bottoming out after six years with the Dodgers, when the former rookie of the year and most valuable player was lost at the plate, constantly tinkering with his stance and swing. An excellent bounce-back season with the Cubs in 2023 was followed by a solid 2024 campaign, a trade to the Yankees and an above-average 2025 season while he continued to excel in the outfield and at first base. The turnaround enables him to opt out of his $25-million player option and cash in, though Tucker will likely sign a more lucrative deal.
Miguel Rojas, 37, IF, 1.9, 19.1: Should Rojas retire after helping the Dodgers to a second consecutive World Series, he’ll undoubtedly land a job as a coach or manager. If he wants to play another season, the utility infielder should find a landing spot on a one-year deal, either with the Dodgers or somewhere else that values his leadership and steady hand.
Kiké Hernández, 34, IF/OF, -0.2, 17.0: Game 7 of the World Series was his 103rd postseason game, the stage where the versatile, passionate Hernandez shines: He has an OPS of .826 in the playoffs compared to .707 in the regular season. He has helped the Dodgers to three championships in six years and they likely will re-sign him to a one-year deal in their quest for a three-peat.
Yoán Moncada, 31, 3B, 0.7, 14.9: Moncada provided the Angels with a reasonable facsimile of Anthony Rendon — at least Moncada showed up to play — but he’ll never reach the potential the Red Sox hoped for when they signed him out of Cuba to a record $31.5-million deal in 2015 that set Boston back $63 million because of a 100% tax for exceeding the international bonus limit.
Advertisement
Luis Rengifo, 29, IF, 0.3, 6.6: Rengifo hits the open market after seven seasons with the Angels and could command a two-or three-year deal at about a $10 million AAV. His infield versatility is a plus and he put together three consecutive strong offensive seasons before regressing in 2025 to a .622 OPS.
Carlos Santana, 39, 1B/DH, 1.1, 39.3: The switch-hitting Santana still has a bit of thunder in his bat as well as an excellent glove — he won a Gold Glove at first base in 2024. His OPS in 2025 was a career-low .633, however, while playing on a one-year, $760,000-contract with the Cubs.
Justin Turner, 41, 1B/DH, 0.1, 38.7: Turner would love nothing more than retiring as a Dodger, although with Shohei Ohtani at DH and Freddie Freeman at first base, there is no place for him in the lineup. He’s played for four teams in three seasons since his prolific nine-year run with the Dodgers and has made $141.5 million in his 17-year career.
Michael Conforto, 33, OF, -0.7, 16.9; Conforto was expected to hold down left field for the Dodgers, and he did, although his production was as bad as any outfielder in baseball. A former top prospect with the Mets, Conforto hasn’t hit even .240 since 2020 and batted .199 for the Dodgers, who had signed him on a one-year, $17-million deal. Expect his best offer to be about one-third of that number.
The documentary ‘aka Charlie Sheen’ pulled back the curtain on the actor’s struggles. It also revealed Tony Todd, the man who helped rescue his lifelong friend.
4
Top Starting Pitchers
Ranger Suárez, 30, SP, 4.7, 18.1: The left-handed Suárez is younger than most other free-agent starters and is coming off an excellent season. He has a 1.48 ERA over 11 postseason appearances. He is well-positioned to command a lucrative contract of up to six years. Expect him to sign with one of the teams with a high payroll.
Advertisement
Framber Valdez, 32, SP, 3.8, 18.8: Valdez was an impressively consistent workhorse for the Astros and certainly should be able to choose between several multi-year offers. His age works against a long-term deal, but Sportrac estimated his AAV at $33.3 million, easily the highest among free-agent pitchers.
Adrian Houser, 33, SP, 3.3, 5.9: Houser might be due the biggest raise among starters. He had an excellent season split between the White Sox and Rays while making only $1.375 million. Although only once has he made more than 21 starts in a season, Houser could be in line for a $10-million AAV.
Zack Littell, 30, SP, 3.2, 8.3: Littell came up as a reliever, was converted to the rotation after being traded to the Rays in 2023 and now should double his AAV from $6 million to at least $12 million.
