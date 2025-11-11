A random drug test detected cancer. Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton played a game, then had surgery

Denver Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton smiles after interacting with fans against the Dallas Cowboys in October.

Denver Broncos linebacker and tackling savant Alex Singleton has long set a positive example for young football players in Southern California.

He holds annual free camps and clinics at his alma mater, Thousand Oaks High. He partners with the Special Olympics to raise awareness and support for his sister and others with disabilities. He brought the Thousand Oaks High team coached by his good friend Evan Yabu to SoFi Stadium to watch the Broncos play the Chargers.

And when Yabu became coach at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame High two years ago, he became a familiar face there as well.

But nothing he’s done can rival the message he posted Monday on social media revealing his testicular cancer diagnosis, subsequent surgery and hopeful quick recovery.

“I wrestled with sharing such personal information publicly,” he wrote. “But the fact is, if it helps one person decide to pay closer attention to their body, then it is well worth it.

“Early detection and regular screenings save lives and can save loved ones from a lot of grief.”

Singleton revealed that elevated levels of the hormone Human Chorionic Gonadotropin were discovered from a random NFL drug test. An exam by a urologist confirmed the cancer diagnosis last week. Yet he elected to play Thursday against the Las Vegas Raiders before undergoing surgery to remove the tumor Friday.

He told close friends on a group text that the drug test indicated he either was on steroids or had testicular cancer. He wrote that he doesn’t take steroids, so he planned to play in the game then go straight into surgery.

Singleton, the Broncos leading tackler and a team captain, had nine tackles in the Broncos’ 10-7 victory over the Raiders. He addressed teammates Monday.

“This morning, I stood before our team as a lucky man,” he posted on Instagram. “I shared with my teammates and coaches that I underwent successful surgery on Friday for testicular cancer after being diagnosed last week.

“Thankfully, we believe the cancer was caught early with a great prognosis for me and my family. While we are still awaiting some additional test results, I fully expect to return to the field in the coming weeks.”

Singleton, 31, is a tackling machine. He first gained national recognition when he recorded 21 total tackles and two tackles for loss in a win over the Chargers in 2022. His 19 solo tackles were second-most in NFL history.

Last season, he suffered a torn ACL in the first quarter of a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but continued to play a remarkable 49 snaps, finishing with 10 tackles.

Singleton, who played at FCS school Montana State, has recorded at least 120 tackles four times and has a team-high 89 tackles in 10 games this season.

“[We’ll] be there for him, continue the fight with him. Broncos linebacker Justin Strnad told reporters Monday. “I’m just glad everyone is here to support him.... Ultimate competitor, ultimate team player. He’s going to overcome it, and we’re all going to be here for him.’’

Singleton’s wife, Sam, gave birth in February to their first child, a daughter named Tallyn Maye. Singleton recognizes that his health comes before football, telling reporters Monday

that he will study the pathology report and be tested weekly. He said a CT scan showed that the cancer had not spread, but he is unsure how long he will be sidelined while recovering.