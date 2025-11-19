Stephen A. Smith explains his ‘NBA Countdown’ exit: ‘I didn’t want to be on the show’

Stephen A. Smith looks on before an NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and the Baltimore Ravens, Monday, Sept. 22, 2025, in Baltimore.

Stephen A. Smith is a very busy man.

He is the star of ESPN’s “First Take.”

He hosts two radio shows on SiriusXM.

He has his own production company.

Since 2021, Smith also has been an analyst on ESPN’s “NBA Countdown” pre-game and halftime studio show.

But he isn’t anymore, at least not on a full-time basis.

This week, ESPN announced a new “NBA Countdown” broadcast team that features host Malika Andrews and analysts Brian Windhorst, Michael Malone and Kendrick Perkins, with frequent contributions from Shams Charania.

Smith said Tuesday on “The Stephen A. Smith Show” that he hadn’t been demoted from his status as a show regular, as some outlets suggested. Instead, he said, the change was something he had asked for while negotiating his reported five-year, $100-million contract to remain with the network earlier this year.

Why? Smith said he simply no longer has the time.

“I didn’t want to be on the show,” Smith said. “I negotiated coming off of it. Now I love doing ‘NBA Countdown,’ but once the countdown show is over, I got other things to do than to be in studio, watching the doubleheader and coming on at halftimes. I got other stuff that I want to do, to prepare for ‘First Take’ the next day, the next morning, and to do an abundance of other things that I aspire to do.”

Smith said his departure from “NBA Countdown” had been reported “months ago,” and he is correct. In breaking the news of Smith’s new deal with ESPN in March, The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand wrote that Smith “will not be a regular on ESPN’s premiere NBA pregame show anymore.”

Smith added that he will continue to make frequent guest appearances on several ESPN shows, and that includes “NBA Countdown.”

“If they need me in L.A. for ‘NBA Countdown,’ I’ll be there,” Smith said. “Matter of fact, I have days in my contract to be there. I just don’t have to be there full time.”