Merrill Kelly, 37, SP, 2.9, 15.8: A late bloomer who became a stalwart starter for the Diamondbacks for years, Kelly might be restricted to a two-year deal because of his age. He’s a strong candidate for a team that wants a front-end starter without mortgaging the future.
2025 World Series MVP Yoshinobu Yamamoto won three games against the Toronto Blue Jays and in 17 ⅔ innings of work, he allowed only two runs.
Nick Martinez, 35, SP, 2.3, 11.2: Martinez is a swingman who has pined for the workload and pay of a full-time starter. The Reds gave him that opportunity in 2025 and he was only moderately successful, posting a 4.45 ERA in a career-high 165 2/3 innings while earning $21 million. He’ll likely get another one-year deal for less money.
Advertisement
Chris Bassitt, 37, SP, 2.1, 18.1: Bassitt has been a dependable mid-rotation arm, making at least 30 starts four years in a row with league-average results. He is coming off a three-year, $63-million contract with the Blue Jays, but at 37 he might not be able to replicate that deal.
Tyler Mahle, 31, SP, 2.1, 11.1: Mahle came back strong from a shoulder injury with two September starts that quieted concerns. He missed three months after a spectacular beginning of the season and finished with a career-low 2.18 ERA over 16 starts.
Brandon Woodruff, 33, SP, 1.3, 18.6: Another pitcher whose once promising future is clouded by health issues, Woodruff sat out the entire 2024 season and the first half of this year recovering from shoulder surgery. He appeared as good as new in 12 starts, posting a 7-2 record and 3.20 ERA. He’s been with the Brewers his entire career and re-signing with them is a strong possibility.
Michael King, 30, SP, 1.2, 10.8: King was acquired by the Padres from the Yankees in the Juan Soto deal ahead of the 2024 season and immediately flourished, going 13-9 with a 2.95 ERA. This season, however, he was sidelined early on with a pinched thoracic nerve and pitched only 17 2/3 innings the rest of the season, finishing 5-3 with a 3.44 ERA. King might settle for a one-year bridge contract to satisfy health concerns before hitting the jackpot after next season.
Justin Verlander, 43, SP, 1.2, 81.7: Alas, Verlander’s dogged pursuit of 300 wins wasn’t helped by a 4-11 season with the Giants. He deserved better, posting a 3.85 ERA in 29 starts. The future first-ballot Hall of Famer made $15 million, and a one-year deal at two-thirds of that number seems reasonable. No financial worries: Verlander has been paid $419 million over 20 years.
Advertisement
Dylan Cease, 30, SP, 1.1, 16.9: His ballyhooed acquisition by the Padres ahead of the 2024 season didn’t turn out so well. Yes, Cease was 14-11 that year, but got lit up by the Dodgers in the playoffs and regressed to 8-12 with a 4.55 ERA in 2025 while making $13.75 million in his last year of arbitration. The potential remains for him to sign a multi-year deal for an AAV of close to $25 million.
Zac Gallen, 30, SP, 1.1, 20.8: On the plus side, Gallen posted 56 wins over 126 starts the last four years for the Diamondbacks and he‘s only 30. On the negative side, his ERA has gone up each of those four years, peaking in 2025 at 4.83. The right-hander should be looking at a multi-year deal with an AAV of about $18 million.
Michael Soroka, 28, SP, 0.6, 6.8: The former first-round pick has never replicated the promise he showed in 2019 when he went 13-4 with a 2.68 ERA over 19 starts for the Braves at age 21. Soroka has battled injuries and incompetent teammates — he was 0-10 for the woeful White Sox in 2024 — but he’s only 28. Another one-year deal is probably on the horizon.
Zach Eflin, 32, SP, -0.4, 12.9: Eflin’s 2025 season was shortened by a back injury that he says has healed. He was one of the better starters in baseball in 2023 and 2024, so he could be a good bet for a team convinced he’s healthy. A one-year deal at a high AAV such as $15 million might be in the cards.
