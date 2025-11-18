Patrick Beverley arrested after allegedly punching teenage sister and squeezing her neck

Former NBA player Patrick Beverley sits courtside during Game 4 of the 2025 Western Conference finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves on May 26 at Target Center.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Former NBA player Patrick Beverley was arrested after being accused by his teenage sister of grabbing her by the neck with a tight grip and punching her in the eye during an incident early Friday morning at their mother’s home in Fort Bend County, Texas.

Beverley, 37, is being charged with the third-degree felony of assault family/household member impeding breath and could face two to 10 years in prison and/or up to $10,000 in fines. A bond of $40,000 was set, which TMZ reports was posted the same day.

On Friday, Beverley wrote on X, “Please don’t believe everything you see on the internet.”

Advertisement

Later that day, the former Lakers and Clippers player posted a statement on X regarding the alleged incident. The same statement had been published by TMZ and attributed to attorney Letitia Quinones-Hollins, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Times.

“Patrick Beverley has no criminal record,” the statement said. “He cares deeply about his little sister — a young lady, a minor. Given that, when he unexpectedly found her alone in the home with an 18-year-old man in the middle of the night, he was understandably concerned, as any brother would be about his sister.

“However, we don’t believe what followed happened the way it’s been described and we look forward to the opportunity to address that in court.”

Advertisement

Beverley indicated in a separate post the next day that his sister “just turned 15.”

“So yea but please keep the fam in prayers,” he wrote.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed Friday, Fort Bend Sheriff’s Deputy Miguel Ramirez was dispatched to a residence at around 3:50 a.m. in response to a possible family violence situation. Ramirez spoke to Beverley’s sister, who said she had gone out Thursday night to see her boyfriend without the permission of her mother, Lisa Beverley.

After Beverley’s sister arrived home, she told Ramirez, her mother had her tell her boyfriend to come over. Once he was there, the affidavit states, Lisa Beverley had her son come to her house.

Advertisement

According to the affidavit, Beverley’s sister said that after Beverley arrived, he “began to tell her a statement to the extent what is wrong with her, in reference to her leaving the residence without permission” and then “grabbed her by her neck with both hands, and picked her up off the ground, by having her feet come up from the floor.”

The affidavit states that Beverley’s sister said her brother “squeezed her neck causing her to feel pain” and she felt like “she was losing oxygen and not able to breathe” for approximately 20 to 30 seconds. Beverley’s sister also stated that he slammed her body against the walls and punched her in the left eye, according to the affidavit.

Sports ‘He was watching over me’: John Beam honored before suspect charged Chicago Bears cornerback Nahshon Wright knelt in memory of the late Laney football coach John Beam after an interception Sunday. A 27-year-old Oakland resident was charged Monday with Beam’s murder.

The affidavit notes that Ramirez saw “markings” on the alleged victim’s neck and petechiae — tiny spots — “in the white part of her eyes.”

Advertisement

The alleged victim told Ramirez that “Patrick Beverley made a statement to her during the assauit, to the extent that he will be the family relative to kill her,” the affidavit states.

Beverley left the residence to follow the boyfriend, according to the affidavit. He returned and informed his mother and sister that the boyfriend had called law enforcement.

“I placed Patrick Beverley in custody and transported him to the Fort Bend County jail to prevent further family violence,” Ramirez wrote.

A court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 15.