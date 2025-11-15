Letters to Sports: Fake-punt trickery a sleight of handiwork

Go beyond the scoreboard
Ryan Kartje claims USC’s jersey number switch for quarterback Sam Huard probably didn’t break a rule. Even if he is right — and no matter the negative impact that both Huard and Trojan punter Sam Johnson wearing No. 80 had on Northwestern — it’s still high time in this transfer portal era USC adds their players’ names to the back of their uniforms. Now that would be a Conquest for college football fans.
Ken Feldman
Tarzana
So someone had an idea to change a number on a submitted roster each week. Instead of, “No, that’s not how we compete, we’re better than that,” the reaction was, “Cool, look how smart we are.” Great. Now opposing coaches need to compare submitted rosters to real rosters whenever they play the University of Shady Coaches.
Richard Brisacher
Mar Vista
USC football has a long and well documented history of scandal. But they may have hit a low by sending in a backup quarterback to punt using the same jersey number as their actual punter to pull off a trick fake punt against Northwestern. While technically not illegal, it’s just Bush league (pun intended). Then after the game, Coach Riley joked about saying “we’ve got some creative guys on our staff.” Two things: great example Riley sets for his players about playing the game with integrity and fairness. Also, it’s no wonder Riley does not have many admirers among college football coaching community.
Jack Nelson
Los Angeles
I attended my first UCLA football game at the Coliseum in 1969, when my brother was a freshman. Back then — and when I attended in 1977 — students sat at the 50-yard line. Soon, the athletic department moved the students to the 40 because those midfield seats could garner big donor bucks.
With the move to the Rose Bowl, students still got those good seats. However, as the years passed, students were moved farther and farther down to where they are placed now — the end zone.
It doesn’t matter where the stadium is, if UCLA continues to treat its student body like they have the last few years in football and basketball, attendance will suffer.
Gary Grayson
Ventura
Ticket sales are down because of the lousy product on the field. UCLA has it backwards. The Rose Bowl is ancient and needs major enhancements such as railings. It’s time for Pasadena to spend money on the stadium and UCLA needs to honor their agreement. Both parties need to work together on a solution for the benefit of the fans.
Efren Hernandez
Los Angeles
I have to wonder about those UCLA fans who are upset over the team wanting to play at SoFi Stadium instead of the Rose Bowl.
As if the atrocious parking at the Rose Bowl wasn’t enough of a deterrent, the uncomfortable seating, antiquated restrooms and food options, and the poor orientation of the field, which blinds those facing west during day games, should convince any sane person to cheer the proposed move.
Ken Blake
Brea
Say it ain’t SoFi! About the only two people I know who are excited about the potential UCLA Bruins move from the Rose Bowl to the house that Taylor Swift built are my 9- and 11-year-old daughters. Although I too will consider supporting the move if it will get us a new athletic director!
Nicholas Dunlap
Fullerton
Call me naive, but I still believe that keeping one’s word is always the honorable thing to do.
Since UCLA’s lease with the Rose Bowl has no opt-out clause, it needs to honor its agreement. Just because you think you can get a better deal elsewhere, is not sufficient excuse to go back on your word.
John Wooden accepted the UCLA job by phone. An hour later he was offered the job he preferred from the University of Minnesota. He did not renege. This is the kind of example UCLA should adhere to. To violate the terms of the agreement brings dishonor to the university.
Your word is your word. A contract is a contract.
Martin Kennerly
Santa Monica
Dylan Hernandez wrote, “Ohtani’s five most recent seasons mark one of the most extraordinary periods by any player in any era.” The game of baseball may have changed in terms of strategy, technology, training and whatever else might be mentioned, but the basic skills of hitting and pitching have not. Thus, Shohei Ohtani, winning his fourth MVP award, is the greatest baseball player of all time, period!
Wayne Muramatsu
Cerritos
Can you imagine Shohei Ohtani winning the Cy Young Award and MVP in the same season he hits his way to the triple crown? Please, let it happen in our lifetime.
Brent Montgomery
Long Beach
In “Chewed up by the champs, Lakers look toward LeBron,” Thuc Nhi Nguyen writes, “The problem in their 121-92 loss was that they simply could not keep up.” Does anyone think that the Lakers will be able to “keep up” when LeBron James returns to the squad? LeBron turns 41 in December, and he was never known for his defense. I wish LeBron well, but the NBA will always be a young man’s league.
Vaughn Hardenberg
Westwood
The next time Austin Reaves refers to his non-Luka Doncic and non-LeBron James teammates as his “supporting cast” someone should show him the box score from the Thunder rout: five turnovers, 0 for 5 on three-point shots, four for 12 from the field, and three assists in 30 minutes.
Hopefully Reaves stops believing the hype about himself. Austin, you are PART of the supporting cast!
Ray McKown
Torrance
Sam Farmer’s column on the techniques and skills of the best pure passers in football was very informative. Sam does his usual great job of getting interviews from so many knowledgeable people. I think I always learn something from his columns and this one was particularly instructive.
Bill Francis
Pasadena