Advertisement
5
Former DODGERS and ANGELS Starters
Tyler Anderson, 36, SP, 2.0, 16.8: The dependable former Angels and Dodgers starter is coming off a three-year, $39-million contract. His 2025 season ended in August because of an oblique strain, and he was 2-8 with a 4.56 ERA in 26 starts. A two-year deal at a reduced AAV isn’t out of the question.
Kyle Hendricks, 36, SP, 1.7, 22.7: Pitching for the Angels in 2025 was a homecoming for the former Capistrano Valley High product, and he was serviceable, going 8-10 with a 4.76 ERA over 164 2/3 innings while making $2.5 million. Another one-year deal seems in the cards for the poor man’s Greg Maddux.
Jose Quintana, 37, SP, 1.4, 31.7: Quintana has put together solid seasons with the Mets in 2024 and the Brewers in 2025, combining for 302 innings and 21 wins over 55 starts with a 3.79 ERA. The left-hander who seemed washed up in 2021 when he went 0-3 with the Angels after signing a one-year, $8-million contract has rebounded nicely and should find himself shoring up the back of a rotation in 2026.
Griffin Canning, 29, SP, 1.1, 5.8: The former Angels first-round pick out of UCLA underperformed in Anaheim but figured something out with the Mets, posting a 7-3 record with a .377 ERA in 16 starts before his season ended with a ruptured Achilles tendon.
Jack Flaherty, 30, SP, 0.9, 14.2: Despite a perception that he’s always one pitch away from an arm injury, Flaherty made 31 starts for the Tigers and notched 188 strikeouts in 2025. No Dodgers fan can forget his contribution to their World Series title in 2024 when after being acquired at the deadline; the Harvard Westlake High product went 6-2 in 10 starts.
Advertisement
Max Scherzer, 41, SP, 0.2, 75.6: The future Hall of Famer has no intention of retiring, even after posting a 5.19 ERA and giving up 19 home runs in 85 innings for the Blue Jays. Scherzer might take a steep pay cut from the $15.5 million he made in 2025, but he’s already been paid $366.5 million in his 18-year career. Dodgers fans remember him as a 2021 trade-deadline acquisition going 7-0 with a 1.98 ERA in 11 regular-season starts but bowing out of a start in the NLCS.
Walker Buehler, 31, SP, 0.0, 12.3: Returning to form after his second Tommy John surgery hasn’t been smooth for the ultra-competitive former Dodgers star. The Red Sox paid his $21.05-million salary last season, and he likely won’t get near that much on another one-year deal after posting a 4.93 ERA in 26 appearances.
Dustin May, 28, SP, -0.6, 2.5: Finally healed from injuries and illness, the red-headed former Dodgers starter likely will need to prove himself on a one-year deal after splitting the 2025 season between L.A. and Boston. Time remains on his side and he hasn’t been overused.
Andrew Heaney, 34, SP, 0.3, 7.7: Heaney pitched 6 1/2 seasons with the Angels and had two short stints with the Dodgers, including posting a career-low ERA of 3.10 in 2022. The left-hander likely will have to take a low-ball one-year deal after gong 5-10 with an unsightly 5.39 ERA in 26 appearances with the Pirates.
Advertisement
6
Top Relief Pitchers
Edwin Diaz, 32, RP, 3.0, 13.8: Díaz has a plan, and it is to opt out of his $15.5-million 2026 contract with the Mets and negotiate a multi-year deal at about a $20-million AAV. The right-hander with 253 career saves gained the leverage by posting a 1.63 ERA with 28 saves and 98 strikeouts in 66 1/3 innings in 2025.
Tyler Rogers, 35, RP, 2.4, 9.8: The underrated Rogers was traded from the Giants to the Mets at the deadline in 2025 and over a league-high 81 appearances was equally effective in both places. Rogers’ submarine delivery induces a ton of ground balls and he is effective against left-handed batters as well as righties. He’s averaged 75 appearances a season since 2021.
