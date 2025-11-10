Rob Gronkowski will ‘be a Patriot for life’ after signing one-day contract this week

Retired NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski wears his old New England Patriots uniform during Fanatics Fest NYC 2025 on June 20. Gronkowski will sign a one-day contract this week to retire with the Patriots.

Rob Gronkowski spent nine years as a member of the New England Patriots.

On Wednesday, that time span will become nine years and one day, as the fun-loving and ever-popular tight end will sign a one-day contract with the Patriots so he can officially retire as a member of the team with which he won three of his four Super Bowl rings.

“I am signing a one-day contract with the Patriots this week coming up to retire as a Patriot and be a Patriot for life,” the “Fox NFL Sunday” analyst announced during this week’s broadcast.

Are @RobGronkowski and @TomBrady going for the Bucs or Pats today?!



Gronk says he's rooting for New England ahead of signing his one-day contract this week to retire a Patriot! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/OUOxnOfhwy — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 9, 2025

The next day, the Patriots revealed when the ceremonial signing would take place.

“The greatest tight end in @NFL history is retiring a Patriot!” the team posted Monday on X. “Watch @RobGronkowski sign his one-day contract this Wednesday at 12:15 PM LIVE on Patriots digital & social.”

A second-round draft pick for New England in 2010, Gronkowski quickly became a key and beloved member of a Patriots dynasty that was already going strong under coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady. He retired after the 2018 season but returned to the NFL in 2020 to join Brady with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Two seasons and one Super Bowl victory later, Gronk retired again.

The idea of Gronkowski re-retiring with the Patriots was floated publicly in August by Susan Hurley, the founder and president of the CharityTeams fundraising firm for nonprofits. Speaking at a ribbon-cutting ceremony for “Gronk Playground” in Boston, Hurley threw in a personal plea toward Kraft, who was also in attendance.

“Can we just make it official and sign [Gronkowski] for a day so he can retire as a Patriot?” Hurley asked. “What do you say?”

Kraft and Gronkowski both indicated their approval in the moment, with Gronkowski telling reporters that Hurley was the spark behind the idea of his ceremonial signing.

“The reason we’re really going to do that is because of Susan Hurley,” Gronkowski said. “She wants to see that happen and has been dreaming about it happening for a while.”

Hurley died Nov. 1 at age 62 after a long battle with ovarian cancer.

Gronkowski posted a lengthy tribute to Hurley last week on social media.

“We lost a good one over the weekend,” Gronkowski wrote. “Susan Hurley has known my family and I for a long time, she became a good friend of ours and supported our foundation more than words can express over the years.

“But even beyond our team, Susan took care of so many charity teams for the Boston Marathon and their bibs, helping raise so much money to give back to charities. She always did it out of love, her love of the game, her love of people, her love of helping others, and her love for the kids.

“She always had a smile on her face and the utmost positivity, staying an inspiration for runners and charities every single day, even while she was fighting cancer. Her strength and resilience were truly inspirational, and she will be greatly missed.

“Without Susan, there would be no Gronk Playground. I’m thankful that her legacy can live on through the playground, making a huge impact not only on all the Gronk Nation Youth Foundation kids she helped, but all the kids she continues to inspire every day.”