Letters to Sports: Fake-punt trickery a sleight of handiwork

I attended my first UCLA football game at the Coliseum in 1969, when my brother was a freshman. Back then — and when I attended in 1977 — students sat at the 50-yard line. Soon, the athletic department moved the students to the 40 because those midfield seats could garner big donor bucks.

With the move to the Rose Bowl, students still got those good seats. However, as the years passed, students were moved farther and farther down to where they are placed now — the end zone.

It doesn’t matter where the stadium is, if UCLA continues to treat its student body like they have the last few years in football and basketball, attendance will suffer.

Gary Grayson

Ventura

Ticket sales are down because of the lousy product on the field. UCLA has it backwards. The Rose Bowl is ancient and needs major enhancements such as railings. It’s time for Pasadena to spend money on the stadium and UCLA needs to honor their agreement. Both parties need to work together on a solution for the benefit of the fans.

Efren Hernandez

Los Angeles

I have to wonder about those UCLA fans who are upset over the team wanting to play at SoFi Stadium instead of the Rose Bowl.

As if the atrocious parking at the Rose Bowl wasn’t enough of a deterrent, the uncomfortable seating, antiquated restrooms and food options, and the poor orientation of the field, which blinds those facing west during day games, should convince any sane person to cheer the proposed move.

Ken Blake

Brea

Say it ain’t SoFi! About the only two people I know who are excited about the potential UCLA Bruins move from the Rose Bowl to the house that Taylor Swift built are my 9- and 11-year-old daughters. Although I too will consider supporting the move if it will get us a new athletic director!

Nicholas Dunlap

Fullerton

Call me naive, but I still believe that keeping one’s word is always the honorable thing to do.

Since UCLA’s lease with the Rose Bowl has no opt-out clause, it needs to honor its agreement. Just because you think you can get a better deal elsewhere, is not sufficient excuse to go back on your word.

John Wooden accepted the UCLA job by phone. An hour later he was offered the job he preferred from the University of Minnesota. He did not renege. This is the kind of example UCLA should adhere to. To violate the terms of the agreement brings dishonor to the university.

Your word is your word. A contract is a contract.

Martin Kennerly

Santa Monica