Brad Keller, 33, RP, 2.4, 9.8: Keller picked a great time to enjoy a career year, heading into free agency after a 2.07 ERA over 68 appearances in his only season with the Cubs. His ERA had been over 5.00 in three of the previous four years, so potential suitors must determine whether he is truly a new pitcher after healing from 2023 surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome.
Robert Suarez, 34, RP, 2.3, 5.8: The late-blooming Suarez might be the most sought-after closer besides Díaz. The right-hander led the NL with 40 saves and got better as the season progressed. Suarez didn’t break into the big leagues with San Diego until he was 31 because he played one season in Mexico and five seasons in Japan.
Emilio Pagán, 34, RP, 2.0, 6.4: Pagán posted a 2.88 ERA in 70 appearances in 2025 for the Reds, the sixth team he has pitched for effectively in nine seasons. He told reporters he would like to return to Cincinnati even though he was twice as effective on the road as at home.
Advertisement
Sean Newcomb, 33, RP, 1.6, 4.0: Newcomb was a first-round pick of the Angels in 2014 and broke into the majors with the Braves as a starter in 2017. He moved to the bullpen in 2019, endured four injury-riddled seasons and emerged in 2025 as a reliable left-handed option for the Athletics, posting a 1.75 ERA.
Shawn Armstrong, 35, RP, 1.5, 3.9: Armstrong gave up only 40 hits and posted a 2.31 ERA in a career-high 74 innings in 2025 for Texas in part because he had tossed only 347 1/3 innings in nine previous MLB seasons. Armstrong’s arm remains strong and his sweeper has been nearly unhittable, with opponents batting .080 against it.
Luke Weaver, 32, RP, 0.8, 3.5: Weaver ran into trouble during the second half of the 2025 season with the Yankees, his ERA jumping a run-and-a-half amid reports that he was tipping his pitches. A starter the first eight years of his major league career, Weaver moved to the bullpen in 2024 and immediately assumed a role as a high-leverage reliever. The regression late in 2025 might cost him AAV.
Kyle Finnegan, 34, RP, 1.0, 4.3: This is the second foray into free agency for Finnegan, who last year settled for a one-year, $5.38-million deal with the Nationals, the same team he notched 88 saves for the previous five seasons. He again proved a reliable if not dominant closer, compiling 24 saves. He was traded to the Tigers at the deadline and flourished through the postseason. A two-year deal might result this time around.
Ryan Helsley, 31, RP, 0.1, 7.3: Too bad for Helsley that he wasn’t a free agent after the 2024 season, when he led the NL with 49 saves and struck out 79 batters in 66.1 innings with the Cardinals. The right-hander had 21 saves at the trading deadline and was dealt to the Mets, where he never seemed comfortable in a setup role for Diaz, admitting that he put too much pressure on himself. A fresh start should do him good.
Advertisement
Devin Williams, 31, RP, -0.3, 8.7: Williams went from being virtually unhittable with the Brewers for three years to decidedly mortal with the Yankees in 2025, posting a 4.79 ERA when his ERA entering the season was under 2.00. His devastating changeup and elite velocity are fresh in the minds of many general managers, so expect multiple bidders for Williams’ services.
7
Former DODGERS and ANGELS Relievers
Kenley Jansen, 38, RP, 2.4, 24.4: A Dodgers closer for 12 years and an Angels closer in 2025, Jansen’s presence on the mound holding a ninth-inning lead is iconic in L.A. The right-hander has 476 career saves — including 29 last season — and becoming only the third pitcher to reach 500 is a worthy goal. Jansen has his doubters, but he continues to slam the door far more often than not.
Raisel Iglesias, 36, RP, 1.3, 18.5: Another former Angels closer nearing the twilight of his career, Iglesias proved he continues to be effective, notching 29 saves and posting a 3.21 ERA for the Braves in 2025. The Angels signed him to a four-year, $58-million contract ahead of the 2022 season, but he was traded to Atlanta at midseason. Iglesias will take a pay cut this time around but still could be slotted as a closer.
Caleb Ferguson, 29, RP, 0.9, 1.6: A serviceable left-handed option out of the Dodgers’ bullpen from 2018 to 2023, Ferguson hasn’t really progressed or regressed since, playing for four teams in two years.
