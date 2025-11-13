Klay Thompson slams ex-NBA player’s ‘disgusting and disturbing’ reference to Megan Thee Stallion

Dallas Mavericks star Klay Thompson voiced his objection to a former NBA player using a derogatory term in reference to Thompson’s girlfriend, rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

Klay Thompson didn’t hold back after a former NBA player used a graphic term in reference to the Dallas Mavericks star’s girlfriend, rapper Megan Thee Stallion, on a podcast this week.

Former NBA champion Jason Williams was discussing Thompson’s shooting struggles this season with his “Hoopin’ N Hollerin’” co-hosts, fellow ex-NBA player Patrick Beverley and Barstool Sports personality Rone.

Thompson, who won four NBA titles with the Golden State Warriors, is 35 and playing in his 13th NBA season, not counting the two-plus seasons he missed from 2019-2021 while recovering from tears to the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee and his right Achilles tendon.

Nonetheless, Thompson’s relationship with the Grammy-winning hip-hop star was mentioned as a possible explanation for his career-low statistics (8.5 points per game, 32% shooting) after 11 games this season. The couple went public with their relationship during the offseason, and the “Not My Fault” singer has been seen in attendance at multiple Mavericks games since then.

Williams used an extremely explicit term for a female body part to make his point.

“I’m from West Virginia, man. I’ve been taught a lot by some old folks, old white folks. They say p—’s powerful,” Williams said. “They say it’s so powerful … it only takes one ... to drag a battleship across a desert, that’s how powerful it is.

“Klay Thompson — I ain’t saying that’s what it is, but that might be what it is. That ain’t taking nothing away from Megan Thee Stallion. She might be a great girl, great for him. But I don’t know if she’s great for the shot.”

A video clip of the discussion — that added a graphic that featured a photo of Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion together and the caption “What’s going on with Klay Thompson?” — was posted to the podcast’s Instagram account. Thompson called out the show’s hosts in the post’s comment section.

“Referring to my GF as a ‘p—’ is so disgusting and disturbing,” Thompson wrote. “Especially from someone who played in the NBA . How would yall feel if I referred to your wives in such a way ? ...

“Do better fellas. Very disappointing”