Sports

Stephen A. Smith explains his ‘NBA Countdown’ exit: ‘I didn’t want to be on the show’

Stephen A. Smith wears a headset microphone and a pink blazer with a lighter pink shirt and tie
Stephen A. Smith looks on before an NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and the Baltimore Ravens, Monday, Sept. 22, 2025, in Baltimore.
(Nick Wass / Associated Press)
By Chuck Schilken
Staff Writer Follow
  • Stephen A. Smith says he negotiated stepping down from “NBA Countdown” as part of his contract renewal.
  • The “First Take” star said his expanding duties — including his new SiriusXM shows — left no time for the studio show commitment.
  • The new “NBA Countdown” team features Malika Andrews, Brian Windhorst, Kendrick Perkins and Michael Malone, though Smith will make occasional appearances.

Stephen A. Smith is a very busy man.

He is the star of ESPN’s “First Take.”

He hosts two radio shows on SiriusXM.

He has his own production company.

Since 2021, Smith also has been an analyst on ESPN’s “NBA Countdown” pre-game and halftime studio show.

But he isn’t anymore, at least not on a full-time basis.

This week, ESPN announced a new “NBA Countdown” broadcast team that features host Malika Andrews and analysts Brian Windhorst, Michael Malone and Kendrick Perkins, with frequent contributions from Shams Charania.

Smith said Tuesday on “The Stephen A. Smith Show” that he hadn’t been demoted from his status as a show regular, as some outlets suggested. Instead, he said, the change was something he had asked for while negotiating his reported five-year, $100-million contract to remain with the network earlier this year.

Why? Smith said he simply no longer has the time.

“I didn’t want to be on the show,” Smith said. “I negotiated coming off of it. Now I love doing ‘NBA Countdown,’ but once the countdown show is over, I got other things to do than to be in studio, watching the doubleheader and coming on at halftimes. I got other stuff that I want to do, to prepare for ‘First Take’ the next day, the next morning, and to do an abundance of other things that I aspire to do.”

Smith said his departure from “NBA Countdown” had been reported “months ago,” and he is correct. In breaking the news of Smith’s new deal with ESPN in March, The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand wrote that Smith “will not be a regular on ESPN’s premiere NBA pregame show anymore.”

ESPN did not immediately respond on Wednesday to a request for a comment.

Smith added that he will continue to make frequent guest appearances on several ESPN shows, and that includes “NBA Countdown.”

“If they need me in L.A. for ‘NBA Countdown,’ I’ll be there,” Smith said. “Matter of fact, I have days in my contract to be there. I just don’t have to be there full time.”

Chuck Schilken

Chuck Schilken is a sports reporter on the Fast Break team. He spent more than 18 years with the Los Angeles Times’ Sports Department in a variety of roles. Before joining The Times, he worked for more than a decade as a sports reporter and editor at newspapers in Virginia and Maryland.