Advertisement
Luis García, 29, RP, 0.8, 3.2: García has had three stints with the Angels and one with the Dodgers. He pitched for both teams in 2025, has made 603 career appearances — all but four in relief — and likely will be a late sign when teams get to spring training and realize they need bullpen depth.
Chris Martin, 39, RP, -0.1, 7.7: Martin‘s career went into overdrive thanks to Dodgers pitching coaches when he was acquired at the deadline in 2023 and posted a 1.46 ERA in 26 appearances, giving up a paltry 12 hits and striking out 34. He’s been stellar ever since, first with Boston then with Texas. Who gets him next?
Ryan Yarbrough, 34, RP, 0.6, 5.2: Yarbrough is a swingman with a funky delivery who pitched decently for the Yankees in 2025 until suffering an oblique strain that sidelined him for nearly three months. He was with the Dodgers the second half of the 2023 season and first half of 2024. He made $2 million last season and probably will land a similar deal.
Ryan Brasier, 39, RP, 0.2, 2.8: Brasier parlayed a tremendous second half of the 2023 season with the Dodgers (0.70 ERA in 39 appearances) into a two-year, $9-million contract. His 2025 season with the Cubs was cut short by a groin strain in August and he’ll likely settle for a one-year deal at about half the AAV.
Kirby Yates, 39, RP, -0.5, 8.5: One of several bullpen disappointments for the Dodgers in 2025, Yates seemed to hit a wall early and never scaled it, posting a 5.23 ERA in 50 appearances. This from a pitcher who in 2024 with Texas notched 33 saves and posted a minuscule 1.17 ERA. That earned him a one-year, $13-million deal with the Dodgers, one that certainly won’t be replicated.
Advertisement
8
International Players
Munetaka Murakami, 25, 1B/3B, NA, NA: Enthusiasm for the most anticipated position player to come out of Japan in years was slightly dampened after he had arthroscopic elbow surgery and an oblique injury in 2025. The left-handed hitter played only 69 games, but still hit 24 home runs. He bashed 56 in his most productive season with the Tokyo Yakult Swallows. He does swing and miss an awful lot, and comparisons range from Schwarber at the high end to Joey Gallo at the low end.
Kazuma Okamoto, 29, 1B/3B, NA, NA: Okamoto might be more appealing to teams scared off by Murakami’s low-floor, high-ceiling profile. Like Murakami, Okamoto is a power-hitting corner infielder coming off an elbow injury, but he is four years older and a six-time All-Star in Japan. His contact skills are superior to Murakami’s and he is less of a gamble to hand a lucrative, long-term deal.
Tatsuya Imai, 27, SP, NA, NA; 2025 team: Somewhat like Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Imai is an undersized right-hander whose mid-90s fastball is complemented by a broad arsenal highlighted by a devastating slider. Imai posted a 1.92 ERA in 163 2/3 innings in 2025. Although he may sign for only about half of the $325 million the Dodgers gave Yamamoto, Imai should have plenty of suitors.
Cody Ponce, 31, SP, NA, NA: Originally a second-round draft pick of the Brewers out of tiny Cal Poly Pomona, Ponce exited for Japan after going 0-6 with a 7.04 ERA over 38 1/3 innings with the Pirates in 2021. He put up average numbers for three seasons, jumped to the KBO League in South Korea and blossomed in 2025, going 17-1 with a 1.89 ERA in 29 starts. The difference? He developed a wipeout splitter and increased the velocity on his fastball, enough to merit perhaps a two-year, $20-million deal.
Steve Henson is a breaking news and enterprise reporter at the Los Angeles Times. He previously served as an editor and reporter in the Sports department. Henson was a leader in digital-only newsrooms from 2007-19 as a senior editor and columnist at Yahoo Sports and as senior editor at the USA Today Sports Media Group. This is his second stint at The Times, having covered the Dodgers and UCLA as well as doing enterprise, investigative and features writing from 1985-2007.